As the NFL season heads into the stretch run, value on the fantasy football waiver wire is heavily tied to opportunity and opportunity, often, is tied to someone else’s injuries.

That’s not the case with all of those recommended this week, but it’s certainly part of the reason to consider players that might not have generated much interest earlier in the season.

Here are some players to consider on the fantasy football waiver wire this week (players owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues):

Philip Rivers, QB, L.A. Chargers – He’s in concussion protocol after last weeks’ game against Jacksonville, so obviously that situation needs to be monitored, but Rivers has thrown 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in his past six starts, averaging 250.5 passing yards per game in that span. With a home game against Buffalo, he could be a useful plug-and-play option at quarterback. Owned: 58.1%

Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay – With injuries to Aaron Jones and then Ty Montgomery, Williams suddenly was thrust into the lead back role at Chicago, and he managed 74 yards on 21 touches. That’s not ideal, but if he’s getting 20 touches that’s worth plucking from the waiver wire. Owned: 46.9%

Rex Burkhead, RB, New England – It’s not easy to figure out which running back is going to get the bulk of the action for the Patriots, because they spread it around. While Dion Lewis and James White are also factors, Burkhead has 188 yards from scrimmage over the past three games. Owned: 25.7%

Austin Ekeler, RB, L.A. Chargers – The undrafted rookie had a breakout game at Jacksonville, gaining 119 yards and scoring touchdowns on 15 touches, and while that’s not going to be typical, especially while he’s second string behind Melvin Gordon, Ekeler’s performance does make it likely that he’s going to find his way to more touches in the Chargers’ offence. Owned: 11.1%

Jamison Crowder, WR, Washington – He’s somehow still available in nearly half of TSN leagues, even though Crowder has been the primary target for the past couple of games, catching 13 passes for 199 yards on 24 targets. He’s still looking for his first touchdown this year, but had seven last season, so it’s not like he’s incapable of finding the end zone too. Owned: 52.8%

Dontrelle Inman, WR, Chicago – A spare part with the Chargers, Inman has moved to Chicago, where he has a real chance to play a regular role in a depleted Bears receiving corps. Inman had six catches for 88 yards on eight targets against Green Bay last week and it could be worth finding out just how much rookie QB Mitch Trubisky likes his new wide receiver. Owned: 3.1%

Mentioned last week and still owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues: Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville (53.1%), Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Owned: (24.0%)

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca