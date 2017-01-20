Condon comes through for the Senators; Ellis, Niederreiter, Grabner and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon delivered a stellar 42-save shutout in a 2-0 win at Columbus. The 42 saves were a career high and Condon has been resilient under an unexpected workload for Ottawa, posting a .921 save percentage over the past 13 games.

Considering that he had a .903 save percentage in 55 games for Montreal last season, and started the year in Pittsburgh, Condon’s .920 save percentage this season has been a major surprise, and a big part of the reason that Ottawa sits in a playoff spot.

He’s one of the most improved over last season, in terms of save percentage (minimum 20 games in both seasons).

BIGGEST SV% IMPROVEMENT PLAYER TEAM 2015-2016 SV% 2016-2017 SV% DIFF Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus .908 .932 .024 Devan Dubnyk Minnesota .918 .936 .018 Mike Condon Ottawa .903 .920 .017 Pekka Rinne Nashville .908 .921 .013 Scott Darling Chicago .915 .924 .009

And here are the goaltenders with the biggest drop in save percentage compared to last season (minimum 20 games in both seasons):

BIGGEST SV% DECLINE PLAYER TEAM 2015-2016 SV% 2016-2017 SV% DIFF Louis Domingue Arizona .912 .897 -.014 Ben Bishop Tampa Bay .927 .910 -.016 Semyon Varlamov Colorado .914 .898 -.016 Marc-Andre Fleury Pittsburgh .921 .904 -.017 Calvin Pickard Colorado .922 .904 -.018 Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers .920 .902 -.018 Steve Mason Philadelphia .918 .898 -.020 Jake Allen St. Louis .920 .897 -.023 Petr Mrazek Detroit .921 .894 -.026 Brian Elliott Calgary .930 .893 -.037

HEROES

Ryan Ellis – Playing nearly 28 minutes in a 4-3 win at Calgary, the Predators defenceman scored a pair of goals against the Flames and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games. The 26-year-old is playing a career-high 24:32 per game this season.

Nino Niederreiter – The Minnesota power forward scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 win over Arizona. He has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past five games and is up to 31 points in 44 games this season, a career-high 0.70 points per game.

Michael Grabner – The Rangers speedster buried two more goals in a 5-2 win at Toronto, giving him nine points (7 G, 2 A) in the past six games and 21 goals on the season, his highest total since scoring 34 as a rookie in 2010-2011. He has a league-leading 20 even-strength goals.

ZEROES

Robby Fabbri – The second-year Blues winger was on the ice for four goals against in a 7-3 loss to Washington.

Auston Matthews and Matt Hunwick – The Maple Leafs star rookie centre and veteran defencemen were both on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Jake Allen – The Blues goaltender is in the midst of a terrible run. He gave up four goals on 10 shots and was pulled twice in a 7-3 loss to Washington. He has a .841 save percentage in his past seven games.

VITAL SIGNS

Sam Bennett – Calgary’s 20-year-old, second-year centre was a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to Nashville. He has no points and 13 shots on goal in his past 10 games.

Jakob Silfverberg - The Anaheim winger suffered an upper-body injury, his head crashing to the ice following a hit by Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov.

Johnny Boychuk – An upper-body injury has sidelined the Islanders defenceman once again, opening up a spot in the lineup for Scott Mayfield.

SHORT SHIFTS

John Tavares is heating up after a relatively slow start.

Islanders C John Tavares scored two goals, with 10 shot attempts (6 SOG), in a 3-0 win over Dallas, giving him seven goals in the past four games…Rangers C Kevin Hayes contributed two assists in a 5-2 win at Toronto, and has 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games…Rangers rookie D Brady Skjei had a goal and an assist at Toronto; he had no goals and three assists in his previous 14 games…Capitals RW Andre Burakovsky, C Evgeny Kuznetsov and RW T.J. Oshie each had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win at St. Louis. Burakovsky has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games, Kuznetsov has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past nine games, and Oshie has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 10. Capitals left wingers Alex Ovechkin and Daniel Winnik each added a couple of assists at St. Louis. Ovechkin has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) during a six-game point streak and Winnik has four assists in the past four games…Blues LW Alexander Steen scored two goals and added an assist in a 7-3 loss to Washington and has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Blues LW Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and added two assists, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Coyotes RW Shane Doan had a couple of assists in a 4-3 loss at Minnesota; he had four points (1 G, 3 A) in his previous 17 games…Veteran Wild RW Jason Pominville had three assists vs. Arizona, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Predators LW Viktor Arvidsson picked up a couple of assists in a 4-3 win at Calgary; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 10 games…Flames C Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist in the loss to Nashville and has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Flames D Dougie Hamilton picked up a couple of assists against Nashville, giving him 11 points (1 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games…Islanders G Thomas Greiss posted a 23-save shutout in a 3-0 win over Dallas, his second straight shutout. He’s up to a career-high .927 save percentage in 22 games this season…Flames rookie LW Matthew Tkachuk had a strong possession game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 8-2 scoring chances) in a 4-3 loss to Nashville.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some answers in goal, guys who are going well and still owned in fewer than half of TSN leagues:

Ryan Miller has been strong lately for the Canucks.

Thomas Greiss – Even though he allowed seven goals in one game, the Islanders’ goaltender still has a .942 save percentage in his past 10 starts. Owned: 40.0%

Mike Condon – Remember him, from places like the top of this article? He’s still the guy Ottawa until Craig Anderson returns. Owned: 34.9%

Ryan Miller – Vancouver’s veteran netminder has a .948 save percentage in his past eight starts. Owned: 49.4%

Juuse Saros – Playing time in Nashville is dependent on Pekka Rinne, and he’s been better lately, so that limits Saros somewhat, but he has a .952 save percentage in nine starts. Owned: 9.2%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca