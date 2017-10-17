Pickings are getting slim on the fantasy football waiver wire, but as we progress through the season injuries and bye weeks make the need for help even greater.

Here are some player to consider this week (players owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues):

Eric Decker, WR, Tennessee – He still hasn’t found the end zone yet, so he’s probably due, but the veteran receiver also had a season-high seven catches for 88 yards on nine targets in last week’s win over Indianapolis. Getting a shot at Cleveland this week is favourable too. Owned: 54.0%

Orleans Darkwa, RB, N.Y. Giants – Anyone who can run the ball for the Giants has to get regular playing time and Darkwa rushed for 117 yards on 21 carries at Denver last week. He’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry for his career. Owned: 4.5%

Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore – Collins is admittedly competing with Javorius Allen for playing time, but Collins keeps getting more carries and he’s rushed for 293 yards on 45 carries (6.5 ypc) over the past four weeks. Owned: 29.0%

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Atlanta – With Mohamed Sanu injured, there are more looks available for Gabriel, who had a season-high eight targets last week, catching four passes for 39 yards. Going to New England, to face the Patriots’ suspect defence, is also a point in Gabriel’s favour. Owned: 22.8%

Bennie Fowler III, WR, Denver – The third-year receiver is already getting a more prominent role in the Broncos offence and with Emmanuel Sanders injured, Fowler becomes the second option at wide receiver behind Demaryius Thomas. He was targeted a career-high eight times against the Giants. Owned: 1.7%

Chris Ivory, RB, Jacksonville – Ivory’s appeal is as a secondary option in the Jacksonville backfield. He had nine catches for 74 yards and a touchdown against the Rams last week and has ranged between 41 and 77 yards from scrimmage in every game this year. Owned: 5.4%

George Kittle, TE, San Francisco – The rookie tight end has 11 catches for 129 yards and one touchdown on 17 targets over the past couple weeks, a big step up in production from the first four weeks of the season. Owned: 9.2%