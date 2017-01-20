54m ago
Statistically Speaking: Condon saves Senators
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Condon comes through for the Senators; Ellis, Niederreiter, Grabner and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon delivered a stellar 42-save shutout in a 2-0 win at Columbus. The 42 saves were a career high and Condon has been resilient under an unexpected workload for Ottawa, posting a .921 save percentage over the past 13 games.
Considering that he had a .903 save percentage in 55 games for Montreal last season, and started the year in Pittsburgh, Condon’s .920 save percentage this season has been a major surprise, and a big part of the reason that Ottawa sits in a playoff spot.
He’s one of the most improved over last season, in terms of save percentage (minimum 20 games in both seasons).
BIGGEST SV% IMPROVEMENT
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2015-2016 SV%
|2016-2017 SV%
|DIFF
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Columbus
|.908
|.932
|.024
|Devan Dubnyk
|Minnesota
|.918
|.936
|.018
|Mike Condon
|Ottawa
|.903
|.920
|.017
|Pekka Rinne
|Nashville
|.908
|.921
|.013
|Scott Darling
|Chicago
|.915
|.924
|.009
And here are the goaltenders with the biggest drop in save percentage compared to last season (minimum 20 games in both seasons):
BIGGEST SV% DECLINE
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|2015-2016 SV%
|2016-2017 SV%
|DIFF
|Louis Domingue
|Arizona
|.912
|.897
|-.014
|Ben Bishop
|Tampa Bay
|.927
|.910
|-.016
|Semyon Varlamov
|Colorado
|.914
|.898
|-.016
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Pittsburgh
|.921
|.904
|-.017
|Calvin Pickard
|Colorado
|.922
|.904
|-.018
|Henrik Lundqvist
|N.Y. Rangers
|.920
|.902
|-.018
|Steve Mason
|Philadelphia
|.918
|.898
|-.020
|Jake Allen
|St. Louis
|.920
|.897
|-.023
|Petr Mrazek
|Detroit
|.921
|.894
|-.026
|Brian Elliott
|Calgary
|.930
|.893
|-.037
HEROES
Ryan Ellis – Playing nearly 28 minutes in a 4-3 win at Calgary, the Predators defenceman scored a pair of goals against the Flames and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games. The 26-year-old is playing a career-high 24:32 per game this season.
Nino Niederreiter – The Minnesota power forward scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 win over Arizona. He has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past five games and is up to 31 points in 44 games this season, a career-high 0.70 points per game.
Michael Grabner – The Rangers speedster buried two more goals in a 5-2 win at Toronto, giving him nine points (7 G, 2 A) in the past six games and 21 goals on the season, his highest total since scoring 34 as a rookie in 2010-2011. He has a league-leading 20 even-strength goals.
ZEROES
Robby Fabbri – The second-year Blues winger was on the ice for four goals against in a 7-3 loss to Washington.
Auston Matthews and Matt Hunwick – The Maple Leafs star rookie centre and veteran defencemen were both on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Jake Allen – The Blues goaltender is in the midst of a terrible run. He gave up four goals on 10 shots and was pulled twice in a 7-3 loss to Washington. He has a .841 save percentage in his past seven games.
VITAL SIGNS
Sam Bennett – Calgary’s 20-year-old, second-year centre was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to Nashville. He has no points and 13 shots on goal in his past 10 games.
Jakob Silfverberg - The Anaheim winger suffered an upper-body injury, his head crashing to the ice following a hit by Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov.
Johnny Boychuk – An upper-body injury has sidelined the Islanders defenceman once again, opening up a spot in the lineup for Scott Mayfield.
SHORT SHIFTS
Islanders C John Tavares scored two goals, with 10 shot attempts (6 SOG), in a 3-0 win over Dallas, giving him seven goals in the past four games…Rangers C Kevin Hayes contributed two assists in a 5-2 win at Toronto, and has 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games…Rangers rookie D Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist at Toronto; he had no goals and three assists in his previous 14 games…Capitals RW Andre Burakovsky, C Evgeny Kuznetsov and RW T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win at St. Louis. Burakovsky has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games, Kuznetsov has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past nine games, and Oshie has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 10. Capitals left wingers Alex Ovechkin and Daniel Winnik each added a couple of assists at St. Louis. Ovechkin has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) during a six-game point streak and Winnik has four assists in the past four games…Blues LW Alexander Steen scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-3 loss to Washington and has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Blues LW Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and added two assists, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Coyotes RW Shane Doan had a couple of assists in a 4-3 loss at Minnesota; he had four points (1 G, 3 A) in his previous 17 games…Veteran Wild RW Jason Pominville had three assists vs. Arizona, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Predators LW Viktor Arvidsson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 win at Calgary; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 10 games…Flames C Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist in the loss to Nashville and has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Flames D Dougie Hamilton picked up a couple of assists against Nashville, giving him 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games…Islanders G Thomas Greiss posted a 23-save shutout in a 3-0 win over Dallas, his second straight shutout. He’s up to a career-high .927 save percentage in 22 games this season…Flames rookie LW Matthew Tkachuk had a strong possession game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 8-2 scoring chances) in a 4-3 loss to Nashville.
FANTASY FOCUS
Some answers in goal, guys who are going well and still owned in fewer than half of TSN leagues:
Thomas Greiss – Even though he allowed seven goals in one game, the Islanders’ goaltender still has a .942 save percentage in his past 10 starts. Owned: 40.0%
Mike Condon – Remember him, from places like the top of this article? He’s still the guy Ottawa until Craig Anderson returns. Owned: 34.9%
Ryan Miller – Vancouver’s veteran netminder has a .948 save percentage in his past eight starts. Owned: 49.4%
Juuse Saros – Playing time in Nashville is dependent on Pekka Rinne, and he’s been better lately, so that limits Saros somewhat, but he has a .952 save percentage in nine starts. Owned: 9.2%
Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca