The second day of the NHL Draft didn’t have a whole lot of wheeling and dealing, but the Calgary Flames did make a significant move, acquiring a rough-and-tumble physical defenceman from the New York Islanders.

Statistically Speaking breaks down the deal sending Travis Hamonic to Calgary.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Travis Hamonic N.Y. Islanders D 49 3 11 14 43.0 -5.7 97.3 43.9 20:27

The Flames Get: D Travis Hamonic and a conditional fourth-round pick

Hamonic, 26, is a hard-hitting right-shot defenceman who has taken on tough defensive assignments for most of his seven years with the New York Islanders. He’s also had success in that role, for the most part, but is coming off a season in which he struggled, missing 33 games with knee and wrist injuries, and finishing with the worst possession stats of his career in the 49 games that he did play.

In Calgary, Hamonic should be a good fit alongside T.J. Brodie on the Flames’ second pair. It was a rough time for Brodie last year, who played mostly with Dennis Wideman and Deryk Engelland, with Michael Stone trying to fill the role after he was acquired from Arizona at the trade deadline. Hamonic should represent an upgrade there that gives Calgary a formidable top four on defence.

Part of what makes Hamonic a desirable acquisition is that he has three years remaining on a contract that pays $3.857-million, a very reasonable price for a defenceman who can play 22 minutes per game.

The whole issue for Hamonic is whether last season was an aberration. He’s been a positive play driver while playing tough minutes in the past, but certainly struggled in 2016-2017. If he bounces back and gives the Flames reliable top-four minutes, this figures to work out well for Calgary.

The Islanders Get: A first-round pick, a 2018 second-round pick and a 2019 conditional second-round pick

Losing Hamonic does open up a significant spot on the Islanders’ blueline, and it will be interesting to see if they dip into the free agent market for someone like Karl Alzner or Michael Stone to fill that void, or whether this will present an opportunity for veteran warhorse Dennis Seidenberg or prospects Matt Pelech or Scott Mayfield to move into the Islanders’ top four. Cpnsidering the Islanders seem to be making a push to show John Tavares that they can be contenders, it would make sense for them to seek a veteran option to fill Hamonic's spot.

The first-round pick next year has real value, but just how valuable it is will depend on Calgary’s finish. They’re probably a safe bet to fall in the middle range of the draft, but if goaltending falls flat or stars gets injured, maybe the pick turns into a valuable Top 10 selection. Alternatively, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility, if the goaltending holds up, for the Flames to be among the top eight teams, which would make their first-round pick obviously less appealing.

Second-round picks tend to have about a one-in-three chance of turning into an NHL player, and there are a bunch of conditions that follow on the second-rounder that comes after 2018. All told, the Islanders should come away from those picks with a couple of NHL players, though it may be difficult to land a single player as valuable as Hamonic.

Verdict: The price that Calgary paid to get Hamonic is significant, but sure seems like a reasonable price to pay to give the Flames one of the best top fours on defence in the entire league. This does presume that Hamonic’s 2016-2017 season is an aberration, but if it’s not and he’s really starting to decline at 26 (just typing that, it seems unlikely) then the Flames may regret it. Odds are, though, the Flames will be a better team over the next three years because of this deal.

