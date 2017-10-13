Depth drives the Sharks to victory; Killorn, Keller, and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Timo Meier, Chris Tierney and Joonas Donskoi – The San Jose trio dominated against Buffalo (14 for, 1 against, 93.3 CF%, 8-0 scoring chances), with Meier and Tierney producing a goal and an assist, and Donskoi adding two assists, in 3-2 win.

Alex Killorn – The veteran Lightning winger had four assists in a 5-4 win against Pittsburgh, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in four games.

Clayton Keller – In a 4-2 loss to Detroit, the Coyotes’ rookie winger scored both of his club’s goals and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in four games.

ZEROES

Blake Wheeler – Winnipeg’s captain had an unusually ineffective game, with zero shot attempts and poor possession numbers (5 for, 12 against, 29.4 CF%, 2-8 scoring chances) in a 4-2 win at Vancouver.

Alexei Emelin – Back in the Nashville lineup, the veteran defender got stomped (9 for, 32 against, 22.0 CF%, 4-20 scoring chances) in a 4-1 win against Dallas.

Joel Edmundson – The St. Louis blueliner had team-worst possession stats (6 for, 12 against, 33.3 CF%) and was on for three goals against in a 5-2 loss at Florida.

VITAL SIGNS

Alexander Edler – Vancouver’s veteran defenceman suffered a lower-body injury and played just 6:10 against Winnipeg. If he’s going to miss time, Derrick Pouliot could be ready to jump into the Canucks lineup.

Mikhail Sergachev – The Lightning rookie struggled against Pittsburgh, and played just 5:22. Among players with at least 30 5-on-5 minutes, he has the worst possession stats (40.2 CF%) on the Lightning.

Brock Boeser – The rookie winger was inserted into the Canucks lineup for his first game of the season. He recorded an assist, and had some mediocre possession stats (7 for, 11 against, 38.9 CF%) while getting a turn on the wing with Brock Boeser and Sven Baertschi.

Nino Niederreiter – Minnesota’s power winger had a great possession game (15 for, 3 against, 83.3 CF%, 11-0 scoring chances) against Chicago but, along with Charlie Coyle and Marcus Foligno (see below), the Wild had three forwards leave the game due to injury.

John Hayden with a HUGE right hook. pic.twitter.com/SO9JyH8XMH — Chicago Sports News (@ChiSportUpdates) October 13, 2017

Antti Raanta – Arizona’s goaltender suffered a lower-body injury and had to leave the game against Detroit. Louis Domingue should be looking at a starter’s workload in Raanta’s absence.

Niklas Kronwall – The 36-year-old Red Wings defenceman made his season debut, playing 17:27 at Arizona, though he did finish with the worst possession numbers (10 for, 17 against, 37.0 CF%, 7-10 scoring chances) among Detroit defencemen.

SHORT SHIFTS

Nikita Kucherov and Alex Killorn led the Lightning attack against Pittsburgh.

Wild RW Chris Stewart scored a pair of goals in a 5-2 win at Chicago; he has a surprising five points (4 G, 1 A) in three games…Sabres RW Jason Pominville scored both Buffalo goals in a 3-2 loss at San Jose. He has five points (4 G, 1 A) in four games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov put up a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win against Pittsburgh, giving him seven points (4 G, 3 A) in four games…Penguins LW Jake Guentzel and RW Bryan Rust both had a goal and an assist at Tampa Bay. Guentzel has five points (2 G, 3 A) in five games, and Rust has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in five games…Panthers RW Nick Bjugstad, Panthers D Aaron Ekblad, and Panthers C Jared McCann each produced a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over St. Louis. Bjugstad and McCann both have four points (2 G, 2 A) in three games, which is a big boost given their production last season; Ekblad has three points (1 G, 2 A) in three games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win against Dallas; he has six points (4 G, 2 A) in four games…Predators D P.K. Subban had a goal and an assist against the Stars, and also has six points (1 G, 5 A) in four games…Wild LW Jason Zucker contributed a goal and an assist at Chicago, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in three games…

Blackhawks LW Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist in the loss to Minnesota and now has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in five games…Jets C Bryan Little had a couple of assists in a 4-2 win at Vancouver, and has three assists in four games…Panthers LW Connor Brickley had two assists against St. Louis, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in three games…Red Wings D Mike Green had a pair of assists in a 4-2 win at Arizona, giving him eight assists in four games…Red Wings C Dylan Larkin had a couple of assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in four games…Coyotes LW Max Domi earned two assists in the loss to Detroit, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in four games…Sabres C Jack Eichel assisted on both Jason Pominville goals in a 3-2 loss at San Jose, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in four games. Sabres LW Zemgus Girgensons also had two assists, his first points of the season…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo assisted on both Blues goals in a 5-2 loss at Florida, and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in five games…Blues C Brayden Schenn had 13 shot attempts (9 SOG) at Florida.

Predators G Pekka Rinne turned away 30 of 31 shots in a 4-1 win over Dallas, and has a .902 save percentage in three starts…Panthers G Roberto Luongo recorded 37 saves on 39 shots in a 5-2 win against St. Louis, giving him a .905 save percentage through two starts…Wild G Devan Dubnyk had 36 stops on 38 shots in a 5-2 win at Chicago, raising his save percentage to .913 in two starts.

FIRSTS

Slater Koekkoek – The Lightning defenceman, drafted 10th in 2012, scored the first two goals in his career, in his 43rd game, a 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Samuel Girard – Nashville’s 19-year-old rookie blueliner scored his first NHL goal, and added an assist, in his second game, a 4-1 win over Dallas.

Ian McCoshen – Florida’s defenceman, a second-round pick in 2013, notched his first NHL goal in his sixth career game, a 5-2 win against St. Louis.

Vince Dunn – A second-round pick in 2015, the Blues defenceman tallied his first NHL goal in his fifth NHL game, a 5-2 loss at Florida.

Mario Kempe – We missed his debut Tuesday, but the 29-year-old Swedish winger, who had 34 points in 56 KHL games last season, has now played two games for Arizona.

