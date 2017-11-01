Week Nine in the NFL is another week that hits hard because of bye weeks – six teams are taking a break from the schedule – and while the Browns and Bears might not be missed too much, the Patriots and Steelers are teams that provide plenty of fantasy value.

Here are some player to consider on the waiver wire this week (players owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues):

Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris, RB, Dallas – Who knows how the legal system will play out from week to week when it comes to Cowboys starter Ezekiel Elliott? At the moment, it appears that his six-game suspension is going to start this week, but that is of course subject to the latest injunction. In any case, veterans McFadden and Morris should both have value (maybe a slight edge to Morris) as they try to combine to make up for Elliott’s absence. Owned: 49.9% and 50.8%, respectively.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami – Now that Jay Ajayi is plying his trade in Philadelphia, there is a big opportunity in the Dolphins backfield. There will be some competition between Drake and Damien Williams, but give the edge to Drake, who has been used sparingly, but has 4.7 yards per carry in 43 career attempts. Owned: 23.9%

Robby Anderson, WR, N.Y. Jets – It hasn’t been easy to figure out a reliable part of the Jets’ passing game, but Anderson appears to be creeping into the lead. Over the past three weeks, he’s been targeted 23 times, caught 13 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Owned: 37.9%

Vernon Davis, TE, Washington – The 33-year-old can still be productive when given the chance and with Jordan Reed battling a hamstring injury, Davis may have that chance this week. Davis only had two catches for 20 yards last week, but in his previous four games he caught 14 passes for 279 yards and a touchdown. Owned: 29.8%

Paul Richardson, WR, Seattle – The fourth-year Seahawks receiver had a career-best six catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Houston. That’s not going to suddenly become his new normal, but if Russell Wilson is going to have to throw more frequently, Richardson could have value in the second half of the season. Owned: 29.9%

Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh – Even if the Steelers are on a bye this week, it might require jumping a week early to get Smith-Schuster, a rookie coming off a breakout game in which he was targeted 10 times and caught seven passes for 193 yards and a touchdown at Detroit. Owned: 53.6%

Mentioned last week and still owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues: Kenny Stills, WR, (35.8%), Dion Lewis, RB, New England (44.4%), Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco (5.5%)