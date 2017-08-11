Options abound when embarking on your fantasy football draft. Come up with whatever strategies to win, but in any and all of them, there will be a need to have an elite producer in the first round. Sleepers can make a difference later on, but if the first-rounder tanks, it will be an uphill fight all season.

With that in mind, here is a first-round mock draft for a 12-team league, plus one player whose status is now left hanging in the balance due to a potential suspension.

FIRST ROUND MOCK

David Johnson, RB, Arizona – In 32 career games, the Cardinals runner has scored 32 touchdowns and accumulated 3,156 yards from scrimmage. He’s a running and receiving threat and, unlike some other top backfield contenders, comes without playing time concerns.

Antonio Brown, WR, Pittsburgh – Last year, Brown put up 106 catches for 1,284 yards and a dozen touchdowns (in 15 games), and it was less productive than each of his previous three years. That consistency, as the Steelers’ top target, makes him a safe early pick.

Le’Veon Bell, RB, Pittsburgh – He’s played 47 games in four seasons, so it’s fair to wonder about Bell’s durability (or availability), but without any lingering injuries or suspensions, there’s a lot to like from a dual-threat runner/receiver who had a monstrous 157.0 yards from scrimmage per game last season.

Controversies aside, Odell Beckham Jr. has been hugely productive for the Giants.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, N.Y. Giants – Absurdly productive, the feisty Giants receiver has averaged 1,374 yards and 11.7 touchdowns with 96 catches per season through his first three years in the league. Another dose of that would be just fine first-round value.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta – Maybe he’s not on the level of Johnson or Bell, but Freeman has delivered 3,175 yards and 27 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Even if the Falcons offence is due to slow down a bit, there is still lots of room for Freeman to keep putting up big numbers.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay – There will be many that suggest it’s okay to wait on a quarterback, and it is; you can find a perfectly competent 4,000-yard passer later in the draft. But, there are degrees of competence, obviously, and Rodgers is a reliable producer who has thrown for at least 30 touchdowns in five of the past six seasons, going for a career-high 40 last season. He’s also thrown eight interceptions or fewer in each of the past six years.

Tom Brady, QB, New England – He’s 40-years-old, but Brady has also passed for 64 touchdowns and just nine interceptions while averaging 297.3 passing yards per game in the past two seasons. He’s also looking at an even more potent passing attack this year after the Patriots added wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with New Orleans, so age may catch up to Brady, but it doesn’t seem likely to happen this year.

Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta – It seems the only thing holding Jones back from outrageous fantasy value (and it’s puzzling given that he’s 6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is his relative inability to find the end zone, scoring a modest 20 touchdowns over the past three seasons. That’s a decent total, but not much for a receiver who has accumulated 4,873 yards over those three years.

DeMarco Murray, RB, Tennessee – His 2015 season in Philadelphia is an aberration, because in the other three of the past four seasons, the Titans’ runner has put up 5,396 yards and 35 touchdowns. There’s a chance that second-year back Derrick Henry could take some touches from Murray, but the Titans will likely feed Murray a heavy workload again.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans – This requires some projection, since he’s only heading into his second season but, after 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie, Thomas is the No. 1 receiver for Drew Brees and should have even more targets with Cooks gone to New England.

Being Aaron Rodgers ' preferred target has its advantages.

Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay – He missed the entire 2015 season, but Rodgers’ favourite target has put up 4,090 yards and 35 touchdowns in his past three seasons. He’s 32, and could slow down, but there should still be at least another year of big production left in him.

Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay – A massive 6-foot-5 frame makes Evans a tough matchup and he’s already recorded 3,578 yards and 27 touchdowns in his first three seasons. With quarterback Jameis Winston on the upswing, Evans’ numbers should continue to rise as well.

The wildcard:

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas – Barring suspension, it would be easy to slot the second-year Cowboys running back among the top two or three selections after he posted 1,994 yards and 16 touchdowns, but with the prospect of a suspension looming, his value is surely going to take a hit. He played in 15 games as a rookie and if he misses one or two then Elliott probably retains first-round value. If he misses four or more, though, then he’s a second-rounder, one that can have a first-round impact when he’s in the game.