Philadelphia’s top line made the difference against Chicago, the Wild lean on Zucker, Johnny Hockey leads the Flames and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Claude Giroux, Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek – One day after touting Tampa Bay’s top line, another contender for the best first line in the league made its case in Philadelphia’s 3-1 win over Chicago. All three scored a goal in the game, with Giroux and Voracek both adding a couple of assists for good measure. Giroux has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past six games, and Voracek has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past eight games. Couturier has a dozen points (6 G, 6 A) in the past eight games.

Jason Zucker – The Wild winger scored all three Minnesota goals in a 3-0 win at Montreal, one night after he scored both goals in a 4-2 loss at Toronto. He has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past three games, after going through a seven-game stretch during which he managed one goal.

Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary’s playmaking winger scored two goals and added a helper in a 6-3 win over Detroit. He has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak.

Devan Dubnyk – Minnesota’s netminder turned in his best start of the year, stopping all 41 shots that he faced in a 3-0 win at Montreal. He has a .933 save percentage in his past six starts.

ZEROES

Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane – Chicago’s championship-core players were each on the ice for two goals against in a 3-1 loss at Philadelphia.

Steven Santini – The Devils blueliner had a tough night (6 fot, 18 against, 25.0 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Derek Dorsett – Vancouver’s agitating winger, who is off to a great start, struggled (2 for, 13 against, 13.3 CF%, 2-9 scoring chances) in a 4-1 loss at Anaheim.

Tomas Tatar and Dylan Larkin – While they had positive possession numbers and generated shots against Calgary, the Red Wings forwards were also on the ice for three goals against in a 6-3 loss.

VITAL SIGNS

Ryan Miller – The Ducks netminder suffered a lower-body injury against Vancouver and was replaced by Reto Berra. John Gibson is currently out with a head injury.

Alexander Edler – Vancouver’s veteran defenceman returned to action at Anaheim, and none too soon, because Chris Tanev is now out of the Canucks lineup with a thumb injury.

Shea Weber – Montreal’s top defenceman missed a 3-0 loss to Minnesota due to a lower-body injury.

Jonathan Drouin – The Habs centre missed the game at Minnesota with what is thought to be a hand injury. Montreal called up Byron Froese from the AHL, where he had 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in 13 games, to fill a spot in the lineup.

Radko Gudas – Philadelphia’s hard-hitting defenceman returned to the lineup after suffering an upper-body injury a week ago.

Pavel Zacha – New Jersey’s 20-year-old centre, who had gone five games without a point, was a healthy scratch against Edmonton. Veteran winger Kyle Palmieri was activated from injured reserve to take a spot in the lineup.

SHORT SHIFTS

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins is doing his part to provide secondary scoring in Edmonton.

Oilers LW Milan Lucic contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win at New Jersey, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added a pair of assists, and has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Coyotes LW Brendan Perlini scored both Arizona goals in a 3-2 shootout loss at St. Louis, ending a five-game point drought…Red Wings RW Anthony Mantha scored one goal and added two assists in a 6-3 loss at Calgary. He has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Red Wings C Frans Nielsen contributed a goal and an assist at Calgary, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Flames RW Jaromir Jagr had a goal and an assist against Detroit, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in his past five games…Flames D Brett Kulak and C Sean Monahan both chipped in a couple of assists. Kulak had one assist in seven previous games, and Monahan has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a six-game point streak…Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 win against Vancouver. He had two goals in his previous six games…Ducks C Rickard Rakell put up three assists, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past four games…Ducks RW Corey Perry added two assists; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous seven games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and added two helpers in a 5-2 win at Los Angeles. He has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past five games…Lightning C Steven Stamkos, D Victor Hedman and LW Alex Killorn each added a goal and an assist. Stamkos has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past nine games, Hedman has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past five games, while Killorn had four assists in his previous 12 games.

Blackhawks LW Brandon Saad recorded 13 shots attempts (8 SOG) in a 3-1 loss at Philadelphia...Blackhawks RW Richard Panik had a strong possession game (19 for, 5 against, 79.2 CF%, 9-2 scoring chances) at Philadelphia…Canadiens wingers Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk combined for 25 shot attempts (15 SOG) in a 3-0 loss to Minnesota…

Flyers G Brian Elliott stopped 38 of 39 shots in a 3-1 win vs. Chicago. He has a .934 save percentage in his past four starts…Coyotes G Antti Raanta turned away 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss at St. Louis, giving him a .923 save percentage in four starts since returning from injury.

FIRSTS

Mark Jankowski – The Flames pivot scored his first NHL goal, in his ninth NHL game, a 6-3 win over Detroit.

Oscar Fantenberg – Los Angeles’ rookie blueliner notched his first goal, in his 13th game, a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

