Pittsburgh’s big names, led by Sidney Crosby, paced the Penguins in a Game Five rout over Nashville; Kessel, Malkin, Hainsey, Murray and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Penguins had been outplayed for large portions of the first four games in the series, but they jumped out to a quick start against the Predators in Game Five and never looked back.

HEROES

Sidney Crosby – The Penguins captain responded in a big way during Pittsburgh’s 6-0 Game Five win over Nashville, recording three assists. He had 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games and ranks second in the postseason with 27 points.

Phil Kessel – The Penguins winger contributed a goal and two assists in Game Five, emerging from a slump that saw him put up two assists in the past six games. He has 23 points (8 G, 15 A) in 24 playoff games.

Evgeni Malkin – With a goal and an assist in Game Five, the Penguins pivot remained atop the playoff scoring list, with 28 points in 24 games. He had two goals and zero assists in his previous five games.

Ron Hainsey – A sure sign that the game was going in Pittsburgh’s favour: Hainsey had a goal and an assist. He had one assist in his previous 10 games.

Matt Murray – It wasn’t a difficult night for him, but the Penguins goaltender did stop all 24 shots that he faced in a 6-0 Game Five win. There was, apparently, some doubt over whether he would get the start, but Murray now has a .931 save percentage in nine playoff games.

ZEROES

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder has apparently run into his Kryptonite, and that’s playing in Pittsburgh. He allowed three goals on nine shots before getting pulled in Game Five, leaving him with a .756 save percentage in three games at Pittsburgh in this series.

Ryan Ellis – The Predators blueliner left the game early, but before he was hurt, he was stuck in his own end for much of the game (4 for, 13 against, 23.5 CF%). It goes without saying that an Ellis injury would be a big deal for Nashville.

Viktor Arvidsson – Nashville’s energetic winger was the on the wrong side of the puck (9 for, 15 against, 37.5 CF%) and was on the ice for three goals against at even strength ( in Game Five.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

P.K. Subban – Even though the Nashville blueliner had a strong possession game (21 for, 6 against, 77.8 CF%, he was still on the ice for two goals against at 5-on-5 (and one more shorthanded) in Game Five at Pittsburgh.

VITAL SIGNS

Colin Wilson – The Predators winger returned to the lineup for his first game in more than two weeks, and he kept the puck in Pittsburgh’s end of the rink (12 for, 1 against, 92.3 CF%).