Fowler feeling fine in Anaheim; Draisaitl, Brower, Versteeg and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

There may be no one on the Anaheim Ducks roster more in favour of Randy Carlyle returning as head coach, because Carlyle has familiarity with Fowler from his previous stint with the Ducks and that’s contributed to Fowler playing a career-high 24:16 per game this season.

He had a goal and an assist in Monday’s 3-2 win at Toronto, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games. (He was also on the ice for both Maple Leafs goals.)

Fowler’s more significant role includes power play time, as 11 of his 22 points have come with the man advantage.

HEROES

Leon Draisaitl – The Edmonton centre continued his strong play with a pair of assists in a 3-2 win at St. Louis; he has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games.

Troy Brouwer – Calgary’s power forward recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win at Arizona, and has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past nine games.

Kris Versteeg – The veteran Flames winger has been quietly productive. After putting up a goal and an assist in Arizona, he has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in his past eight games.

ZEROES

Nail Yakupov – Getting to face-off against his former Oilers teammates, the Blues winger failed to generate a single shot attempt and had team-worst possession stats (3 for, 12 against, 20.0 CF, 1-4 scoring chances) in a 3-2 loss.

Andrew MacDonald – He’s getting lots of ice time in Philadelphia, but MacDonald didn’t have a great game (11 for, 19 against, 36.7 CF%, 4-12 scoring chances) in a 2-1 shootout loss at Nashville.

Rink Operations in Carolina – Monday’s Carolina-Detroit game was postponed because of problems with the ice in Raleigh.

VITAL SIGNS

Tyler Bozak and Ben Smith – With the Maple Leafs missing a couple of regulars up front, Frederik Gauthier and Josh Leivo were plugged into the lineup against Anaheim. Gauthier had four points (1 G, 3 A) and was plus-6 in 16 AHL games before he was called up, while Leivo has barely played, and had no points in five games with the Marlies.

Tyler Pitlick – Tied for fifth on the Oilers with eight goals, the 25-year-old winger left Monday’s 3-2 win at St. Louis with and injury that head coach Todd McLellan said, “Doesn’t look too good.”

Brendan Perlini – The Coyotes made the 20-year-old rookie a healthy scratch for Monday’s 4-2 loss to Calgary. He had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous five games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Flames rookie LW Matthew Tkachuk had a couple of assists in a 4-2 win at Arizona, and has seven assists in his past eight games…Tkachuk’s junior linemate, Coyotes C Christian Dvorak, had a goal and an assist in the loss; he had two assists in his previous 11 games…Ducks G John Gibson stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 win at Toronto, a nice rebound after posting a .870 save percentage in his previous five games…Flyers G Steve Mason had 30 saves on 31 shots in a 2-1 shootout win against Nashville, and has a .924 save percentage in his past 17 games…Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere had strong possession stats (14 for, 3 against, 82.4 CF%, 4-0 scoring chances) in a 2-1 shootout loss at Nashville.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players picking up their production over the past couple of weeks:

Jake Gardiner is starting to produce more offensively.

Evander Kane – The Sabres winger is starting to put the focus on his on-ice performance, as he’s put up eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past nine games. Owned: 38.4%

Jake Gardiner – The Maple Leafs blueliner spent some time on the bench Monday, playing just 16:46, but that snapped a five-game point streak. Owned: 26.8%

Teuvo Teravainen – Carolina’s skilled young centre has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past six games. Owned: 12.1%

Justin Williams – After a brutal start to the season, Washington’s veteran winger has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 32.2%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca