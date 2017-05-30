Guentzel saves the Penguins in Game One; Bonino, Crosby, Kunitz and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jake Guentzel – On the day that he was named a Zero by a very smart hockey analyst due to declining production, the Penguins’ rookie winger broke a third-period tie, scoring the game-winning goal in a 5-3 Game One win over Nashville. Guentzel did not have a particularly strong game (4 for, 10 against, 28.6 CF%, 2-8 scoring chances) and only Matt Cullen played less for the Penguins than Guentzel’s 9:36 during 5-on-5 play, but he made his one shot on goal count at just the right time. He is the playoffs leader with 10 goals.

Nick Bonino – His goals weren’t exactly a thing of beauty, one an own-goal by Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm and the other an empty-netter, but the Penguins centre did get credit for a pair of goals in Game One, matching his goal production from the first 19 games of this year’s playoffs.

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh’s superstar centre recorded a couple of assists and had a team-leading three (!!) shots on goal in Game One. He has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past six games.

Chris Kunitz – The veteran Penguins winger, who was a hero with three points in Game Seven against Ottawa, added another couple of assists in Game One of the Final. He had two points in 13 playoff games previously.

ZEROES

Pekka Rinne – The backbone of Nashville’s playoff run allowed four goals on just 11 shots in a 5-3 Game One loss at Pittsburgh, dropping his save percentage from .941 to .934 in this year’s playoffs.

Calle Jarnkrok – With the Predators needing centres to step up in the absence of Ryan Johansen, Jarnkrok struggled (6 for, 9 against, 40.0 CF%, 2-5 scoring chances) and was on for one goal against in a 5-3 Game One loss at Pittsburgh.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Nashville Predators – While the Predators did lose the first game of the series, they ought to be heartened, not only by the fact that they came back from a 3-0 deficit, but also that they limited the Penguins to a total of 11 shots on goal, including zero in the second period - the first time that has happened in a Stanley Cup Final since the league began counting shots on goal in 1957-1958. Even with score effects taken into consideration, that’s a stifling defensive effort.

VITAL SIGNS

Mike Fisher – The Predators centre missed the last couple of games against Anaheim, but was back for Game One of the Stanley Cup Final, and contributed a pair of assists, his first points in his 15th playoff game this year.

Patric Hornqvist – Returned to the Penguins lineup for the first time in more than two weeks, but failed to generate a shot attempt in 13:14 of ice time.

Craig Smith – Was back in the Predators lineup for the first time in more than three weeks and didn’t generate a shot attempt in 11:21 of ice time; turns out that it’s tough to come back to Stanley Cup Final speed after missing some time.

Matt Irwin and Yannick Weber – While the Predators tried to rally from a three-goal deficit, they weren’t giving a lot of time to their third defensive pairing, as both Irwin (9:04) and Weber (7:40) played under 10 minutes in Game One, while Nashville’s top four on defence all ranged between 22 and 27 minutes.

SHORT SHIFTS

Predators D P.K. Subban had game-best possession stats (17 for, 5 against, 77.3 CF%, 8-4 scoring chances) and assisted on Ryan Ellis’ goal in Game One…Predators C Frederick Gaudreau tied the game in the third period; it was his first goal in 12 (regular season plus playoff) games.