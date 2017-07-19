The Arizona Diamondbacks made a great deal to secure the services of a power-hitting outfielder for the stretch drive.

The deal was not as good for the Detroit Tigers, who can now be officially labeled as sellers.

Statistically Speaking looks at the Diamondbacks’ acquisition of J.D. Martinez.

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS fWAR J.D. Martinez DET RF 57 200 16 39 2 .305 .388 .630 1.018 1.7

2017 MINORS STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS Dawel Lugo ARI AA 3B 78 282 15 44 5 .280 .328 .511 .839 Sergio Alcantara ARI A SS 82 290 3 25 21 .217 .328 .317 .646 Jose King ARI Rook SS 13 46 0 9 2 .261 .333 .348 .681

The Diamondbacks Get: RF J.D. Martinez

Martinez, 29, is a premier power hitter when healthy, and has clubbed 99 home runs in 1697 at-bats over the past three-and-a-half seasons with the Tigers. In that time, his .551 slugging percentage ranks fifth among all players with 1,000 plate appearances; his Weighted Runs Created Plus of 146 (2014-2017) ranks ninth.

Since 2014, among players with at least 1,000 plate appearances, Martinez ranks third in hard-hit percentage (42.9%), behind only David Ortiz and Miguel Cabrera.

So, Martinez can hit the ball hard and far, that’s established. He’s also shown good patience at the plate, particularly this season with a career-high 12.5% walk rate, and his swinging strike rate of 12.8% is his lowest since 2012.

The picture is a little less appealing when looking at his defence and base running, both of which are below average, but Martinez will still be a valuable addition to the Arizona lineup. With Yasmany Tomas injured, Martinez can slide into left field, alongside A.J. Pollock and David Peralta, taking a spot in the middle of the Arizona lineup. This presumes that Martinez’s current back strain is nothing serious.

Martinez is making $11.75-million this season and will be a free agent, ready to cash-in, in the offseason.

The Tigers Get: 3B Dawel Lugo, SS Sergio Alcantara and SS Jose King

All three of these infield prospects have limited appeal.

Lugo is a 22-year-old who has become more of an offensive threat in the past couple of years, adding some power, but he has troubling plate discipline, with 16 walks and 90 strikeouts this season. He may not be far off from getting a chance in the major leagues, but he also may be nothing more than a utility player if he makes it.

Alcantara, 21, can run a bit, but his inability to hit at High A-ball does not bode well for his future as a major leaguer. See what happens over the next couple of years, but he’s not the most promising prospect.

King is an 18-year-old infielder playing rookie ball. It’s too soon to put a ceiling on him, but he does have zero home runs and 36 stolen bases, with a .780 OPS in 96 rookie league games over the past couple of seasons. Maybe he could turn into something, but it’s going to be a while before that ceiling, or floor, is determined.

With Martinez gone, the Tigers have more immediate at-bats available for Alex Presley and Tyler Collins, neither of whom has shown signs of being an impact player, but prospects Christin Stewart and JaCoby Jones could get some playing time eventually.

Verdict: The Diamondbacks are in playoff contention and have made a strong move to acquire a power hitter that can help them the rest of the way, and there seems like little chance that there will be long-term regret tied to any of the infielders sent to Detroit in this deal.