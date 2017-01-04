Ehlers and Laine lead the way for Winnipeg; Radulov, Kuznetsov and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Winnipeg Jets were led by their brilliant young talent in a 6-4 win at Tampa Bay. Second-year LW Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice, and added an assist, giving him 10 points (7 G, 3 A) in the past seven games.

He also eluded Lightning D Victor Hedman with a sweet cut to the middle of the ice for his second goal.

Ehlers shakes Hedman with a filthy move pic.twitter.com/Vm7j4QaJUv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 4, 2017

Jets rookie RW Patrik Laine contributed a goal and two assists, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past eight games, and is tied with Toronto’s Auston Matthews atop the rookie goal and point races.

The last time that two rookies scored at least 30 goals in a season was 2010-2011, when Michael Grabner, Logan Couture and Jeff Skinner did it. However, Matthews and Laine are on pace for more. The last time for two rookies to hit 40 goals? 1992-1993, when Teemu Selanne (76) and Eric Lindros (41, in 61 games) managed the feat.

HEROES

Alexander Radulov – While the buzz in Nashville was about the return of Shea Weber – and Weber did score Montreal’s first goal – Radulov was also making his return to Music City and he set up both Habs goals in a 2-1 overtime win, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games. Radulov (24 for, 7 against, 77.4 CF, 9-2 scoring chances) and Weber (25 for, 8 against, 75.8 CF%, 10-1 scoring chances) had Montreal’s best possession numbers at Nashville.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s playmaking centre has had a tough season, but is starting to work his way out. He put up a goal and three assists in a 6-5 overtime win against Toronto, and has 14 points (1 G, 13 A) in the past 14 games.

Jeff Carter – The Kings centre scored his 21st goal of the season, and assisted on the overtime winner in a 2-1 win at San Jose. He has been carrying the Kings offence with 14 points (11 G, 3 A) in the past 14 games.

ZEROES

Nazem Kadri – It was a tough night for Toronto’s shutdown pivot, as he had team-worst possession stats (3 for, 12 against, 20.0 CF, 1-6 scoring chances) and was on for two goals against at 5-on-5, in addition to being on the ice for Washington’s overtime winner.

Connor McDavid – It wasn’t disastrous, but Edmonton’s superstar centre was held in check (11 for, 17 against, 39.3 CF%, 6-13 scoring chances) by Columbus in the Blue Jackets’ 3-1 win. He’s been held under 40% Corsi in just four games so far this season, including both games against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets primarily matched defencemen David Savard and Jack Johnson, with the forward line of Brandon Saad, Alexander Wennberg and Nick Foligno against No. 97.

Henrik Lundqvist – King Henrik allowed four goals on 19 shots in a 4-1 loss to Buffalo. It was the third time in his past dozen games that Lundqvist allowed four goals on fewer than 20 shots, and his .912 save percentage this season matches his career-low, set in 2007-2008.

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder surrendered six goals on 29 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss at Washington. Andersen had been on a good run snice late October, but has allowed 10 goals on 66 shots (.848 SV%) in his first two starts of 2017.

Braden Holtby – Right after getting praised by Travis Yost, Washington’s goaltender was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots against Toronto. He had a .944 save percentage in his previous eight starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Mirco Mueller – Injuries to Marc-Edouard Vlasic and David Schlemko prompted San Jose to recall their 2013 first-rounder from the AHL, where he had eight assists and was minus-1 in 25 games, in order to play against Los Angeles.

SHORT SHIFTS

Most of the rookie attention is falling on Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine, but don't forget Mitch Marner, who isn't far behind.

Maple Leafs rookie RW Mitch Marner contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss at Washington, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews added two assists, and has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) during a seven-game point streak…Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk chipped in a couple of assists at Washington, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Capitals D John Carlson had a goal and an assist against Toronto, and has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in the past 15 games…Capitals D Dmitri Orlov contributed a goal and an assist vs. Toronto, giving him 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games…Capitals RW Justin Williams continued his hot streak with a goal and two assists, and has 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games… Sabres C Sam Reinhart notched a pair of assists in a 4-1 win at the Rangers, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) during a seven-game point streak…Devils LW Mike Cammalleri scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win at Carolina; he had no goals and two assists in his previous 14 games…Devils C Adam Henrique also had a goal and an assist, and has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 14 games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist at Carolina, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past nine games…Jets C Mark Scheifele notched a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win at Tampa Bay; he has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Jets D Jacob Trouba also had a goal and an assist, giving him six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Jets RW Blake Wheeler added a couple of assists, and has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 17 games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov scored a pair of goals and added an assist in the loss to Winnipeg, and has nine points (2 G, 7 A) during a five-game point streak…Lightning D Victor Hedman and C Tyler Johnson both contributed a pair of assists. Hedman has 16 points (2 G, 14 A) in the past 10 games and is tied with Brent Burns for the defence scoring lead, while Johnson has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past eight games…In addition to scoring the overtime winner, Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin had a strong possession game (18 for, 5 against, 78.3 CF%, 11-1 scoring chances) against Toronto…Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty scored the overtime winner, and had 11 shot attempts (10 SOG) at Nashville.

Predators G Pekka Rinne stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 2-1 OT loss vs. Montreal. He had a .875 save percentage in his previous 10 games…Devils G Cory Schneider turned away 29 of 30 shots in a 3-1 win at Carolina, and has a .933 save percentage in his past five starts…Kings G Peter Budaj had 26 saves on 27 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at San Jose, giving him a .956 save percentage over his past eight starts.

FIRSTS

Matthew Peca – The Lightning centre, a seventh-round pick who played at Quinnipiac, scored his first NHL goal, in his fifth game, a 6-4 loss to Winnipeg. He has three points in five games since getting called up.

Justin Bailey – A second-round pick of the sabres in 2013, Bailey tallied his first NHL goal, in his 12th career game, a 4-1 win at the Rangers. He had 22 points (13 G, 9 A) in 31 AHL games when he was promoted.

Adam Erne – Drafted in the second round by the Lightning in 2013, the physical winger played his first NHL game against Winnipeg. The 21-year-old had 18 points (8 G, 10 A) in 31 AHL games before he was summoned to The Show.

FANTASY FOCUS

Questions in goal? Some possible answers being added more frequently lately, yet still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Thomas Greiss, No. 1 on the island.

Thomas Greiss – With Jaroslav Halak waived, Greiss is the guy for the Islanders, and he has a .930 save percentage in his past nine starts. Owned: 28.1%

Brian Elliott – He started the season poorly, and lost playing time in Calgary to Chad Johnson, but Elliott is coming on against, with a .920 save percentage over his past six appearances. Owned: 49.1%

Kari Lehtonen – Dallas’ goaltenders are fraught with risk, but Lehtonen has been playing well lately, posting a .934 save percentage in his past nine games. Owned: 22.4%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca