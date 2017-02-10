Carter continues his killer season; Bergeron, Pacioretty, Perry, Miller, Hayes, Oshie, Backstrom and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jeff Carter – The 32-year-old Kings centre is having a fantastic season and that continued with two goals and two assists in a 6-3 win at Florida. He has 27 points (15 G, 12 A) in the past 24 games. He has 29 goals in 55 games this season, already his most since 2010-2011, and one behind league leader Sidney Crosby.

Patrice Bergeron – Boston’s premier two-way centre put up a goal and three assists in a 6-3 win against San Jose, the Bruins’ first game with Bruce Cassidy on the bench. Bergeron started the season slowly, with 12 points in his first 37 games, but he has 21 points (7 G, 14 A) in the past 16 games.

Bergeron’s linemates, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, also had big games. Pastrnak scored a pair of goals and has 18 points (5 G, 13 A) in the past 13 games and Marchand had a goal and an assist, giving him 26 points (14 G, 12 A) in the past 16 games.

Max Pacioretty – Montreal’s captain scored a couple of goals and added two assists, with 11 shot attempts (10 SOG), in a 5-4 overtime win at Arizona. He has 33 points (22 G, 11 A) in the past 32 games.

Corey Perry – The Ducks winger sniped a couple of goals and added an assis in a 5-2 win at Buffalo. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 10 games.

J.T. Miller and Kevin Hayes – The Rangers forwards led the way in a 4-3 win over the Predators. Miller scored two goals and has 22 points (9 G, 13 A) in the past 17 games, and Hayes has 16 points (2 G, 14 A) in the past 13 games.

T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom – The Capitals forwards both had three points in a 6-3 win over Detroit. Oshie scored two goals and added an assist, giving him 23 points (12 G, 11 A) in his past 19 games, while Backstrom has 27 points (7 G, 20 A) in the past 18 games, and is now tied for third in the league with 57 points.

ZEROES

Darren Helm – The Detroit centre was crushed (1 for, 16 against, 5.9 CF%, 0-12 scoring chances) in a 6-3 loss at Washington.

Danny DeKeyser – The Wings blueliner was on for three even-strength goals against in a 6-3 loss at Washington.

Jiri Hudler – It was a tough night for the Stars winger. In a 3-2 loss at Ottawa, the only shot he generated went into his own net.

Derek Forbort – The King defenceman was on the ice for three goals against in a 6-3 win at Florida.

Roberto Luongo – Florida’s goaltender was yanked after allowing three goals on 12 shots in 12:32 in a 6-3 defeat against Los Angeles. He has a .893 save percentage in his past six starts.

Martin Jones – San Jose’s netminder was pulled after allowing three goals on 12 shots in the first period of a 6-3 loss at Boston, and has a .903 save percentage in his past six games.

VITAL SIGNS

Paul Stastny – The Blues centre suffered a lower-body injury at Toronto.

Andre Burakovsky – The Capitals winger suffered a hand injury against Detroit, and could be out for a while.

Jonathan Ericsson – The Detroit defenceman broke his wrist and will be out for 6-8 weeks.

SHORT SHIFTS

Canadiens D Andrei Markov had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at Arizona; he had one assist in his previous seven games…Canadiens C Phillip Danault and D Jeff Petry both contributed a couple of assists. Danault has five assists in the past six games and Petry had two assists in his previous 10 games…Coyotes rookie C Christian Dvorak scored two goals in the loss to Montreal, and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past three games…Coyotes LW Max Domi and D Alex Goligoski both had a goal and an assist against Montreal. Domi had one goal and zero assists in his previous seven games and Goligoski has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Kings LW Tanner Pearson scored a goal and added two assists in a 6-3 win at Florida. He has three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous 12 games…Bruins RW David Backes put up a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win over San Jose; he had one assist in his previous dozen games…Ducks LW Rickard Rakell produced a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Buffalo; he had two goals and no assists in his previous seven games…Ducks D Hampus Lindholm had a couple of assists and had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous seven games…Predators D P.K. Subban had a pair of assists in a 4-3 loss at the Rangers; he had one assist in his previous 12 games…Red Wings LW Andreas Athanasiou scored a couple of goals in a 6-3 loss at Washington. He had one goal in his previous eight games…Red Wings LW Thomas Vanek contributed a couple of assists at Washington, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Capitals LW Marcus Johansson and D John Carlson both had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win against Detroit. Johansson has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past three games and Carlson had one assist in his previous six games…Canucks LW Daniel Sedin scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-0 win at Columbus. He had six points (1 G, 5 A) in his previous 20 games…Canucks C Henrik Sedin chipped in a pair of assists; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in his previous 14 games…Kings RW Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win at Florida; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous nine games…Panthers LW Jussi Jokinen scored a goal and added an assist, with strong possession numbers (17 for, 4 against, 81.0 CF%, 11-1 scoring chances) in a 6-3 defeat against Los Angeles. He has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Penguins RW Patric Hornqvist scored two goals in a 4-1 win at Colorado, giving him 10 points (7 G, 3 A) in the past 11 games…Penguins RW Phil Kessel contributed a goal and an assist, and has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Penguins D Justin Schultz had a couple of assists, giving him 13 points (2 G, 11 A) in the past 11 games...Ducks D Cam Fowler had a strong possession game (27 for, 7 against, 79.4 CF%, 13-3 scoring chances) in a 5-2 win at Buffalo…Kings D Brayden McNabb had a strong showing (21 for, 5 against, 80.8 CF%, 13-2 scoring chances) and was on the ice for four goals for in a 6-3 win at Florida.

Canucks G Ryan Miller stopped all 33 shots that he faced in a 3-0 win at Columbus; he had a .889 save percentage in his previous four starts…Islanders G Thomas Greiss turned away 34 of 35 shots in a 3-1 win at Philadelphia, after allowing five goals in both of his previous two starts…Blues G Jake Allen had 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Toronto, and has a .958 save percentage in his past four games…Senators G Mike Condon stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win against Dallas; he had a .873 save percentage in his previous six games…Penguins G Matt Murray had 27 saves on 28 shots in a 4-1 win at Colorado, giving him a .937 save percentage in his past nine starts.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players riding a high on-ice shooting percentage that could be due to slow down later in the season:

Jason Zucker – It’s been a breakout season for the 25-year-old Wild winger, who has 38 points in 53 games and leads the league with a plus-32 rating. At the same time, his 13.8% on-ice shooting percentage is the highest in the league.

Kevin Hayes – This has been happening all season for the Ranges centre, who has 39 points in 49 games, while riding an on-ice shooting percentage of 13.3%. It’s still not likely to continue right through the end of the year.

T.J. Oshie – The Capitals winger is driving the high percentages in his own right with a league-leading 23.4 shooting percentage, but it’s tough to maintain an on-ice shooting percentage of 12.8%.

Patrik Laine – Winnipeg’s super-skilled rookie plays with good players and is shooting better than 18% in his own right, but for even the most skilled players, holding a 12.1% on-ice shooting percentage is challenging.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca