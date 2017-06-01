Guentzel does it again for the Penguins; Kunitz, Murray, Aberg and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jake Guentzel – After scoring the game-winning goal in Game One, the Penguins rookie right winger tallied a pair of goals and had team-best possession stats (14 for, 10 against, 58.3 CF%, 8-1 scoring chances) in a 4-1 Game Two win over Nashville.

Guentzel, who struggled in the Eastern Conference Final against Ottawa, now has 12 goals in the playoffs. The only rookie to ever score more goals in a playoff was Dino Ciccarelli, with the Minnesota North Stars, in 1980-1981.

LEADING PLAYOFF ROOKIE GOAL-SCORERS PLAYER TEAM YEAR GP G Dino Ciccarelli Minnesota 1981 19 14 Maurice Richard Montreal 1944 9 12 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh 2017 21 12 Brad Marchand Boston 2011 25 11 Jeremy Roenick Chicago 1990 20 11 Claude Lemieux Montreal 1986 20 10

Chris Kunitz – Pittsburgh’s 37-year-old winger contributed a couple of assists in Game Two, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past three games. He had two assists in his first 13 games of the playoffs.

Matt Murray – The Penguins netminder stopped 37 of 38 shots in Game Two, giving him a .943 save percentage in six postseason starts.

ZEROES

Pekka Rinne – After performing brilliantly through the first three rounds of the playoffs, Nashville’s goaltender has fallen on hard times in the Stanley Cup Final. After allowing four goals on 11 shots in Game One, he gave up four goals on 25 shots in Game Two, dropping his playoff save percentage to .929 in 18 games. While Rinne didn’t look good on either of Guentzel’s goals, he also had a teammate put one past him for the second straight game – this time it was centre Vernon Fiddler. Juuse Saros replaced Rinne in the third period, and the leash may be getting rather tight on Rinne.

Ian Cole – The Penguins defenceman was on the wrong side of the puck (3 for, 19 against, 13.6 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) for most of the night in Game Two.

Matt Cullen – Same goes for Pittsburgh’s veteran centre who had a tough time (6 for, 24 against, 20.0 CF%, 0-10 scoring chances) against Nashville.

Roman Josi and Viktor Arvidsson – The Predators defenceman and right winger were both on the ice for one goal for and three against in a 4-1 Game Two loss.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Pontus Aberg – Nashville only scored one goal in Game Two, but it was something all right, as the Predators rookie winger danced around Penguins defenceman Olli Maatta and goaltender Matt Murray to take the lead.

What a goal by Pontus Aberg pic.twitter.com/izIeE9oj58 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 1, 2017

SHORT SHIFTS

The Predators line of Frederick Gaudreau, Calle Jarnkrok and Craig Smith delivered strong possession stats (10 for, 2 against, 83.3 CF%, 5-0 scoring chances) in Game Two…Penguins C Evgeni Malkin scored a goal, extending his playoff points lead. He has 26 points (9 G, 17 A) in 21 playoff games.