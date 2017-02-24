The Anaheim Ducks shored up their forward depth, acquiring a veteran winger in the midst of a career season.

Statistically Speaking looks at Anaheim's acquisition of Patrick Eaves.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Patrick Eaves Dallas RW 59 21 16 37 51.2 2.0 97.6 47.5% 16:39

The Ducks Get: RW Patrick Eaves

Eaves is having a career-best season at age 32, playing a complementary role on a top scoring line for much of the season. His most common linemates have been Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, so he's certainly been given the opportunity to succeed and he's made the most of it, with career-high rates in time on ice, goals per game, points per game and shots per game.

In Anaheim, Eaves has a good opportunity to continue producing. Looking at the Ducks' recent lineup, there's a logical enough spot for Eaves to skate alongside Ryan Getzlaf, one of the game's best playmaking centres, moving rookie Ondrej Kase down the depth chart..

That should keep Eaves productive enough at even strength, but it's worth noting that he's scored 11 of his 21 goals on the power play and could supplant Jakob Silfverberg on Anaheim's first power play unit.

Eaves is going to be an unrestricted free agent in the summer, and is making $1-million this season.

The Stars Get: A conditional third-round pick.

While the pick is set to be a third-rounder, if the Ducks reach the Western Conference Final and Eaves plays at least 50% of the games, then the Stars would receive a first-round pick from the Ducks instead. That's a good return for a veteran winger whose contract will expire this summer.

With Eaves gone, a young winger like Brett Ritchie could be looking at a bigger role with the Stars for the rest of the season.

Verdict: Eaves is a good fit for Anaheim, a useful addition to a team that could use improved forward depth, and the cost isn't prohibitive. If, somehow, Anaheim reaches the conference final, they won't mind paying the first-round price. In Dallas' case, they reap the rewards of Eaves' career season and, since they've fallen off the playoff pace, this should be the first of several moves with an eye to the future.

