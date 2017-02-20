The Calgary Flames turned to a familiar face in an effort to bolster their blueline.

They didn't pay a huge price to acquire Michael Stone from the Arizona Coyotes, but he's coming at a relatively low-value point in his career.

Statistically Speaking examines whether Stone can give the Flames what they need to help in a playoff push this season.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Michael Stone ARI D 45 1 8 9 42.4 -5.0 100.8 40.8% 20:13

The Flames Get: D Michael Stone

Stone, 26, has not had a strong season in Arizona, but the right-handed blueliner had been respectable in four previous seasons with the Coyotes, when he was primarily paired with Oliver Ekman-Larsson and, before that, Keith Yandle.

This season, though, Stone has been getting buried in the defensive zone, taking partner Alex Goligoski down with him (combined 42.7 CF%, 38.9 xGF%, 40.6 GF%).

Stone is a year removed from a 2015-2016 season in which he scored a career-high 36 points, but after ripping up his knee late last season, it's entirely possible that he simply hasn't been in peak physical form this season. While this might be a mitigating circumstance when it comes to evaluating Stone's overall play, it doesn't much matter in the context of what he can provide the Flames this season; either he's capable of helping the team win now, or he's not.

Flames GM Brad Treliving has a history with Stone, as he was the Assistant GM in Arizona from 2003 through 2014, which covered the first two-plus seasons of Stone's NHL career after he was a third-round pick in 2008.

In Calgary, Stone is likely to get a look alongside T.J. Brodie, who has been partnered with Dennis Wideman for much of the season and while they have mediocre possession stats together (51.0 CF%, 48.5 xGF%), they've been getting destroyed when it comes to goal ratio (31.0 GF%), so it's certainly reasonable that the Coyotes would seek another option. The question is whether Stone represents an upgrade on the currently undesirable situation.

Stone's contract, which comes with a $4-million cap hit, will expire at the end of the season, and the Coyotes will retain half of that salary in order to get the deal done. That means that the Flames are on the hook for a pro-rated portion of $2-million, not an unreasonable price to pay when rolling the dice in an effort to improve the defence corps.

The Coyotes Get: A third-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick

A third-round pick from Calgary brings with it about a 30% chance of yielding an NHL player. That's a worthwhile return in its own right for the Coyotes.

The conditional fifth-round pick, which is due to Arizona in 2018 if Stone re-signs in Calgary, offers about a 15% chance of turning into an NHLer.

Additionally, Arizona will get a chance to play their younger defencemen more regularly down the stretch. Rookies Jakob Chychrun and, potentially, Anthony DeAngelo could see more action as the Coyotes try to re-shape their blueline with an eye to the future. The early plan appears to be for veteran Goligoski to be partnered with Connor Murphy.

Verdict: Based strictly on this season's performance, Stone isn't likely to help Calgary, which makes it hard to justify sacrificing draft picks to get him. At the same time, if this is a longer-term play, with some hope that Stone could possibly be better as he gets further away from his knee re-construction, then maybe the Flames could take some value out of this deal, but that's going to require Stone to be significantly better than he's been this season.

