Amari Cooper delivered a stunning performance; Elliott, Wilson, Howard and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Amari Cooper, WR, Oakland – After five weeks of not producing – coming up with a total of 13 catches for 83 yards on the previous five games – the Raiders receiver busted out against Kansas City with 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns, on 19 targets, in a 31-30 win over the Chiefs.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas – He’s still in the lineup, thanks to the process of court injunctions and so on, but Elliott crushed the 49ers, accumulating 219 yards and three touchdowns on 27 touches in a 40-10 win at San Francisco.

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle – The Seahawks quarterback passed for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-7 win at the Giants.

O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay – The Buccaneers rookie caught all six passes thrown his way for 98 yards and two touchdowns at Buffalo. It was a breakout game for Howard, who had a total of five catches in the previous five games.

ZEROES

Cam Newton, QB, Carolina – Consistency has eluded the Panthers quarterback and, while he did add 50 rushing yards, he passed for a modest 211 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions at Chicago.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Arizona – The Adrian Peterson resurrection tour halted quickly. In his second game with the Cardinals, he rushed for 21 yards on 11 carries.

Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee – After a huge performance in Week Six, the second-year runner was held to 13 yards on 13 carries at Cleveland.

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati – After catching seven passes for 189 yards and a touchdown against Buffalo in Week Five, the Bengals receiver couldn’t get loose at Pittsburgh and finished with three catches for 41 yards on just five targets in a 29-14 loss to the Steelers.

10 POINTS

1. Tried and true running backs remain difference makers. Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell didn’t score a touchdown, but piled up 192 yards on 38 touches in a 29-14 win against Cincinnati.

Le'Veon Bell is a workhorse back for the Steelers.

Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt gained 117 yards on 22 touches at Oakland. That’s 1002 yards from scrimmage in his first seven games.

Bills RB LeSean McCoy accrued 122 yards and two touchdowns on 28 touches against Tampa Bay; his first touchdowns of the season after scoring 14 in 15 games last year.

Rams RB Todd Gurley put up 154 yards and a touchdown on 26 touches in a 33-0 win against Arizona. He has 920 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns in seven games.

2. Here are the running backs with the most touches per game over the past four weeks:

AVERAGE TOUCHES LEADERS, PAST FOUR WEEKS RUNNING BACK TEAM AVG. TARGETS PAST 4 WKS Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh 32.8 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas 28.0 Todd Gurley Los Angeles 27.6 Leonard Fournette Jacksonville 25.5 LeSean McCoy Buffalo 25.5 Jordan Howard Chicago 25.4 Mark Ingram New Orleans 24.3 Melvin Gordon L.A. Chargers 23.8 Kareem Hunt Kansas City 22.6 Jay Ajayi Miami 22.2



3. The quarterback market has been more variable. Some of the guys performing in Week Seven were not necessarily stars. Raiders QB Derek Carr, who struggled the week before when he returned from injury, passed for 417 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday’s 31-30 win over Kansas City.

Chiefs QB Alex Smith completed 25 of 36 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in Thursday’s 31-30 loss at Oakland. Smith has already matched last season’s total of 15 touchdown passes.

Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston connected on 32 of 44 passes for 384 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception, in a 30-27 loss at Buffalo.

4. Saints RB Mark Ingram put up 109 yards and a touchdown on 26 touches in a 26-17 win at Green Bay. Saints RB Alvin Kamara contributed 107 yards on 14 touches. Whether he succeeds or not in Arizona, the Saints are good to go with these two and without Adrian Peterson.

5. A couple of stunning receiver performances. Bills WR Deonte Thompson, fresh off being cut by the Bears, caught four passes for 107 yards against Tampa Bay.

Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. caught all seven passes thrown his way for 141 yards at Green Bay.

6. Some runners took advantage of opportunities, but it’s hard to invest too much in them going forward.

Jaguars RB T.J. Yeldon took advantage of Leonard Fournette’s absence and put up 137 yards and a touchdown on 11 touches in a 27-0 win at Indianapolis.

After a couple of weeks of being overshadowed by Jerick McKinnon, Vikings RB Latavius Murray rushed 18 times for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 24-16 win against Baltimore.

7. On the other hand, Packers rookie RB Aaron Jones gained 138 yards and a touchdown on 20 touches against New Orleans. He might be earning a regular role even when Ty Montgomery is fully healthy.

8. Wide Receivers with the most targets per game over the past four weeks:

AVERAGE TARGETS LEADERS, WR, PAST FOUR WEEKS WIDE RECEIVER TEAM AVG. TARGETS PAST 4 WKS Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 12.4 Jarvis Landry Miami 10.6 Adam Thielen Minnesota 9.8 Mike Evans Tampa Bay 9.8 Pierre Garcon San Francisco 9.6 Keenan Allen San Diego 9.6 A.J. Green Cincinnati 9.5 Doug Baldwin Seattle 9.5 Emmanuel Sanders Denver 9.3 Larry Fitzgerald Arizona 9.2



9. Tight Ends with the most targets per game over the past four weeks:

AVERAGE TARGETS LEADERS, TE, PAST FOUR WEEKS TIGHT END TEAM AVG. TARGETS PAST 4 WKS Zach Ertz Philadelphia 8.8 Evan Engram N.Y. Giants 8.2 Rob Gronkowski New England 8.0 Jimmy Graham Seattle 7.8 Jack Doyle Indianapolis 7.5 Delanie Walker Tennessee 7.2 Cameron Brate Tampa Bay 7.2 Austin Seferian-Jenkins N.Y. Jets 6.8 Travis Kelce Kansas City 6.4 Kyle Rudolph Minnesota 6.2



10. Some notable injuries from Week Seven:

Cardinals QB Carson Palmer suffered a broken left arm against the Rams, leaving Drew Stanton to handle the position for the eight weeks or so that Palmer is expected to be out. That doesn’t help the Arizona passing game, and could force them to run the ball more even though Adrian Peterson struggled in Week Seven.

Dolphins QB Jay Cutler broke some ribs against the Jets and may not be ready to go on Thursday night. Matt Moore is a competent backup and, since Cutler hasn’t put up huge numbers, the drop off is probably not going to affect Dolphins receivers too dramatically if Cutler can’t play.

Ravens WR Mike Wallace suffered a concussion against the Vikings and Baltimore doesn’t have much left at the position.

Titans TE Delanie Walker seemed to suffer an ankle injury in overtime against Cleveland.

Browns T Joe Thomas, who had gone more than 10,000 conseuctive snaps, is done for the season.

