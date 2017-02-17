A milestone for Sidney Crosby; McDavid, Malkin, Martinook, Pearson, Letang, Shattenkirk and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner and added two assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against Winnipeg, surpassing 1,000 points for his career.

He is the eighth active player to reach 1,000 points, and is still just 29-years-old. His overall production has obviously been hindered by injuries, most notably concussions, but Crosby’s production puts him in elite company.

Using adjusted points per game, to address the low-scoring era in which he plays, Crosby’s adjusted points per game ranks behind only Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky.

POST WWII, ADJUSTED POINTS/GAME LEADERS (MIN. 1000 ADJUSTED POINTS) PLAYER GP ADJ. PTS ADJ PTS/GP Mario Lemieux 915 1540 1.68 Wayne Gretzky 1487 2475 1.66 Sidney Crosby 757 1149 1.52 Alex Ovechkin 895 1165 1.30 Maurice Richard 978 1229 1.26 Gordie Howe 1767 2190 1.24 Jaromir Jagr 1684 2074 1.23 Jean Beliveaux 1125 1385 1.23 Joe Sakic 1378 1679 1.22 Phil Esposito 1282 1508 1.18 Bobby Hull 1063 1239 1.17 Marcel Dionne 1348 1493 1.11 Brett Hull 1269 1390 1.10 Paul Kariya 989 1078 1.09 Steve Yzerman 1514 1650 1.09 Teemu Selanne 1451 1565 1.08 Pavel Datsyuk 953 1026 1.08 Joe Thornton 1425 1533 1.08 Alexander Mogilny 990 1054 1.06 Stan Mikita 1394 1478 1.06 Mats Sundin 1346 1410 1.05 Adam Oates 1337 1396 1.04 Andy Bathgate 1069 1113 1.04 Ted Lindsey 1068 1109 1.04 Guy Lafleur 1126 1161 1.03

In more current terms, Crosby’s three-point night gives him 64 points in 50 games, and leaves him two points behind Connor McDavid, who has 66 points in 58 games.

HEROES

Connor McDavid maintains his lead in the NHL scoring race.

Connor McDavid – The league’s leading scorer put up a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win against Philadelphia. He has 23 points (5 G, 18 A) in the past 19 games.

Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s star pivot had a goal and set up Crosby’s winner in overtime in a 4-3 victory against Winnipeg. Malkin has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in his past nine games.

Jordan Martinook – The Arizona winger had two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

Tanner Pearson – The Kings winger delivered two goals and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Arizona, his second straight three-point game, following a five-game scoreless drought.

Kris Letang – Pittsburgh’s playmaking blueliner recorded three assists against Winnipeg, giving him 17 points (3 G, 14 A) in his past 16 games.

Kevin Shattenkirk – One of the hot names on the trade market, the Blues defenceman posted three assists in a 4-3 win against Vancouver. He has 16 points (3 G, 13 A) in the past 16 games.

ZEROES

Alexander Burmistrov – It was a rough night, even in a win, for the Coyotes centre, who was on the wrong side of the puck (5 for, 22 against, 18.5 CF%, 0-9 scoring chances) in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles.

Jacob Markstrom – Vancouver’s netminder allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 4-3 loss at St. Louis. He had a .930 save percentage in his previous eight starts.

Peter Budaj – Has a heavy workload finally caught up to the Kings’ goaltender? He gave up four goals on 21 shots in a 5-3 loss to Arizona, and has a .833 save percentage in his past four starts.

Michal Neuvirth – Philadelphia’s goalie gave up six goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss at Edmonton; he had a .940 save percentage in his previous six starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz – Pittsburgh lost a pair of defencemen to injuries against Winnipeg. Maatta suffered a broken hand and will be out for six weeks, while Schultz was injured after getting hit by Jets D Dustin Byfuglien. Before getting hurt, Maatta had been having a strong game (14 for, 4 against, 77.8 CF%, 12-1 scoring chances) against the Jets.

Jamie McGinn – The veteran Coyotes winger was a healthy scratch for a 5-3 win at Los Angeles. He had no goals and one assist in his previous nine games.

Jordan Weal – Recently called up to the Flyers, the 24-year-old winger suffered an upper-body injury at Edmonton.

SHORT SHIFTS

Andrew Ladd is heating up for the Isles.

Oilers RW Jordan Eberle, LW Matt Hendricks and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. Eberle had gone eight games without a point, Hendricks has three points (2 G, 1 A) in the past two games after managing four points in his previous 26 games, and Nugent-Hopkins had gone seven games without a point…Oilers LW Patrick Maroon added a couple of assists, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Islanders LW Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over the Rangers. It’s been a tough season for him, but he does have eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the past 10 games… Islanders C John Tavares picked up a pair of assists in a 4-2 win over the Rangers. He has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in the past 17 games…Coyotes rookie LW Brendan Perlini scored twice in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past seven games…Coyotes D Alex Goligoski chipped in a couple of assists, giving him six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past seven games… Rangers D Brady Skjei had a couple of assists in a 4-2 loss at the Islanders, giving him six assists in the past six games…Jets C Mark Scheifele earned a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Pittsburgh, giving him 26 points (10 G, 16 A) in the past 22 games…Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko and LW Alexander Steen both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Vancouver. Tarasenko has nine points (7 G, 2 A) in the past 10 games, and Steen has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games…Wild C Erik Haula produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win vs. Dallas; he had one goal in his previous eight games…Wild C Mikko Koivu added two assists, giving him 24 points (8 G, 16 A) in the past 24 games…Flyers LW Brayden Schenn contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss at Edmonton, ending a five-game scoring drought…Kings RW Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist, with strong possession stats (29 for, 7 against, 80.6 CF%, 12-2 scoring chances) in a 5-3 loss to Arizona, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Jets D Jacob Trouba recorded 13 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 4-3 overtime loss at Pittsburgh…Stars D Patrik Nemeth was a standout (24 for, 4 against, 85.7 CF%, 8-1 scoring chances) in a 3-1 loss at Minnesota.

Sabres G Robin Lehner posted a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 win against Colorado, and has a .950 save percentage in his past eight starts…Senators G Mike Condon recorded a 21-save shutout in a 3-0 win over New Jersey, his fifth shutout in 30 starts this season…Wild G Darcy Kuemper turned away 34 of 35 shots in a 3-1 win against Dallas; he has a .916 save percentage in his past 11 starts…Coyotes G Mike Smith had 41 saves on 44 shots in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles, and has a .928 save percentage in his past 10 starts.

FIRSTS

Adrian Kempe - The 2014 first-round pick made his NHL debut for the Kings in a 5-3 loss to Arizona. He had 19 points (11 G, 8 A) in 43 AHL games before getting called up.

FANTASY FOCUS

A few shooters who might be due for percentages to fall their way down the stretch:

Can Taylor Hall finish at a better rate down the stretch?

Patrice Bergeron – He’s been heating up, but it generating a career-high 3.71 shots per game, and his 6.9% shooting percentage in the second-lowest of his career.

Taylor Hall – His shot and point production is similar to the past couple of seasons, but Hall’s 8.4 shooting percentage is a career-low, and his third straight season under 10%.

Nathan MacKinnon – There’s a decent chance that MacKinnon isn’t going to be a high-percentage finisher, but he’s sitting at a career-low 6.6% this season, even as he generates 3.4 shots per game.

Patrick Sharp – He only has seven goals in 33 games, but the Stars’ trade candidate is generating nearly three shots per game. If he finishes on better than 7.1% of those shots, he could be a nice addition.

