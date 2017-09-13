Following the first week of the season is no time to overreact, but sometimes injuries or playing time dictate a need for changes to your fantasy football lineup.

Naturally, lesser-hyped rookies are among the most appealing players to add from the waiver wire this week.

Here are 10 players to consider heading into Week Two (all available in more than half of TSN leagues):

Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago – A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina A & T, Cohen is easy to overlook at 5-foot-6, but he announced his presence in a big way against Atlanta, finishing with 113 yards and a touchdown on 13 touches. He’s behind Jordan Howard on the depth chart, but if Cohen is productive, the Bears will have to find a use for him. Owned: 44.8%

Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit – Drafted in the third round out of Northern Illinois, the 6-foot-4 receiver has quickly earned a prominent role in the Lions’ passing game. He was targeted seven times against Arizona in Week One, catching four for 69 yards and scoring two touchdowns, and Golladay’s emergence could pressure Marvin Jones, a very good receiver who was targeted just twice against the Cardinals. Owned: 38.8%

Kerwynn Williams, RB, Arizona – David Johnson’s injury should be devastating for the Cardinals, and unless veteran Chris Johnson suddenly takes the role, it looks like Williams is next in line on the depth chart. He is averaging 5.4 yards per carry in his career, but that’s a career that includes 103 carries in 24 games, so who really knows what he could do in the starter’s role? Owned: 18.6%

There is an opportunity for Marqise Lee to step into a bigger role for the Jaguars.

Marqise Lee, WR, Jacksonville – In the wake of Allen Robinson’s injury, the door is open for other Jaguars receivers to rise up and Lee, who had a breakthrough year in 2016, seems a better option than Allen Hurns. Owned: 24.2%

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles – The rookie, drafted in the third round out of Eastern Washington, appears to have earned a significant role in the Rams’ passing attack and, more importantly, that appears to have some value because second-year quarterback Jared Goff didn’t look nearly as lost in Week One as he did during his rookie campaign. Owned: 30.8%

Nelson Agholor, WR, Philadelphia – The 2015 first-rounder has been underwhelming through his first two pro seasons, but opened this season with six catches for a career-high 86 yards and a touchdown. Alshon Jeffery is the primary wide receiver for the Eagles, but it’s possible that Agholor could contribute more than expected. Owned: 21.5%

Charles Clay, TE, Buffalo – A steady veteran who has more than 50 receptions in each of the past four seasons and was the most frequent target of QB Tyrod Taylor in 2016 was also the most targeted Bills receiver in Week One. Owned: 12.2%

Kendall Wright, WR, Chicago – The Bears’ receiving corps has been decimated by injuries. Cameron Meredith tore his ACL, Kevin White broke his collarbone and Markus Wheaton has a broken finger. That leaves Wright as the one tried-and-true pro receiver on the roster and while that might not mean much, Wright and tight end Zach Miller figure to see an increase in targets in the weeks ahead. Owned: 7.6%

Javorius Allen, RB, Baltimore – Danny Woodhead’s injury opened the door for more playing time and Allen gained 71 yards on 21 carries at Cincinnati. He didn’t play much in 2016, but gained 867 yards from scrimmage in 2015, so he can fulfill a complementary role in the Ravens’ backfield. Owned: 4.5%

Jermaine Kearse, WR, N.Y. Jets – Anyone involved in the Jets’ offence has limited appeal, but the recently-acquired receiver was targeted nine times at Buffalo, catching seven for 59 yards. Owned: 2.9%

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca