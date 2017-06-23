The New York Rangers were looking to shed salary, and the Arizona Coyotes were more than happy to accommodate them.

As a result, the Coyotes have a new number one centre and potentially a starting goaltender.

Statistically Speaking breaks down the deal sending Derek Stepan Antti Raanta to Arizona.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Derek Stepan N.Y. Rangers C 81 17 38 55 50.7 3.7 102.0 52.5 18:37 Anthony DeAngelo Arizona D 35 5 9 14 46.0 1.5 97.3 56.5 17:06

2016-2017 AHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Anthony DeAngelo Tucson (AHL) D 25 3 13 16 -2

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP SV% EV SV% Antti Raanta N.Y. Rangers G 30 .922 .936

The Coyotes Get: C Derek Stepan and G Antti Raanta

Stepan, who just turned 27, has been a remarkably consistent centre for the Rangers, his point totals ranging between 51 and 57 in each of the past five full seasons (he had 44 points in the 48-game lockout season of 2012-2013). He’s also a reliable two-way player, putting up positive possession numbers in the past couple of seasons, rebounding from a 2014-105 season that was the worst of his career in that respect.

While never scoring 60 points probably diminishes the wider perception of Stepan’s value, over the past four seasons, he’s scored 1.97 points/60 during 5-on-5 play, ranking 23rd among 84 forwards to play at least 4000 5-on-5 minutes. Jonathan Toews is one spot ahead at 1.98 points/60.

He’s not Jonathan Toews, but Stepan is an effective two-way player that the Rangers have counted on to play tough matchups. Over the past four seasons, these are the five forwards that he’s played against most: Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Travis Zajac, Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.

In Arizona, Stepan will be the number one centre, practically by default, because the franchise’s best forwards are all very young. Stepan’s presence will allow the Coyotes to ease the workload of centre Christian Dvorak and top prospect Dylan Strome.

Stepan is under contract for four more seasons, at a cap hit of $6.5-million. The actual cash owed over those seasons is $23-million, which adds slightly more value for a team trying to get to the cap floor. It’s a little expensive, but not outrageously so if Stepan continues to play around this level through his age 30 season.

Raanta is a 28-year-old who has been a superb backup over the past three seasons, posting a .924 save percentage in 69 games (which is nicer than the .897 save percentage he had in 25 games as a rookie in 2013-2014), and that track record makes him a likely candidate for a chance at a starting job.

Enter Arizona, a team that traded their starting netminder, Mike Smith, to Calgary and needs a new number one. Raanta will get that chance to handle a heavier workload in Arizona, with Louis Domingue there to share time.

For one more season, Raanta will be a huge bargain, making just $1-million. However, he’ll be an unrestricted free agent at the end of next season, so if he performs at the level of an NHL starter, he’ll be looking at a big raise with some term. It’s a good bet for Arizona to make, too, because if Raanta can’t handle the starting role, there isn’t a punishing long-term financial commitment.

The Rangers Get: D Anthony DeAngelo and the seventh pick in the 2017 Draft.

D’Angelo is a 21-year-old defenceman who can move the puck and quarterback the power play, but also comes with baggage. He’s been suspended for abuse of officials, was suspended in junior for a slur directed at a teammate, and was a healthy scratch a bunch in his first AHL season.

However, he’s also a very talented puck-moving defenceman, so he can help to generate offence. The downside is that he has work to do defensively, so he can be an equal opportunity contributor, creating chances at both ends of the rink.

If there is reason to have immediate optimism for DeAngelo, it’s due to his ability to quarterback the power play. In a small sample last year, Arizona was much more effective at 5-on-4 with DeAngelo on the ice.

He’ll need to improve his all-around game if he’s going to handle a top-four role for the Rangers, and he’s young enough that could happen at some point, but in the short-term, he seems more suited for third-pair and power play duty.

The real prize of the deal, for the Rangers, in addition to salary cap space, is that they get the seventh pick in the draft, which would be their first selection in the first round of the draft since 2012. That pick gives the Rangers a chance to move up further, or at least land a pretty quality centre prospect in that spot. Historically, the seventh pick brings about a 92% chance of turning into an NHL player, with a little better than a 40% chance of becoming a top-six forward, top-four defenceman or starting goaltender.

Cap savings and draft picks come at cost though. The Rangers now have a hole at centre and backup goaltender that will need to be addressed. The Blueshirts could run Mika Zibanejad and Kevin Hayes as their top two centres, but that would still require a new third-line centre to back-fill for Hayes, and fourth-line centre Oscar Lindberg just went to Vegas in the expansion draft, so the Rangers may have some more work to do. The good news is that they have some financial flexibility to address these needs.

Verdict: The Coyotes made a deal earlier in the day to get Niklas Hjalmarsson from Chicago, and after adding Stepan and Raanta, they are a much better team, as one might expect when adding a potential starting goaltender, number one centre and top-pair defenceman. The Rangers were looking to cut money from their payroll and Arizona was in position to take advantage. That’s not to say that Arizona fleeced the Rangers, because the seventh pick in the draft is a significant asset and the cap room really helps the Rangers, but the Rangers are clearly not as good after making this deal, and it will depend on how they spend their money – perhaps signing free agent defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk – to determine if the increased financial flexibility is ultimately worth it.