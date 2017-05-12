This year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs have brought surprises. The final four teams remaining include the seventh, 15th, 17th and 22nd-ranked score-adjusted possession teams, and the second, sixth, 12th and 16th-ranked teams in the standings.

This is what can happen in a low-scoring league that has parity as an objective.

In any case, while the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks appear to hold statistical edges in this round, it’s not lopsided by any stretch. Pittsburgh is somewhat more vulnerable due to injuries on defence and if Nashville's Pekka Rinne continues to play the way he has through two rounds, they'll be really tough to beat.

(Stats via Corsica Hockey and puckon.net)

Legend

CF - Corsi For percentage

xGF - Expected Goals For

GF - Goals For

SH% - Shooting percentage

SV% - Save percentage

5-on-5 CF% xGF% GF% SH% PITTSBURGH 49.1 51.6 54.8 8.7 OTTAWA 49.0 48.9 48.9 7.1

5-on-4 CF60 xGF-xGA/60 GF-GA/60 SH% PITTSBURGH 93.9 6.0 7.5 14.1 OTTAWA 85.6 4.0 4.6 11.4

4-on-5 CA60 xGA-xGF/60 GA-GF60/60 PITTSBURGH 91.3 6.0 6.0 OTTAWA 96.9 5.6 5.3

GOALTENDER 5on5 SV% 4on5 SV% MARC-ANDRE FLEURY .919 .873 CRAIG ANDERSON .935 .865

SCORE-ADJUSTED CORSI OVERALL LAST 25 GP PITTSBURGH 49.6 45.2 OTTAWA 48.7 49.6

Verdict: While the shot attempts are virtually even during 5-on-5 play, Pittsburgh has fared better than Ottawa in terms of goals and expected goals, likely because Penguins superstars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin tend to create higher-quality chances than the average player. Similarly, Pittsburgh’s power play has been more effective. Ottawa has done better in terms of penalty killing, and their biggest advantage may rest in goal. Based on full season numbers, Craig Anderson has been better than Marc-Andre Fleury, but Fleury has been better through the first two rounds of the playoffs. Another potential edge for Pittsburgh is that they have Matt Murray waiting in the wings; their starting goaltender, who has yet to play in this year’s playoffs, is healthy and ready to go, but will back up Fleury to start the Eastern Conference Final. While there are many advantages leaning in Pittsburgh’s favour, the Penguins have been on the wrong end of score-adjusted shot attempts down the stretch and into the playoffs, so they’ve counted on their goaltending a lot. If Ottawa, with better shot differentials recently, can carry play and have a strong performance from Anderson, then they’re going to have a fighting chance.



5-on-5 CF% xGF% GF% SH% ANAHEIM 49.7 52.6 54.5 7.9 NASHVILLE 51.3 51.8 53.0 7.9

5-on-4 CF60 xGF-xGA/60 GF-GA/60 SH% ANAHEIM 102.0 6.7 5.4 12.5 NASHVILLE 86.2 4.8 4.9 12.4

4-on-5 CA60 xGA-xGF/60 GA-GF60/60 ANAHEIM 90.8 6.8 4.0 NASHVILLE 88.5 5.5 5.1

GOALTENDER 5on5 SV% 4on5 SV% JOHN GIBSON .936 .895 PEKKA RINNE .934 .867

SCORE-ADJUSTED CORSI OVERALL LAST 25 GP ANAHEIM 50.6 51.6 NASHVILLE 51.3 52.1

Verdict: At even strength, Nashville generates a little better percentage of the shot attempts, but fares a little worse in terms of goals and expected goals, as Anaheim’s top couple of lines – centered by Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler, respectively, tend to fare well in those measures. Anaheim’s power play has been more effective, and certainly generates more shots. While the Anaheim penalty killing unit has been better than Nashville, overall, a lot of that has depended on stellar 4-on-5 goaltending from John Gibson, and that was something that happened more in the regular season than the playoffs, where Anaheim has allowed 11 goals against, four more than any other team. It appears that Gibson presents Anaheim with a goaltending edge, but it’s hard to put too much weight on that when Nashville’s Pekka Rinne leads the playoffs with a .951 save percentage. Can Rinne maintain this level of play through another round?

