Forsberg turns the trick, again; Kane, Hamilton, Tavares and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville’s brilliant left winger recorded his second consecutive hat trick in a 4-2 win over Colorado.

He started the season slowly, with two goals (and 14 assists) through the first 27 games, but since then he has 20 goals (and six assists) in 33 games. His shooting percentage has shot up, to 19.4% over those 33 games, but he’s also generating more shots on goal (3.12 per game).

This is his third straight 20-goal season and, over the past two seasons, he ranks third in goals/60 during 5-on-5 play.

5-ON-5 GOALS/60 LEADERS - 2015-2016 TO PRESENT PLAYER TEAM POS GP TOI G G/60 David Pastrnak Boston RW 105 1441:29 30 1.25 Alex Ovechkin Washington LW 138 1991:20 40 1.21 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 142 1914:10 37 1.16 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 123 1673:52 32 1.15 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 140 1971:49 37 1.13 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 133 1987:41 37 1.12 James Neal Nashville RW 133 1962:13 36 1.10 Brandon Saad Columbus LW 136 1861:07 34 1.10 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 109 1534:30 28 1.09 Jannik Hansen Vancouver RW 93 1262:13 23 1.09

HEROES

Patrick Kane – Chicago’s shifty right winger put up a hat trick in a 6-3 win against Arizona. He has 14 points (8 G, 6 A) in the past nine games and is tied for fourth in the league with 63 points, five behind league leader Connor McDavid.

Dougie Hamilton – Calgary’s tall and talented blueliner scored a goal and added two helpers in a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay. He has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 18 games.

John Tavares – The Islanders’ top line led the way in a 3-0 win at Montreal. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, giving him 25 points (12 G, 13 A) in the past 21 games. RW Josh Bailey added two assists, giving him 19 points (7 G, 12 A) in the past 21 games, and LW Anders Lee scored a goal; he has 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in the past 19 games.

ZEROES

Jake Dotchin and Victor Hedman – The Tampa Bay defence tandem had a rough night (6 for, 15 against, 28.6 CF%, 2-11 scoring chances) and was on for two goals against in a 3-2 loss to Calgary.

Leo Komarov – The Maple Leafs winger was buried in the defensive zone (4 for, 23 against, 14.8 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) and on for a goal against in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Mike Smith – Arizona’s netminder surrendered six goals on 29 shots in a 6-3 loss at Chicago. It’s the fourth time in the past 19 starts that he allowed at least five goals in a game.

VITAL SIGNS

Anton Khudobin – Making his second NHL start in two months, the Bruins goaltender stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 4-1 win at Los Angeles.

SHORT SHIFTS

Mikael Backlund has led the way for the Flames this season.

Flames C Mikael Backlund scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay. He has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Islanders C Brock Nelson contributed a couple of assists in a 3-0 win at Montreal; he had no goals and two assists in his previous eight games…Predators C Ryan Johansen and D Roman Josi both produced a pair of assists in a 4-2 win vs. Colorado. Johansen has 13 points (2 G, 11 A) in the past 15 games, and Josi has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 loss at Nashville. He had no goals and two assists in his previous nine games…Blackhawks rookie wingers Ryan Hartman and Nick Schmaltz both had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Arizona. Hartman has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past nine games and Schmaltz has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews added two assists, giving him 22 points (8 G, 14 A) in the past 13 games…Coyotes C Alexander Burmistrov picked up a couple of assists in a 6-3 loss at Chicago; he had one assist in his previous 10 games...Bruins LW Brad Marchand contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Los Angeles, giving him 29 points (!6 G, 13 A) in the past 20 games.

Islanders G Thomas Greiss recorded a 24-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Montreal, and has a .939 save percentage in his past four starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 32 of 33 shots in a 2-1 shootout win at Toronto. He has a .939 save percentage in his past 14 games…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen turned away 37 of 38 shots in the loss. He had a .878 save percentage in the previous nine games.

FIRSTS

Kevin Gravel – The 24-year-old Kings defenceman scored his first career goal, in his 45th career game, a 4-1 loss to Boston.

FANTASY FOCUS

Goaltenders worth considering for the stretch run that are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

James Reimer has been very good for the Panthers lately.

James Reimer – He’s backing up Roberto Luongo, but Reimer has a 5-1 record with a .935 save percentage in his past seven appearances. Owned: 18.0%

Connor Hellebuyck – Consistency has eluded the young Jets goaltender, but he’s playing a lot and has a .918 save percentage in his past nine games. Owned: 32.1%

Petr Mrazek – He has competition for playing time, from rookie Jared Coreau to veteran Jimmy Howard (when healthy), but Mrazek has a .928 save percentage in his past eight starts. The one wrinkle is that Detroit may not win a whole lot. Owned: 47.6%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca