We’ve reached a critical point of the fantasy football season, Week 10, and the waiver wire doesn’t offer a lot of answers at this point.

However, you might get lucky with one of these players.

Here are some players to consider on the fantasy football waiver wire this week (players owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues):

Orleans Darkwa, RB, N.Y. Giants – It’s not ideal to go looking for answers in the Giants offence, but Darkwa has accumulated 257 yards in the past three games. With a game at San Francisco this week, that productivity should continue. Owned: 52.4%

Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles – The Rams receiver has only had one 100-yard game this season, but has 265 yards over the past four games and scored a couple of touchdowns against the Giants last week. Owned: 43.6%

Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville – It’s taken some time, and the Jaguars offence isn’t blessed with a brilliant passing attack, but Lee has caught 17 passes for 230 yards on 28 targets over the past three games. Owned: 39.8%

Adam Humphries, WR, Tampa Bay – For one week, while Mike Evans is suspended, Humphries becomes a valuable part of the Tampa Bay passing game. Humphries has eight catches for 53 yards over the past three games but, before that, had four straight games with at least 50 yards. Owned: 1.8%

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay – One reason to be cautiously optimistic about the Buccaneers while Jameis Winston is out is that Fitzpatrick has a decent track record in his own right, including in Week Five this season when he passed for 290 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. Owned: 11.1%

Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina – Digging super deep, and really this is more “keep an eye on” rather than “must add”, the second-round pick out of Ohio State is likely to see a bigger role now that Kelvin Benjamin is on his way to Buffalo. Samuel hasn’t put up big numbers, but was targeted five times against Atlanta last week, catching three for 23 yards. Owned: 4.4%

Mentioned last week and still owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues: Kenyan Drake, RB (23.9%); Robby Anderson, WR, N.Y. Jets (56.7%); Vernon Davis, TE, Washington (59.9%); Juju Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh (53.6%).