Assessing a player’s fantasy hockey value requires more than merely point projections. That is a significant part of it, of course, but most fantasy leagues are also going to include stats like hits, blocked shots, power play points, plus-minus and shot on goal. Some still use penalty minutes. In any case, the challenge, especially when moving beyond the league’s very best offensive performers, is to find players that contribute in multiple categories.

Considering those “other” categories, beyond goals and assists, can make a real difference in a player’s value. Even a superstar like Alex Ovechkin, coming off a down season, remains an elite fantasy performer because not only is he still a high-end scorer, but he generates hits and shot on goal at a rare level, and he plays left wing, a position that isn’t renowned for great statistical production. He’s not necessarily elite Ovechkin, who was a force of nature with fantasy production to match, but the current model of Ovechkin is still worthy of a high first-round pick.

To that end, take note of players who have added something to their statistical repertoire. Whether he's legitimately more physical or not, Sharks captain Joe Pavelski had never recorded more than 92 hits in a season, but suddenly has 277 over the past two years. It's even more pronounced for Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist, who topped out at 87 hits in a season, but suddenly has 387 hits over the past two years. If your league counts hits, that change affects player value, a lot (at least for fantasy purposes).

One more factor that needs to be taken into account when compiling fantasy rankings is the relative variance of the projection, because young players that might come with a lot more uncertainty will probably hold more appeal than a safe and steady modestly-productive veteran.

For example, maybe a veteran winger like Lee Stempniak or Joel Ward is a safe bet to contribute more than 30 points, but there is an established ceiling for their production at this stage of their careers. By contrast, a young winger like Josh Ho-Sang or Jakub Vrana might present more of an unknown – with boom or bust potential – but for fantasy purposes, there is more value to taking a shot at the rookie or player with bust-out potential, because if they flame out, they can be dropped and readily replaced with options from the waiver wire.

That doesn’t mean reaching for any and all young players merely on the basis of potential, but it does mean that once your draft gets into middle and especially late rounds, it makes more and more sense to take a shot on uncertainty, with the hope that uncertainty breaks in your favour.

Here are position-by-position rankings and projections for the 2017-2018 season:

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - CENTRE RANK PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Connor McDavid Edmonton 80 33 70 103 +13 28 28 32 25 236 2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh 77 37 50 87 +14 26 34 79 30 249 3 Auston Matthews Toronto 80 37 36 73 +4 23 16 23 67 307 4 Tyler Seguin Dallas 77 33 44 77 -3 27 20 66 27 290 5 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh 68 32 41 73 +9 27 77 36 24 208 6 Nicklas Backstrom Washington 80 20 60 80 +14 33 38 58 42 152 7 John Tavares N.Y. Islanders 78 32 40 72 +5 22 40 46 37 262 8 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 73 37 34 71 +1 26 46 83 29 222 9 Jack Eichel Buffalo 78 31 41 72 -9 24 24 37 33 282 10 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim 76 17 53 70 +11 19 53 102 83 161 11 Patrice Bergeron Boston 80 25 35 60 +10 18 36 61 52 280 12 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 78 27 43 70 +12 15 38 66 43 179 13 Jeff Carter Los Angeles 81 28 34 62 +7 17 32 82 36 242 14 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 82 20 46 66 +15 16 40 64 22 181 15 Claude Giroux Philadelphia 81 19 48 67 -8 31 40 83 30 229 16 Jonathan Toews Chicago 76 25 35 60 +10 15 42 56 30 193 17 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 77 25 43 68 +2 21 20 42 29 160 18 Vincent Trocheck Florida 79 24 31 55 +2 12 46 153 48 214 19 Ryan Kesler Anaheim 81 21 32 53 +4 16 79 157 75 185 20 Ryan Johansen Nashville 81 17 46 63 +1 24 56 88 30 174 21 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 78 17 45 62 +3 20 20 84 57 153 22 Sean Monahan Calgary 81 29 32 61 +1 18 18 37 32 197 23 Aleksander Barkov Florida 72 25 33 58 +10 13 14 44 38 168 24 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit 80 16 46 62 +2 19 24 56 28 208 25 Nazem Kadri Toronto 78 25 29 54 -9 15 73 129 32 227 26 Logan Couture San Jose 70 22 29 51 +3 17 14 56 58 187 27 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 75 21 36 57 -10 15 22 53 40 249 28 Eric Staal Minnesota 80 22 32 54 +4 14 36 56 34 216 29 Joe Thornton San Jose 80 12 48 60 +9 23 46 48 29 104 30 Mikko Koivu Minnesota 81 17 36 53 +12 19 36 36 57 149 31 Tomas Hertl San Jose 75 21 23 44 +4 7 28 129 67 213 32 Boone Jenner Columbus 76 21 16 37 +2 6 53 206 70 183 33 Derick Brassard Ottawa 80 18 31 49 +8 13 28 97 21 185 34 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay 70 21 30 51 +7 16 26 50 30 158 35 Brandon Dubinsky Columbus 74 14 28 42 +5 6 77 232 45 128 36 Derek Stepan Arizona 76 18 33 51 +7 13 18 32 39 192 37 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers 75 21 29 50 +4 14 22 61 37 170 38 Mikael Backlund Calgary 77 18 30 48 +8 11 28 54 44 171 39 Ryan O'Reilly Buffalo 76 20 36 56 -6 20 10 24 45 177 40 Jordan Staal Carolina 76 17 30 47 +1 8 32 145 29 157 41 Kyle Turris Ottawa 75 23 29 52 -4 15 40 33 48 177 42 Alex Galchenyuk Montreal 74 22 28 50 -2 16 32 63 40 151 43 Jason Spezza Dallas 73 20 36 56 -6 22 28 13 26 176 44 Matt Duchene Colorado 78 22 31 53 -14 10 16 42 48 182 45 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers 78 20 26 46 +9 7 24 56 33 152 46 Vadim Shipachyov Vegas 75 20 35 55 -5 18 16 42 26 144 47 Alexander Wennberg Columbus 78 11 43 54 -1 18 16 56 55 108 48 Frans Nielsen Detroit 79 17 27 44 -7 17 16 58 70 166 49 David Krejci Boston 71 18 33 51 -3 14 26 38 47 133 50 Bo Horvat Vancouver 80 19 28 47 -10 11 24 67 47 157 51 Brayden Point Tampa Bay 75 16 24 40 +5 13 18 41 32 129 52 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia 77 14 18 32 +4 4 28 50 32 150 53 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa 82 15 22 37 +10 1 24 163 70 151 54 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders 81 21 21 42 -2 8 32 65 49 167 55 Adam Henrique New Jersey 80 20 24 44 -8 12 36 78 62 147 56 Bryan Little Winnipeg 67 20 29 49 -5 14 20 46 25 136 57 Martin Hanzal Dallas 67 16 21 37 -5 9 59 143 44 148 58 Paul Stastny St. Louis 68 14 28 42 +6 14 34 39 35 120 59 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 74 17 27 44 -5 12 24 54 34 165 60 Adam Lowry Winnipeg 80 13 16 29 -3 5 54 233 51 112 61 Oscar Lindberg Vegas 74 14 18 32 +3 2 48 153 47 132 62 Tomas Plekanec Montreal 80 13 24 37 +4 9 30 52 46 158 63 Nick Bonino Nashville 75 15 21 36 +3 5 26 43 89 133 64 Victor Rask Carolina 81 16 28 44 -10 12 18 40 34 176 65 Henrik Sedin Vancouver 80 14 40 54 -7 18 26 15 16 99 66 Sam Gagner Vancouver 74 15 26 41 -2 13 24 31 17 158 67 Tyler Bozak Toronto 74 16 28 44 -8 15 28 52 29 128 68 Sam Bennett Calgary 79 16 20 36 -14 6 59 127 41 137 69 Nick Bjugstad Florida 68 16 19 35 -8 8 30 138 22 150 70 Ryan Spooner Boston 79 13 32 45 -8 16 24 38 18 153 71 Sean Couturier Philadelphia 69 13 23 36 +6 4 32 47 34 127 72 Artem Anisimov Chicago 71 16 21 37 +4 7 22 33 32 115 73 Christian Dvorak Arizona 77 13 20 33 +2 7 24 79 62 97 74 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders 75 8 26 34 +4 6 26 42 28 86 75 Pavel Zacha New Jersey 78 10 26 36 -10 13 24 67 29 105

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - LEFT WING RANK PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Alex Ovechkin Washington 81 41 29 70 +8 27 52 223 30 346 2 Jamie Benn Dallas 80 32 48 80 +2 26 65 114 50 226 3 Brad Marchand Boston 78 36 38 74 +15 20 91 62 35 233 4 Max Pacioretty Montreal 81 34 32 66 +10 14 36 84 36 285 5 Filip Forsberg Nashville 82 32 33 65 +2 16 36 110 32 251 6 Artemi Panarin Columbus 81 27 40 67 +8 20 26 35 14 199 7 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers 77 27 26 53 +11 12 67 160 29 189 8 Mike Hoffman Ottawa 76 28 30 58 +9 21 36 38 27 236 9 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 77 24 45 69 +1 19 12 15 17 192 10 Milan Lucic Edmonton 81 21 28 49 +8 17 67 227 21 154 11 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders 79 27 19 46 +5 14 52 180 34 202 12 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 77 25 36 61 +4 13 32 38 28 208 13 Nick Foligno Columbus 77 23 29 52 -2 20 53 165 49 175 14 Brandon Saad Chicago 81 27 28 55 +9 11 12 38 28 226 15 Taylor Hall New Jersey 72 22 35 57 -3 13 40 68 39 237 16 J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers 82 23 30 53 +9 6 30 147 55 142 17 Zach Parise Minnesota 71 24 25 49 +7 14 34 62 59 220 18 Brayden Schenn St. Louis 80 22 28 50 -4 19 36 191 38 172 19 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis 79 23 33 56 +10 11 20 63 43 177 20 Jeff Skinner Carolina 79 32 23 55 -4 12 30 36 22 278 21 Jonathan Drouin Montreal 77 20 37 57 -6 23 26 63 19 184 22 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay 72 16 33 49 +11 12 30 129 55 145 23 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles 80 23 22 45 +6 8 18 130 37 186 24 Rickard Rakell Anaheim 74 25 21 46 +5 12 16 104 33 179 25 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary 78 16 35 51 +10 14 113 70 23 152 26 Patrick Maroon Edmonton 77 22 20 42 +3 7 103 187 19 164 27 Ryan Hartman Chicago 78 21 17 38 +6 1 75 159 41 211 28 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 70 19 36 55 +4 13 34 48 22 172 29 James van Riemsdyk Toronto 76 25 25 50 -5 15 32 75 21 207 30 Patrick Marleau Toronto 82 23 24 47 -4 19 20 74 30 196 31 Tomas Tatar Detroit 81 25 22 47 -2 13 26 92 22 188 32 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders 78 23 20 43 -5 11 51 148 47 173 33 Evander Kane Buffalo 66 24 17 41 -9 8 101 135 25 252 34 Rick Nash N.Y. Rangers 68 22 17 39 +9 9 28 56 30 205 35 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado 75 20 26 46 -11 11 68 149 56 180 36 Daniel Sedin Vancouver 82 18 34 52 -5 18 30 20 18 229 37 Marcus Johansson New Jersey 80 19 28 47 +12 12 12 43 22 132 38 Conor Sheary Pittsburgh 74 22 24 46 +11 5 24 36 23 168 39 Alexander Steen St. Louis 73 16 32 48 +2 18 46 36 52 154 40 Scott Hartnell Nashville 78 18 23 41 +4 8 85 120 40 141 41 Nick Ritchie Anaheim 77 14 16 30 +2 2 77 256 28 164 42 Andre Burakovsky Washington 78 18 27 45 +12 6 16 42 31 141 43 Max Domi Arizona 77 16 34 50 -3 18 65 36 26 153 44 Chris Kunitz Tampa Bay 74 12 20 32 +5 6 40 213 28 138 45 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas 74 22 23 45 -13 15 32 103 16 166 46 Jason Zucker Minnesota 70 19 15 34 +11 2 24 74 33 157 47 David Perron Vegas 79 16 26 42 -8 12 58 122 25 162 48 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina 79 17 30 47 -4 14 18 28 34 163 49 Evgeni Dadonov Florida 77 18 23 41 -8 11 26 99 23 169 50 Dylan Larkin Detroit 80 21 19 40 -9 6 38 70 24 213 51 Travis Konecny Philadelphia 77 15 20 35 0 3 59 108 31 151 52 Clayton Keller Arizona 77 19 22 41 -5 10 22 25 20 180 53 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg 66 13 29 42 -3 14 34 88 25 133 54 Patrick Sharp Chicago 66 16 25 41 -8 10 32 55 24 206 55 Timo Meier San Jose 79 16 13 29 +2 0 26 175 14 211 56 Leo Komarov Toronto 74 13 17 30 +2 7 30 249 38 111 57 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders 79 13 30 43 +2 8 14 46 42 148 58 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay 78 17 21 38 +1 7 54 84 23 154 59 Loui Eriksson Vancouver 73 19 21 40 -2 10 10 18 27 154 60 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim 82 14 19 33 +4 0 24 104 28 155 61 Jussi Jokinen Edmonton 75 12 26 38 -2 11 38 37 42 136 62 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh 71 13 19 32 +8 0 28 75 29 155 63 Marko Dano Winnipeg 75 11 16 27 +4 2 24 158 29 127 64 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal 75 18 12 30 +1 3 10 76 27 167 65 Thomas Vanek Vancouver 73 17 25 42 -6 13 24 25 9 146 66 Frank Vatrano Boston 66 15 14 29 -5 5 24 97 33 188 67 Mike Cammalleri Los Angeles 64 16 20 36 -1 11 24 36 17 141 68 Jordan Weal Philadelphia 75 14 12 26 +7 2 28 28 23 125 69 Clarke MacArthur Ottawa 60 14 18 32 +2 9 30 65 15 118 70 Kevin Fiala Nashville 75 15 13 28 +2 0 24 61 22 172 71 Colin Wilson Colorado 71 13 19 32 +2 5 18 53 26 127 72 Scott Wilson Pittsburgh 72 11 14 25 +2 0 32 158 29 130 73 Zach Hyman Toronto 78 11 16 27 +3 0 38 112 41 154 74 Jason Chimera N.Y. Islanders 81 17 14 31 -2 2 38 133 23 126 75 Matt Martin Toronto 80 8 7 15 -1 0 121 337 28 77

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - RIGHT WING RANK PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Patrick Kane Chicago 77 35 50 85 +12 25 26 28 16 265 2 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 77 37 44 81 +12 27 38 49 25 236 3 Joe Pavelski San Jose 82 30 37 67 +9 25 32 125 74 237 4 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 80 40 37 77 +4 21 24 41 27 282 5 Patrik Laine Winnipeg 79 39 28 67 +8 15 28 88 36 235 6 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 81 26 46 72 +9 17 54 105 53 255 7 David Pastrnak Boston 77 32 35 67 +12 15 32 75 30 253 8 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh 72 22 24 46 +11 16 32 176 53 231 9 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia 80 30 24 54 -9 23 115 171 50 216 10 William Nylander Toronto 80 24 43 67 +1 24 30 25 18 214 11 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey 81 26 27 53 +1 21 42 126 44 207 12 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 82 24 43 67 -5 25 22 13 14 253 13 Corey Perry Anaheim 78 26 29 55 +5 17 71 82 34 209 14 T.J. Oshie Washington 72 27 25 52 +12 14 38 103 49 154 15 Cam Atkinson Columbus 81 30 24 54 +4 18 22 42 37 229 16 Mitch Marner Toronto 78 21 38 59 +3 22 40 44 42 194 17 David Backes Boston 77 20 24 44 +4 9 81 229 61 176 18 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers 80 18 39 57 +7 13 32 94 54 175 19 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota 82 25 25 50 +9 12 42 131 23 170 20 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 80 18 46 64 -8 26 56 42 27 235 21 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 78 25 25 50 +12 5 20 118 35 159 22 Mikael Granlund Minnesota 78 18 37 55 +9 14 16 58 50 153 23 Mark Stone Ottawa 75 21 35 56 +8 14 26 48 53 144 24 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville 77 24 25 49 +4 7 38 34 53 248 25 Sebastian Aho Carolina 80 23 28 51 +2 17 26 51 14 214 26 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders 78 23 33 56 -6 16 18 38 34 204 27 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim 80 21 25 46 +8 7 26 59 50 226 28 James Neal Vegas 73 25 19 44 +4 11 49 88 24 224 29 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles 71 23 24 47 +12 8 26 70 10 197 30 Alexander Radulov Dallas 77 21 29 50 +8 12 46 35 29 159 31 Charlie Coyle Minnesota 82 17 30 47 +5 6 32 117 59 145 32 Justin Williams Carolina 81 20 24 44 +13 10 40 29 38 177 33 Kyle Okposo Buffalo 68 20 32 52 -6 21 28 62 28 177 34 Brendan Gallagher Montreal 67 17 21 38 +9 6 33 57 26 200 35 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 77 19 20 39 +10 6 12 49 30 172 36 Gustav Nyquist Detroit 79 18 33 51 -3 15 26 55 23 183 37 Radim Vrbata Florida 76 21 29 50 -10 15 16 39 24 233 38 Anthony Mantha Detroit 77 22 24 46 +1 6 60 59 43 177 39 Richard Panik Chicago 78 19 18 37 +7 6 48 152 42 146 40 Michael Frolik Calgary 78 17 23 40 +7 6 38 58 45 191 41 Jason Pominville Buffalo 78 14 32 46 +3 9 8 41 35 198 42 Elias Lindholm Carolina 77 15 32 47 -9 13 18 104 40 162 43 Sam Reinhart Buffalo 79 20 27 47 -6 14 10 24 34 176 44 Patrick Eaves Anaheim 60 22 14 36 +3 13 20 79 33 149 45 Brock Boeser Vancouver 78 20 16 36 -5 8 28 44 20 208 46 Ryan Callahan Tampa Bay 70 14 19 33 +1 9 41 156 50 147 47 Craig Smith Nashville 80 17 18 35 +7 5 36 87 17 190 48 Bobby Ryan Ottawa 71 17 23 40 -3 10 26 108 32 156 49 Reilly Smith Vegas 81 17 24 41 -3 11 22 79 38 163 50 Ryan Strome Edmonton 73 14 24 38 -1 7 40 77 21 144 51 Jaromir Jagr 73 17 27 44 +7 11 42 26 10 142 52 Robby Fabbri St. Louis 73 17 24 41 -8 10 32 76 15 136 53 Brett Ritchie Dallas 78 15 10 25 +5 2 40 180 22 182 54 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers 74 14 21 35 +8 5 26 33 15 112 55 Mikko Rantanen Colorado 78 18 20 38 -12 11 24 32 36 146 56 Nico Hischier New Jersey 78 14 18 32 -7 8 18 42 26 150 57 Connor Brown Toronto 81 18 19 37 +2 9 10 46 43 135 58 Jakub Vrana Washington 74 13 15 28 +7 10 8 22 25 122 59 Sven Andrighetto Colorado 71 11 20 31 +1 4 12 81 30 108 60 Ales Hemsky Montreal 66 11 21 32 -2 6 30 19 26 130 61 Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton 70 12 17 29 +8 2 24 29 27 111 62 Nick Schmaltz Chicago 76 8 28 36 +7 3 8 27 37 88 63 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders 75 11 21 32 +3 7 42 14 7 77 64 Dustin Brown Los Angeles 81 12 19 31 -7 5 24 212 26 189 65 Troy Brouwer Calgary 78 15 17 32 -3 11 45 187 42 115 66 Andrew Shaw Montreal 73 13 17 30 +3 7 89 142 33 138 67 Lee Stempniak Carolina 79 15 21 36 +4 6 28 97 21 122 68 Vladimir Sobotka St. Louis 68 9 18 27 +1 4 55 125 28 96 69 Cal Clutterbuck N.Y. Islanders 71 8 12 20 +3 0 34 269 29 108 70 Justin Abdelkader Detroit 70 14 18 32 -11 10 73 162 32 130 71 Josh Anderson Columbus 75 13 12 26 +5 0 73 164 35 109 72 Tobias Rieder Arizona 78 16 19 35 -9 6 10 56 39 172 73 Anthony Duclair Arizona 78 14 19 33 +4 7 36 30 27 108 74 Michael Grabner N.Y. Rangers 67 16 10 26 +8 0 10 46 36 126 75 Joel Ward San Jose 79 15 18 33 -6 7 30 60 50 122

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - DEFENCE RANK PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS +/- PPP PIM HITS BLOCKS SOG 1 Brent Burns San Jose 82 25 45 70 +6 25 50 97 138 311 2 Erik Karlsson Ottawa 75 17 53 70 +7 27 34 74 159 232 3 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 78 13 47 60 +9 23 48 81 138 181 4 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg 78 16 35 51 +5 16 119 198 103 235 5 Shea Weber Montreal 78 17 29 46 +9 21 43 154 155 198 6 Drew Doughty Los Angeles 82 12 39 51 +8 20 50 134 115 195 7 Roman Josi Nashville 77 13 40 53 +9 19 26 55 158 208 8 Zach Werenski Columbus 78 11 37 48 +14 23 16 45 99 207 9 P.K. Subban Nashville 71 11 38 49 +4 20 59 88 109 158 10 Kris Letang Pittsburgh 60 10 38 48 +7 21 52 112 105 182 11 Mark Giordano Calgary 76 14 32 46 +10 15 53 70 172 168 12 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo 80 8 39 47 -10 23 46 167 149 194 13 Colton Parayko St. Louis 80 8 31 39 +16 10 32 100 132 194 14 John Klingberg Dallas 78 13 40 53 +8 19 36 50 104 143 15 Duncan Keith Chicago 77 8 41 49 +14 16 20 20 111 167 16 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona 79 17 27 44 -3 21 58 136 78 196 17 Dougie Hamilton Calgary 79 12 36 48 +2 15 54 80 87 206 18 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia 80 7 33 40 -2 12 36 127 191 185 19 Ryan McDonagh N.Y. Rangers 75 7 31 38 +16 13 30 84 149 142 20 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis 78 11 33 44 +4 17 24 49 153 188 21 Torey Krug Boston 80 8 41 49 +1 21 32 64 82 216 22 John Carlson Washington 71 10 32 42 +10 15 22 59 142 169 23 Brent Seabrook Chicago 80 7 33 40 +4 17 28 119 146 153 24 Ryan Suter Minnesota 81 7 34 41 +14 14 36 67 116 160 25 Matt Niskanen Washington 80 5 31 36 +11 11 38 149 122 145 26 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers 79 11 36 47 -2 26 48 75 97 159 27 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg 74 9 23 32 +6 5 61 141 166 163 28 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles 81 9 25 34 -6 12 44 177 122 187 29 Justin Faulk Carolina 74 16 28 44 -14 16 30 127 87 218 30 Dmitry Orlov Washington 82 7 27 34 +14 5 40 137 86 128 31 Johnny Boychuk N.Y. Islanders 68 7 19 26 +8 7 22 160 139 167 32 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers 80 5 30 35 +9 7 38 164 77 143 33 Zdeno Chara Boston 73 9 20 29 +12 6 58 129 126 142 34 Alec Martinez Los Angeles 75 9 24 33 -2 12 26 134 158 129 35 Radko Gudas Philadelphia 71 5 14 19 +2 0 105 292 140 131 36 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders 80 9 35 44 -4 17 16 82 103 134 37 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia 77 12 32 44 -9 23 30 39 85 193 38 Seth Jones Columbus 78 8 29 37 +1 10 22 73 116 152 39 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota 74 9 21 30 +15 7 16 49 141 135 40 Jaccob Slavin Carolina 80 4 30 34 +12 5 12 48 176 115 41 Jake Gardiner Toronto 81 7 30 37 +8 12 30 88 83 125 42 Keith Yandle Florida 82 5 40 45 -8 22 40 38 81 187 43 Cam Fowler Anaheim 77 8 28 36 +2 14 20 39 133 149 44 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton 76 9 23 32 -5 10 8 48 141 152 45 Tyson Barrie Colorado 77 10 34 44 -15 14 24 45 81 169 46 David Savard Columbus 74 7 20 27 +10 3 50 143 117 126 47 Matt Dumba Minnesota 76 12 19 31 +7 13 49 92 72 152 48 Sami Vatanen Anaheim 70 7 25 32 +4 16 28 77 121 124 49 Dion Phaneuf Ottawa 77 6 24 30 -7 14 100 149 132 148 50 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 75 8 27 35 +6 14 24 53 105 128 51 Alex Goligoski Arizona 81 5 31 36 +1 7 28 119 151 119 52 Adam Larsson Edmonton 76 4 17 21 +11 0 56 201 148 82 53 Erik Johnson Colorado 74 8 21 29 -7 10 44 128 145 163 54 Mike Green Detroit 73 11 27 38 -6 14 38 81 87 134 55 Aaron Ekblad Florida 75 12 18 30 -4 10 48 93 66 201 56 Calvin De Haan N.Y. Islanders 75 4 15 19 +9 2 30 140 181 108 57 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay 76 7 22 29 +7 10 22 104 86 131 58 Hampus Lindholm Anaheim 73 7 20 27 +14 8 36 81 95 111 59 Josh Morrissey Winnipeg 80 6 14 20 +7 2 42 160 155 109 60 Nikita Zaitsev Toronto 80 5 30 35 -12 10 36 169 130 112 61 Morgan Rielly Toronto 79 7 27 34 -9 7 22 65 122 172 62 Charlie McAvoy Boston 77 4 23 27 +7 8 42 106 82 85 63 Shea Theodore Vegas 78 9 20 29 +2 9 48 33 87 146 64 Thomas Chabot Ottawa 77 6 20 26 +5 7 30 72 84 115 65 Jeff Petry Montreal 72 7 19 26 -3 6 24 150 125 147 66 Mattias Ekholm Nashville 82 6 23 29 +8 3 46 71 121 126 67 Tyler Myers Winnipeg 76 9 21 30 +9 3 70 60 105 145 68 Marc-Edouard Vlasic San Jose 72 7 21 28 +8 7 36 34 143 126 69 Jack Johnson Columbus 76 6 18 24 +4 7 34 106 119 109 70 Josh Manson Anaheim 77 5 13 18 +12 0 79 188 75 85 71 Michael Del Zotto Vancouver 66 7 18 25 -6 4 30 173 115 114 72 T.J. Brodie Calgary 79 7 31 38 -3 11 24 26 128 92 73 Jakob Chychrun Arizona 75 8 16 24 -9 2 59 134 114 108 74 Julius Honka Dallas 77 6 19 25 -10 5 34 48 80 161 75 Brett Pesce Carolina 79 3 17 20 +15 4 20 51 132 103

FANTASY PROJECTIONS - GOALTENDER RANK PLAYER TEAM GP W AVG SV% SO 1 Braden Holtby Washington 64 40 2.14 .923 6 2 Matt Murray Pittsburgh 62 40 2.24 .925 5 3 Carey Price Montreal 60 37 2.17 .927 5 4 Devan Dubnyk Minnesota 64 37 2.23 .922 5 5 Frederik Andersen Toronto 64 37 2.50 .917 4 6 Cam Talbot Edmonton 65 35 2.47 .918 5 7 Tuukka Rask Boston 66 35 2.33 .917 6 8 Martin Jones San Jose 65 36 2.34 .915 4 9 Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 62 33 2.25 .917 5 10 Sergei Bobrovsky Columbus 59 33 2.39 .922 4 11 Jake Allen St. Louis 60 33 2.39 .916 4 12 Corey Crawford Chicago 56 33 2.43 .921 3 13 John Gibson Anaheim 55 29 2.29 .921 5 14 Henrik Lundqvist N.Y. Rangers 56 32 2.55 .916 3 15 Ben Bishop Dallas 55 30 2.36 .916 3 16 Scott Darling Carolina 53 27 2.42 .920 3 17 Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 55 28 2.58 .916 2 18 Brian Elliott Philadelphia 52 28 2.36 .917 3 19 Pekka Rinne Nashville 53 28 2.38 .917 3 20 Craig Anderson Ottawa 44 24 2.46 .923 4 21 Cory Schneider New Jersey 62 24 2.52 .917 3 22 Marc-Andre Fleury Vegas 55 26 2.77 .915 3 23 Steve Mason Winnipeg 50 23 2.52 .916 3 24 Mike Smith Calgary 51 25 2.66 .914 2 25 Antti Raanta Arizona 48 20 2.46 .924 3 26 Roberto Luongo Florida 46 22 2.52 .918 2 27 Robin Lehner Buffalo 56 24 2.62 .917 1 28 Jaroslav Halak N.Y. Islanders 41 21 2.58 .916 3 29 Thomas Greiss N.Y. Islanders 45 22 2.59 .914 2 30 Juuse Saros Nashville 31 16 2.22 .925 2 31 Petr Mrazek Detroit 46 20 2.70 .910 2 32 Jacob Markstrom Vancouver 45 20 2.68 .913 1 33 Semyon Varlamov Colorado 50 20 2.78 .912 2 34 Jimmy Howard Detroit 36 14 2.36 .917 2 35 James Reimer Florida 40 16 2.63 .917 2 36 Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 33 16 2.62 .913 2 37 Jonathan Bernier Colorado 36 15 2.69 .913 2 38 Mike Condon Ottawa 38 16 2.78 .910 2 39 Aaron Dell San Jose 20 10 2.20 .921 1 40 Ryan Miller Anaheim 30 13 2.64 .913 2 41 Philipp Grubauer Washington 20 8 2.20 .924 1 42 Chad Johnson Buffalo 30 15 2.75 .908 1 43 Anders Nilsson Vancouver 39 15 2.89 .906 1 44 Peter Budaj Tampa Bay 26 13 2.59 .912 1 45 Cam Ward Carolina 31 13 2.55 .907 1 46 Eddie Lack Calgary 33 14 2.78 .907 2 47 Carter Hutton St. Louis 24 10 2.47 .912 2 48 Joonas Korpisalo Columbus 23 12 2.74 .913 1 49 Michal Neuvirth Philadelphia 30 12 2.73 .905 1 50 Louis Domingue Arizona 38 14 2.92 .910 1

