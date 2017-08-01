The Los Angeles Dodgers made moves to bolster their pitching staff, setting them up for a playoff run.

They grabbed a starting pitcher from Texas, as well as a couple of left-handed relievers from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh, respectively.

Statistically Speaking examines the Dodgers’ deadline deals.

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP IP W L SV ERA WHIP SO BB fWAR Yu Darvish Texas SP 22 137.0 6 9 0 4.01 1.17 148 45 2.4 Tony Cingrani Cincinnati RP 25 23.1 0 0 0 5.40 1.33 24 6 -0.5 Tony Watson Pittsburgh RP 47 46.2 5 3 10 3.66 1.52 35 14 -0.1

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS fWAR Scott Van Slyke LAD OF 29 48 2 3 1 .122 .250 .293 .543 -0.3

2017 MINOR-LEAGUE STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS Willie Calhoun LAD AAA 2B 99 373 23 67 3 .298 .357 .574 .931 Brendon Davis LAD A SS 94 340 9 43 3 .241 .350 .403 .753 Hendrik Clementina LAD Rk C 24 92 4 25 0 .370 .439 .554 .994 Oneil Cruz LAD A 3B/SS 89 342 8 36 8 .240 .293 .342 .635

2017 MINOR-LEAGUE STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP IP W L SV ERA WHIP SO BB A.J. Alexy LAD A SP 19 73.2 2 6 0 3.67 1.13 86 37 Angel German LAD A RP 21 33.0 1 0 7.00 1.91 1.09 37 14

The Dodgers Get: RHP Yu Darvish, LHP Tony Cingrani, LHP Tony Watson

Darvish, 30, has been a quality starting pitcher over the course of his career, though he hasn’t been as effective this season, with his strikeout rate down (to a career-low 9.7 K/9) and home-run rate up (to a career-high 1.3 HR/9).

However, on the whole, he’s an ace-calibre starting pitcher. Despite missing the entire 2015 season while he recovered from Tommy John surgery, Darvish has a WAR of 17.8 since 2012, which ranks 18th among starting pitchers.

Even though his velocity is up, averaging a career-high 94.1 MPH on his fastball, Darvish has struggled with his fastball, as he has throughout his career, and his curve, which is something that is relatively new.

The Dodgers are a powerhouse team this year, with World Series expectations, but they have also been enduring significant injuries in their starting rotation, so adding Darvish should provide stability while Clayton Kershaw is out, but also adds strong depth once the Dodgers’ pitching staff is healthy.

Making $11-million this season, Darvish will be a free agent in the offseason.

Cingrani is a 28-year-old who has improved his control this season, but in doing so has also been susceptible to giving up a bunch of home runs – nine in 23 1/3 innings. His velocity is up over the past couple of seasons, averaging more than 94 MPH on his fastball, and has also, in small doses, added a splitter to his repertoire.

Making $1.825-million this year, Cingrani is arbitration-eligible for two more years, so he has a chance to settle into a regular setup role for the Dodgers.

Watson, 32, was given the opportunity to close for the Pirates late last season and at the start of this season, but he struggled mightily this year, running into some bad luck (.333 BABIP) and allowing too many home runs (seven in 46 2/3 innings this year). His strikeout rate (6.8 K/9) also matches the lowest of his career. The big problem this year appears to be with his change-up, which was previously a strong suit.

Watson is a rental, making $5.6-million this season and headed for free agency in the offseason. Between adding Darvish and two veteran left-handed relievers, the Dodgers are setting up for a World Series push.

The Rangers Get: 2B Willie Calhoun, SS Brendon Davis, and RHP A.J. Alexy

Calhoun is a 22-year-old who has slugged 50 home runs in 876 at-bats between Double-A and Triple-A over the past two seasons. He has a bat that will play in the bigs, the question is whether he can remain at second base or if he will shift to the outfield (Calhoun has played a little bit of left field this season). He should be close to getting his first major-league chance with the Rangers.

Davis, 20, has some promise, at least in part because he’s willing to take a walk and his offensive performance is improving, but he still strikes out a lot and his offensive pedigree to this point does make it difficult to project him into any kind of significant role in the majors.

Alexy is a 19-year-old right-hander who infamously threw 164 pitches in a high-school start, but he’s been relatively effective early in his pro career. The challenge facing him is improving his control, as he’s allowed 46 hits while 45 runners have reached base via walks and being hit by pitch. He presents upside, but is a few years away from even being considered for a major-league job.

The Reds Get: LF Scott Van Slyke and C Hendrik Clementina

Van Slyke is a 31-year-old outfielder who has been a decent fourth outfielder throughout his career, until this year, as he’s struggled in a very limited role. He does have a .744 OPS in 869 career plate appearances, so it’s not unreasonable to plug him into the Cincinnati lineup a couple of times per week. He's making $1.325-million this year and is eligible for arbitration for the next two years.

A 20-year-old from Curacao, Clementina is still working his way through rookie ball, which means he’s a long way from major-league consideration, but consider him a lottery ticket that might have some value three or four years down the line.

The Pirates Get: 3B/SS Oneil Cruz and RHP Angel German

Cruz is a lanky, 18-year-old, 6-foot-6 infielder who will take time to develop. He’s struggling at the plate in Single-A, but the Pirates have a lot of time to see if Cruz can refine his game into one worthy of major-league consideration.

German, 21, is a minor-league reliever, which doesn’t offer big expectations for what he might be able to achieve in the majors. If he could develop into a middle reliever that would have to be considered a success.

Verdict: The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball, with a .705 winning percentage, so by all means they should make moves to set their pitching staff for a World Series run. The prospects going to Cincinnati and Pittsburgh are unlikely to haunt the Dodgers down the road, and if the Texas Rangers get a net positive yield from those prospects in exchange for Darvish, that’s not an unreasonable price for the Dodgers to pay in order to get a pitcher who could be a difference-maker in the postseason.