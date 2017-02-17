38m ago
Statistically Speaking: Crosby hits a milestone
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
A milestone for Sidney Crosby; McDavid, Malkin, Martinook, Pearson, Letang, Shattenkirk and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner and added two assists in a 4-3 overtime victory against Winnipeg, surpassing 1,000 points for his career.
He is the eighth active player to reach 1,000 points, and is still just 29-years-old. His overall production has obviously been hindered by injuries, most notably concussions, but Crosby’s production puts him in elite company.
Using adjusted points per game, to address the low-scoring era in which he plays, Crosby’s adjusted points per game ranks behind only Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky.
POST WWII, ADJUSTED POINTS/GAME LEADERS (MIN. 1000 ADJUSTED POINTS)
|PLAYER
|GP
|ADJ. PTS
|ADJ PTS/GP
|Mario Lemieux
|915
|1540
|1.68
|Wayne Gretzky
|1487
|2475
|1.66
|Sidney Crosby
|757
|1149
|1.52
|Alex Ovechkin
|895
|1165
|1.30
|Maurice Richard
|978
|1229
|1.26
|Gordie Howe
|1767
|2190
|1.24
|Jaromir Jagr
|1684
|2074
|1.23
|Jean Beliveaux
|1125
|1385
|1.23
|Joe Sakic
|1378
|1679
|1.22
|Phil Esposito
|1282
|1508
|1.18
|Bobby Hull
|1063
|1239
|1.17
|Marcel Dionne
|1348
|1493
|1.11
|Brett Hull
|1269
|1390
|1.10
|Paul Kariya
|989
|1078
|1.09
|Steve Yzerman
|1514
|1650
|1.09
|Teemu Selanne
|1451
|1565
|1.08
|Pavel Datsyuk
|953
|1026
|1.08
|Joe Thornton
|1425
|1533
|1.08
|Alexander Mogilny
|990
|1054
|1.06
|Stan Mikita
|1394
|1478
|1.06
|Mats Sundin
|1346
|1410
|1.05
|Adam Oates
|1337
|1396
|1.04
|Andy Bathgate
|1069
|1113
|1.04
|Ted Lindsey
|1068
|1109
|1.04
|Guy Lafleur
|1126
|1161
|1.03
In more current terms, Crosby’s three-point night gives him 64 points in 50 games, and leaves him two points behind Connor McDavid, who has 66 points in 58 games.
HEROES
Connor McDavid – The league’s leading scorer put up a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win against Philadelphia. He has 23 points (5 G, 18 A) in the past 19 games.
Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s star pivot had a goal and set up Crosby’s winner in overtime in a 4-3 victory against Winnipeg. Malkin has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in his past nine games.
Jordan Martinook – The Arizona winger had two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games.
Tanner Pearson – The Kings winger delivered two goals and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Arizona, his second straight three-point game, following a five-game scoreless drought.
Kris Letang – Pittsburgh’s playmaking blueliner recorded three assists against Winnipeg, giving him 17 points (3 G, 14 A) in his past 16 games.
Kevin Shattenkirk – One of the hot names on the trade market, the Blues defenceman posted three assists in a 4-3 win against Vancouver. He has 16 points (3 G, 13 A) in the past 16 games.
ZEROES
Alexander Burmistrov – It was a rough night, even in a win, for the Coyotes centre, who was on the wrong side of the puck (5 for, 22 against, 18.5 CF%, 0-9 scoring chances) in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles.
Jacob Markstrom – Vancouver’s netminder allowed four goals on 21 shots in a 4-3 loss at St. Louis. He had a .930 save percentage in his previous eight starts.
Peter Budaj – Has a heavy workload finally caught up to the Kings’ goaltender? He gave up four goals on 21 shots in a 5-3 loss to Arizona, and has a .833 save percentage in his past four starts.
Michal Neuvirth – Philadelphia’s goalie gave up six goals on 25 shots in a 6-3 loss at Edmonton; he had a .940 save percentage in his previous six starts.
VITAL SIGNS
Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz – Pittsburgh lost a pair of defencemen to injuries against Winnipeg. Maatta suffered a broken hand and will be out for six weeks, while Schultz was injured after getting hit by Jets D Dustin Byfuglien. Before getting hurt, Maatta had been having a strong game (14 for, 4 against, 77.8 CF%, 12-1 scoring chances) against the Jets.
Jamie McGinn – The veteran Coyotes winger was a healthy scratch for a 5-3 win at Los Angeles. He had no goals and one assist in his previous nine games.
Jordan Weal – Recently called up to the Flyers, the 24-year-old winger suffered an upper-body injury at Edmonton.
SHORT SHIFTS
Oilers RW Jordan Eberle, LW Matt Hendricks and C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Philadelphia. Eberle had gone eight games without a point, Hendricks has three points (2 G, 1 A) in the past two games after managing four points in his previous 26 games, and Nugent-Hopkins had gone seven games without a point…Oilers LW Patrick Maroon added a couple of assists, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Islanders LW Andrew Ladd scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win over the Rangers. It’s been a tough season for him, but he does have eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the past 10 games… Islanders C John Tavares picked up a pair of assists in a 4-2 win over the Rangers. He has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in the past 17 games…Coyotes rookie LW Brendan Perlini scored twice in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past seven games…Coyotes D Alex Goligoski chipped in a couple of assists, giving him six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past seven games… Rangers D Brady Skjei had a couple of assists in a 4-2 loss at the Islanders, giving him six assists in the past six games…Jets C Mark Scheifele earned a couple of assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Pittsburgh, giving him 26 points (10 G, 16 A) in the past 22 games…Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko and LW Alexander Steen both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win over Vancouver. Tarasenko has nine points (7 G, 2 A) in the past 10 games, and Steen has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games…Wild C Erik Haula produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win vs. Dallas; he had one goal in his previous eight games…Wild C Mikko Koivu added two assists, giving him 24 points (8 G, 16 A) in the past 24 games…Flyers LW Brayden Schenn contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss at Edmonton, ending a five-game scoring drought…Kings RW Dustin Brown had a goal and an assist, with strong possession stats (29 for, 7 against, 80.6 CF%, 12-2 scoring chances) in a 5-3 loss to Arizona, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Jets D Jacob Trouba recorded 13 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 4-3 overtime loss at Pittsburgh…Stars D Patrik Nemeth was a standout (24 for, 4 against, 85.7 CF%, 8-1 scoring chances) in a 3-1 loss at Minnesota.
Sabres G Robin Lehner posted a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 win against Colorado, and has a .950 save percentage in his past eight starts…Senators G Mike Condon recorded a 21-save shutout in a 3-0 win over New Jersey, his fifth shutout in 30 starts this season…Wild G Darcy Kuemper turned away 34 of 35 shots in a 3-1 win against Dallas; he has a .916 save percentage in his past 11 starts…Coyotes G Mike Smith had 41 saves on 44 shots in a 5-3 win at Los Angeles, and has a .928 save percentage in his past 10 starts.
FIRSTS
Adrian Kempe - The 2014 first-round pick made his NHL debut for the Kings in a 5-3 loss to Arizona. He had 19 points (11 G, 8 A) in 43 AHL games before getting called up.
FANTASY FOCUS
A few shooters who might be due for percentages to fall their way down the stretch:
Patrice Bergeron – He’s been heating up, but it generating a career-high 3.71 shots per game, and his 6.9% shooting percentage in the second-lowest of his career.
Taylor Hall – His shot and point production is similar to the past couple of seasons, but Hall’s 8.4 shooting percentage is a career-low, and his third straight season under 10%.
Nathan MacKinnon – There’s a decent chance that MacKinnon isn’t going to be a high-percentage finisher, but he’s sitting at a career-low 6.6% this season, even as he generates 3.4 shots per game.
Patrick Sharp – He only has seven goals in 33 games, but the Stars’ trade candidate is generating nearly three shots per game. If he finishes on better than 7.1% of those shots, he could be a nice addition.
Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com
