Gaudreau is sizzling for the red-hot Flames; Karlsson, Kucherov, Aho, Burns, Bernier and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Johnny Gaudreau – Johnny Hockey led Calgary’s 5-0 rout against Montreal, putting up a goal and three assists. He has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) during Calgary’s eight-game winning streak.

Erik Karlsson – Ottawa’s superstar defenceman is on a roll. He scored two goals and added an assist in a 3-2 win at Arizona. He has 29 points (6 G, 23 A) in the past 27 games.

Nikita Kucherov – The Lightning winger is hot. He put up two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay, and has 17 points (9 G, 8 A) in the past eight games.

Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s rookie scorer put up two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win against the New York Rangers. He had four points (2 G, 2 A) in his previous 13 games.

Brent Burns – The Sharks defenceman continued his amazing season, with three assists in a 4-2 win against Washington, giving him 35 points (12 G, 23 A) in the past 28 games.

Jonathan Bernier – Anaheim’s backup netminder rose to the occasion with John Gibson out and posted a 43-save shutout in a 1-0 win at Chicago. Bernier has a .927 save percentage in his past 10 games.

ZEROES

Matt Duchene – Still in Colorado, Duchene is fading. He had team-worst possession (7 for, 16 against, 30.4 CF%) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 win against New Jersey. He has gone nine games without a point, managing a total of 14 shots on goal.

Alexei Emelin – Montreal’s blueliner had a rough game (12 for, 31 against, 27.9 CF%, 3-9 scoring chances) and, along with Jordie Benn, was on the ice for a three goals against in a 5-0 loss at Calgary.

VITAL SIGNS

Henrik Lundqvist – The Rangers goaltender is on the shelf with a lower-body injury, an opportunity for Antti Raanta to see some action.

Rick Nash – The Rangers winger is out with an upper-body injury. J.T. Miller replaced him on a line with Pavel Buchnevich and Mika Zibanejad, and Matt Puempel took Miller’s spot alongside Jimmy Vesey and Kevin Hayes.

Dougie Hamilton – The Flames defenceman suffered a lower-body injury against Montreal that forced him to leave the game.

Kyle Turris – Ottawa’s top centre is out of the lineup with a finger injury.

Tyler Johnson, Vladislav Namestnikov and Cedric Paquette – It was a night of carnage against Minnesota, as three Tampa Bay centres suffered lower-body injuries that forced them to leave the game.

Tomas Plekanec – Montreal’s veteran centre missed a 5-0 loss at Calgary with an upper-body injury. Torrey Mitchell moved into his spot between Paul Byron and Andrew Shaw.

SHORT SHIFTS

Tyler Bozak has 45 points in 62 games.

Flames C Sean Monahan and D Michael Stone both had a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Montreal. Monahan has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) during the eight-game winning streak, and Stone has four points (1 G, 3 A) in eight games since coming in trade from Arizona…Flames RW Michael Frolik added a couple of assists, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Rangers C Mika Zibanejad scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 loss at Carolina; he had four points (2 G, 2 A) in his previous 12 games…Rangers LW Chris Kreider added a goal and an assist, giving him four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Rangers C Derek Stepan chipped in a couple of assists, matching his production from the previous nine games…Hurricanes C Jordan Staal had two assists against the Rangers; he had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous 10 games…Maple Leafs C Tyler Bozak contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win against Philadelphia, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past six games…

Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere produced a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss at Toronto, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Lightning D Victor Hedman had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win vs. Minnesota, and has 19 points (6 G, 13 A) in the past 16 games…Senators C Jean-Gabriel Pageau contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Arizona, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Islanders RW Josh Bailey put up three assists in a 4-3 overtime win at Vancouver. He has 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past eight games…Canucks D Troy Stecher had a goal and an assist in the loss to the Islanders. He had five assists in his previous 17 games… Kings RW Jarome Iginla scored two goals, including the overtime winner in a 3-2 victory over Nashville. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 11 games…Kings LW Marian Gaborik added a goal and an assist, matching his production from his previous 13 games…Sharks C Logan Couture scored a pair of goals in a 4-2 win against Washington; he has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Sharks C Joe Thornton and RW Joe Pavelski both had a goal and an assist against Washington. Thornton has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games, and Pavelski has 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games.

Flames G Brian Elliott posted a 24-save shutout in a 5-0 win against Montreal, giving him a .931 save percentage in his past 14 appearances…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 4-2 win vs. Philadelphia, and has a .940 save percentage in his past six starts…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 win against Minnesota, and has a .936 save percentage in his past 14 games.

FIRSTS

Valentin Zykov – The Hurricanes winger, who was acquired from Los Angeles in last season’s trade for Kris Versteeg, scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game, a 4-3 win over the Rangers. He had 30 points (15 G, 15 A) in 55 AHL games to earn his promotion.

Chris DiDomenico – The 28-year-old journeyman made his NHL debut for Ottawa at Arizona. He was a sixth-round pick of the Maple Leafs in 2007 and after some time in the AHL and ECHL, has spent time in Italy and Switzerland since. He had 38 points in 48 games for Langnau of the Swiss League this season before the Senators signed him in late February.

