The Florida Panthers have holes to fill up front and started quickly by signing a winger out of the KHL, a winger who previously played for the Panthers, from 2009-2010 through 2011-2012.

Statistically Speaking looks at Florida’s signing of Evgeny Dadonov.

2016-2017 KHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS +/- Evgeny Dadonov St. Petersburg SKA (KHL) RW 53 30 36 66 +33

The Panthers Get: RW Evgeny Dadonov

Dadonov, 28, is returning to North America after spending the past five seasons in the KHL. He had 20 points in 55 career NHL games before going to Russia, and is coming off the best season of his career, putting up 66 points in 53 regular season games, then adding 19 points in 18 playoff games for St. Petersburg SKA.

In his first time through the NHL, Dadonov did put up positive possession stats and had a low on-ice shooting percentage (6.8%) in his small sample of playing time.

This time in Florida, Dadonov will have an opportunity to move into a significant scoring role. With Jussi Jokinen, Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault already gone from last year’s team, and Jaromir Jagr a free agent, there are plenty of holes to fill, so Dadonov could join Jonathan Huberdeau and Aleksander Barkov on the first line but, if not, a top-six role is likely.

Using the latest NHL equivalency (0.74 for the KHL) to forecast Dadonov’s production next season, that would put Dadonov’s projection around 69 points in 75 games next season. However, Dadonov not some up-and-coming prospect, he’s 28, and shot better than 22.0% in the KHL last season, so it’s fair to expect that his projection isn’t going to be as high. It will depend on role, power play time and so on, but 50-plus points shouldn’t be out of the question.

Dadonov is inked to a three-year, $12-million contract. It’s a bit of a bet on the uncertain, but it’s not unreasonable if he can fill a regular role in the Panthers’ top six.

Verdict: This past season was a career year for Dadonov in the KHL, driven by percentages while playing on a powerhouse team, so there is some reason to be cautious about his projections for next season. At the same time, he’s a skilled forward and if he gets a regular turn alongside Barkov or Vincent Trocheck, that will present an opportunity for him to produce offensively. Given Florida’s needs, it’s not an unreasonable risk to take, but it’s hard to think that those many holes in the lineup aren’t self-inflicted.