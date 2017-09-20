Coming out of Week Two of the NFL season, the waiver wire is already starting to thin out, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t value to be gained. All it takes is a coach giving a young player an opportunity, or an injury to another player opening a door.

Here are some players to consider on the fantasy waiver wire, all of which are owned in less than half of TSN leagues.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle – It didn’t take long, but the seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma State emerged as the number one back in the Seahawks’ backfield, accumulating 100 yards on 21 touches against San Francisco. His upside is uncertain, but an early opportunity to scoop a starting running back on waivers can make the difference for your fantasy team. Owned: 21.7%

Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland – A fifth-round pick who caught six passes as a rookie last season, stepped into the void created when Corey Coleman suffered a broken hand, and caught seven passes for 95 yards against Baltimore in Week Two; pretty good chance that he’s going to play a significant role in Coleman’s absence. Owned: 1.6%

J.J. Nelson, WR, Arizona – Arizona’s speedy second-year slot receiver has 10 catches for 163 yards and two touchdowns in two games and ranks second on the team with 13 targets. Owned: 36.7%

Devin Funchess, WR, Carolina – With Greg Olsen injured, there will be more looks for others in the Panthers’ passing game, and Funchess caught four passes for 68 yards against Buffalo, a yardage total he’s surpassed only twice in 33 career games. Owned: 7.4%

Eric Ebron, TE, Detroit – The 10th pick in the 2014 Draft has largely been considered an underachiever to this point, but he steadily increased his production through his first three seasons and the Lions passing attack appears to be prolific. The question is whether Ebron will get enough looks to keep on that upward trend, but he’s worth consideration. Owned: 34.8%

Trevor Siemian, QB, Denver – A seventh-round pick in 2016, Siemian has thrown for 450 yards and, more impressively, six touchdowns through the first two weeks. It’s too soon to consider him as a regular fantasy starter, but he should be on the radar as a bye-week option or in case of injury. Owned: 23.2%

Coby Fleener, TE, New Orleans – His production remains relatively modest (43.5 yards per game), but the veteran tight end has scored touchdowns in the Saints’ first two games and with the Saints needing to come back on a regular basis, there is some upside in the passing game. Owned: 35.5%

Some of last week’s waiver recommendations are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Bears RB Tarik Cohen (49.6%), Lions WR Kenny Golladay (33.6%), Jaguars WR Marqise Lee (30.3%), Ravens RB Javorius Allen (22.3%), Jets WR Jermaine Kearse (19.7%)

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca