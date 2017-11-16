A look at the biggest increases and decreases in ice time since last season; Mantha, Anisimov, Athanasiou, Gibson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Opportunity in the National Hockey League often depends on playing time, and that is determined by the coach, but also by fortune. An injury might create an opening, multiple injuries might leave a gaping hole, and that can be the chance for a player to establish themselves in a bigger role.

When looking at the players who have seen the biggest increase in ice time per game since last season, naturally, there is significant representation from the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, with Nate Schmidt, William Karlsson, Brad Hunt, and Brayden McNabb among those getting significantly more ice time this year.

From time to time, the increase in ice time belongs to young players who are naturally ascending in their careers. Kyle Connor, Josh Anderson, Dmitry Orlov, Nick Schmaltz, Darnell Nurse, and Vladislav Namestnikov are some examples of this.

Other times, it may be players moving to new teams; teams that are willing to play them more minutes. Marco Scandella, Michael Del Zotto, Nate Thompson, and Jason Demers are all reaping the benefits with their new teams.

And yet, there can be opportunities afforded to veterans, who may be getting a bigger role courtesy of a new coach. Derek Dorsett, Dustin Brown, Alec Martinez and Aleksander Barkov fit under this description.

Here are the players with the biggest time on ice increases per game from last season (minimum 10 games in both seasons):

BIGGEST ATOI INCREASES PLAYER TEAM POS 2016-17 ATOI 2017-2018 ATOI DIFF Nate Schmidt Vegas D 15:29 22:30 7:01 Chris Wagner Anaheim C 9:21 15:36 6:15 Kyle Connor Winnipeg LW 12:13 18:05 5:52 Colton Sissons Nashville C 11:07 16:41 5:34 Derek Dorsett Vancouver RW 9:56 15:27 5:31 Marco Scandella Buffalo D 18:20 23:49 5:29 Matt Tennyson Buffalo D 13:17 18:16 4:59 Steven Santini New Jersey D 16:05 20:58 4:53 Brooks Orpik Washington D 17:47 22:32 4:45 Josh Anderson Columbus RW 12:01 16:41 4:40 William Karlsson Vegas C 13:23 18:01 4:38 Brad Hunt Vegas D 14:30 19:06 4:36 Erik Johnson Colorado D 22:05 26:39 4:34 John Carlson Washington D 22:43 27:14 4:31 Jimmy Hayes New Jersey RW 9:14 13:41 4:27 Michael Del Zotto Vancouver D 19:30 23:48 4:18 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 16:00 20:15 4:15 Carl Gunnarsson St. Louis D 13:36 17:48 4:12 Fredrik Claesson Ottawa D 13:08 17:19 4:11 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 19:32 23:33 4:01 Brayden McNabb Vegas D 15:04 18:57 3:53 Nate Thompson Ottawa C 10:23 14:12 3:49 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 21:38 25:25 3:47 Nick Schmaltz Chicago C 13:16 16:57 3:41 Darnell Nurse Edmonton D 17:01 20:39 3:38 Derek Grant Anaheim C 9:46 13:21 3:35 Vladislav Namestnikov Tampa Bay LW 14:47 18:14 3:27 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 19:24 22:50 3:26 Jason Demers Arizona D 19:37 23:00 3:23 Brandon Montour Anaheim D 17:23 20:44 3:21 Bryan Rust Pittsburgh RW 13:38 16:55 3:17 Devin Shore Dallas LW 14:08 17:23 3:15 Dylan Larkin Detroit C 16:09 19:20 3:11 Micheal Ferland Calgary RW 11:34 14:41 3:07 Boone Jenner Columbus LW 16:04 19:09 3:05 Gustav Forsling Chicago D 14:49 17:53 3:04

At the other end of the spectrum, players obviously lose ice time too. It might be a case of aging players who are fading – like recently traded wingers Jussi Jokinen and Mike Cammalleri, but also the Sedins and Chris Kunitz.

The Sedins have had to get used to a much smaller role under new head coach Travis Green.

Just as new situations can benefit some players, it can work in reverse too. Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener (or the ice time isn’t as plentiful) with a new team. Dmitry Kulikov, Connor Murphy, Jori Lehtera and Alexei Emelin are some players seeing less ice time with new clubs.

There may also need to be a special category for the Dallas Stars, under head coach Ken Hitchcock. Young players Radek Faksa and Remi Elie as well as veterans Antoine Roussel, Martin Hanzal and Jason Spezza have all seen their average ice time from last season drop by more than three minutes.

Here are the players with the biggest time on ice decreases per game from last season (minimum 10 games in both seasons):

BIGGEST ATOI DECREASES PLAYER TEAM POS 2016-17 ATOI 2017-2018 ATOI DIFF Remi Elie Dallas LW 15:38 9:54 -5:44 Dmitry Kulikov Winnipeg D 21:54 16:23 -5:31 Jussi Jokinen Los Angeles LW 17:25 12:19 -5:06 Joel Armia Winnipeg RW 15:08 10:04 -5:04 Henrik Sedin Vancouver C 19:02 14:06 -4:56 Tobias Enstrom Winnipeg D 21:54 17:01 -4:53 Nic Dowd Los Angeles C 12:27 7:41 -4:46 Mike Cammalleri Edmonton LW 17:21 12:38 -4:43 Connor Murphy Chicago D 19:11 14:34 -4:37 Daniel Sedin Vancouver LW 18:23 14:05 -4:18 Chris Kunitz Tampa Bay LW 15:31 11:15 -4:16 Radek Faksa Dallas C 16:10 12:03 -4:07 Antoine Roussel Dallas LW 15:31 11:28 -4:03 Jori Lehtera Philadelphia C 15:11 11:11 -4:00 Joel Ward San Jose RW 15:57 12:00 -3:57 Kris Russell Edmonton D 21:13 17:23 -3:50 Frank Vatrano Boston LW 13:29 9:50 -3:39 Alex Petrovic Florida D 18:09 14:31 -3:38 Nick Holden N.Y. Rangers D 20:37 17:05 -3:32 Gustav Olofsson Minnesota D 13:29 9:59 -3:30 Matt Bartkowski Calgary D 15:23 11:53 -3:30 Jake Dotchin Tampa Bay D 18:26 14:57 -3:29 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 27:27 24:08 -3:19 Torrey Mitchell Montreal C 12:36 9:21 -3:15 Martin Hanzal Dallas C 17:43 14:29 -3:14 Jack Johnson Columbus D 21:49 18:36 -3:13 Ian Cole Pittsburgh D 19:49 16:45 -3:04 Alexei Emelin Nashville D 21:19 18:16 -3:03 Jason Spezza Dallas C 16:10 13:07 -3:03

From Wednesday’s games…

HEROES

Anthony Mantha is leading the Red Wings attack.

Anthony Mantha – Detroit’s 6-foot-5 winger scored twice and added a helper (plus a fight to complete the Gordie Howe Hat Trick) in an 8-2 win against Calgary. He has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past eight games.

Artem Anisimov – Chicago’s veteran centre recorded a hat trick in a 6-3 win against the Rangers, giving him nine points (8 G, 1 A) in the past nine games.

Andreas Athanasiou – Detroit’s dynamic winger also put up two goals and an assist in an 8-2 win over Calgary. He had one goal in his previous five games.

John Gibson – Anaheim’s netminder stopped 40 of 42 shots in a 4-2 win against Boston, giving him a .926 save percentage in his past six starts.

ZEROES

T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic – It was a brutal night for the Flames’ defence pairing, as they were on for three 5-on-5 goals against and had horrible possession stats (3 for, 13 against, 18.8 CF%, 2-9 scoring chances) in an 8-2 loss.

Zdeno Chara – Big Z was on the ice for all four goals against (and one for) in Boston’s 4-2 loss at Anaheim.

Eddie Lack – Getting a chance to start in place of an injured Mike Smith, the Flames goaltender allowed five goals on 15 shots before getting pulled in an 8-2 loss at Detroit.

VITAL SIGNS

Hampus Lindholm – Anaheim’s star defenceman missed the win over Boston due to a lower-body injury.

Brad Marchand and Anders Bjork – The Bruins were missing both wingers for Wednesday’s loss at Anaheim.

SHORT SHIFTS

Micheal Ferland is earning his keep on Calgary's top line.

Red Wings C Dylan Larkin scored a goal and added two assists in an 8-2 win against Calgary and has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Red Wings D Mike Green earned three assists, giving him six assists in the past six games…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau and RW Micheal Ferland both had a goal and an assist in an 8-2 loss at Detroit. Gaudreau has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) during an eight-game point streak and Ferland has seven points (5 G, 2 A) during a five-game point streak…Blackhawks C Nick Schmaltz recorded three assists in a 6-3 win over the Rangers and has five assists in the past two games. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 12 games…Blackhawks defencemen Duncan Keith and Cody Franson both had a pair of assists. Keith had one assist in his previous nine games and Franson had one assist in his previous six games…Rangers LW Rick Nash produced a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss at Chicago and has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past eight games…Bruins C Riley Nash had a pair of assists in a 4-2 loss at Anaheim; he had one goal in his previous nine games…Ducks D Josh Manson and LW Nick Ritchie both produced a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win vs. Boston. Manson has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games, and Ritchie had two assists in his previous nine games…Ducks RW Corey Perry added a couple of assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games.

