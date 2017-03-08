Eichel is going great, even if the Sabres aren’t; Getzlaf, Eaves, Bobrovsky and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jack Eichel – Buffalo’s second-year star centre scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia, extending his point streak to 11 games. He has 16 points (5 G, 11 A) in those 11 games, and now has 45 points in 46 games.

Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim’s veteran playmaking pivot put up a goal and two assists in a 4-3 shootout win over Nashville. He has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games. Skating on Getzlaf’s wing, Patrick Eaves had two assists and a monster possession game (30 for, 4 against, 88.2 CF%, 18-1 scoring chances) against Nashville, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in four games since coming over in a trade from Dallas.

Sergei Bobrovsky – The Columbus goaltender posted a 33-save shutout in a 2-0 win against New Jersey, his third straight shutout. He has a .942 save percentage in his past dozen starts.

ZEROES

Rasmus Ristolainen – Buffalo’s number one defenceman was on the ice for five 5-on-5 goals against in a 6-3 home loss to Philadelphia.

Cody McLeod, Vernon Fiddler and Harry Zolnierczyk – Nashville’s fourth line was thumped (1 for, 11 against, 8.3 CF%, 0-5 scoring chances) in a 4-3 shootout loss at Anaheim.

Robin Lehner – The Buffalo netminder was lit up for six goals on 30 shots in a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. He has a .874 save percentage in his past six starts.

James Reimer – The Panthers goaltender was pulled after allowing four goals on 19 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

VITAL SIGNS

Ryan Murray – The Columbus blueliner had a lower-body injury that kept him out of a 2-0 win against New Jersey.

SHORT SHIFTS

Radko Gudas busted out for a three-point night at Buffalo.

Flyers C Sean Couturier had a couple of assists in a 6-3 win at Buffalo. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 12 games…Flyers D Michael Del Zotto also had two assists, ending a 12-game point drought…Flyers D Radko Gudas had a big game, with one goal and two assists, in a win at Buffalo. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 14 games…Flyers rookie RW Travis Konecny added a goal and an assist, matching his production from his previous 12 games…Flyers rookie RW Jordan Weal also had a goal and an assist; he had one point in his first 21 career games…Sabres LW Evander Kane contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia. He has 20 points (12 G, 8 A) in the past 21 games…Red Wings RW Gustav Nyquist scored both Detroit goals in a 3-2 loss at Toronto. He had no goals and five assists in his previous 12 games…Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner and C Tyler Bozak both had a couple of assists in a 3-2 win over Detroit. Marner has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games and Bozak has five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Rangers LW Tanner Glass had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Florida. This is Glass’ second NHL game of the season, he had 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 57 AHL games, and his last two-point game in the NHL game in January, 2014…Rangers C Oscar Lindberg added a couple of assists; he had three goals and no assists in his previous 11 games…Panthers C Vincent Trocheck had two assists in the loss; he had one goal and zero assists in the previous six games…Avalanche D Tyson Barrie had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win against Carolina; he had four points (2 G, 2 A) in his previous 14 games…Islanders LW Anders Lee scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 win at Edmonton; he has 22 points (11 G, 11 A) in the past 24 games…Islanders C John Tavares added two assists, giving him 29 points (13 G, 16 A) in the past 26 games…Predators C Calle Jarnkrok had a couple of assists in a 4-3 shootout loss at Anaheim, and has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 19 games…Wild RW Jason Pominville had a strong possession game (17 for, 3 against, 85.0 CF%, 5-1 scoring chances) in a 2-1 loss against St. Louis…Canucks D Alex Biega had a strong game (15 for, 3 against, 83.3 CF%, 5-1 scoring chances) against Montreal.

Canadiens G Carey Price stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Vancouver, and has a .951 save percentage in his past eight starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist turned away 43 of 45 shots in a 5-2 win at Florida, giving him a .929 save percentage in the past dozen games…Blues G Jake Allen had 32 saves on 33 shots in a 2-1 win at Minnesota; he has a .943 save percentage in his past 10 starts.

FIRSTS

Josh Ho-Sang – The Islanders rookie scored his first NHL goal in his fourth NHL game, a 4-1 win at Edmonton.

T.J. Tynan – The 25-year-old made his NHL debut for Columbus in a 2-0 win over New Jersey. A 2011 third-round pick, Tynan had 30 points (7 G, 23 A) in 55 AHL games before he was promoted.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some surprising players getting power play time lately:

Richard Panik has taken on a bigger role in Chicago.

Richard Panik – Riding a hot streak, the Blackhawks winger has 18 points (7 G, 11 A) in the past 17 games and has landed a spot on Chicago’s first power play unit.

Troy Brouwer – The powerful veteran winger has four points in the past 24 games for the Flames, yet he’s getting significant power play time.

J.T. Compher – Colorado’s rookie winger has played all of three NHL games, but he’s getting first unit power play time for the Avalanche.

Brendan Perlini – The Coyotes rookie winger has two assists in the past nine games (one even-strength and one on the power play) but, most recently, got a shot alongside Tobias Rieder and Shane Doan.

Jonas Brodin – The Wild blueliner has three assists in the past 21 games, yet he’s been paired with Jared Spurgeon on the PP over the past few games.

Riley Sheahan – Still seeking his first goal of the year, the Red Wings centre has been getting prime power play time recently.

Jake Dotchin – The Lightning rookie defenceman has a modest four points in 18 NHL games, but he’s been getting time on Tampa Bay’s second power play unit.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca