Danault a difference-maker for the Habs; Backstrom, Ovechkin, Lehkonen and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Montreal Canadiens got a pair of goals from centre Phillip Danault on the way to a 7-4 victory at Winnipeg.

Danault’s second goal was a coast-to-coast effort, the kind that you might expect from a superstar rather than a second-year centre just trying to make his way into a bigger role.

Phillip Danault with a goal of the year candidate pic.twitter.com/bqsA1SD0Jv — Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) January 12, 2017

"You don't see those types of goals very often in the NHL," said Canadiens coach Michel Therrien. "For the young kid, it's good for his confidence. He's playing really well."

Danault, 23, has been a very important contributor to a Habs team that has been without injured centres Alex Galchenhyuk and David Desharnais, going over 20 minutes of ice time in two of the past three games – the first time in his career that he’s crossed that threshold -- as he has moved up to play with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov.

In his second NHL season, Danault has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past seven games, and has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in 42 games. This is significant production, especially from a player who wasn’t a top-tier scorer in junior. His career-high in the QMJHL was 85 points, but he topped out at 23 goals.

Acquired from Chicago before last season’s trade deadline Danault was something of a steal for the Habs, coming with a 2018 second-round pick in exchange for rental wingers Tomas Fleischmann and Dale Weise.

Long-term Danault figures to be a solid third-line centre on a good team, but he’s showing that he can provide some offence and slide up the depth chart when needed.

HEROES

Washington's big guns were firing against Pittsburgh.

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s star playmaker had a goal and three assists in a 5-2 win over Pittsburgh. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past four games.

Alex Ovechkin – Another game, another milestone for the GR8. He scored a pair of goals on 11 shot attempts (7 SOG) against Pittsburgh, the first marking the 1,000th point of his career. We already looked at his goal-scoring earlier in the week, and while Ovechkin’s production is down some this season, he does have 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 15 games.

T.J. Oshie – Along for the ride with Backstrom and Ovechkin, Oshie contributed three assists vs. Pittsburgh, and has tallied eight points (3 G, 5 A) during his past six games.

Artturi Lehkonen – Montreal’s rookie winger scored twice and added an assist at Winnipeg, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past three games. He is tied for fifth among rookies with 10 goals in 33 games.

ZEROES

Tobias Enstrom, Joel Armia and Shawn Matthias – It was a tough game for the Jets, losing 7-4 to Montreal. Enstrom was on for one goal for and four against, while Armia and Matthias were both on for three against in the loss, and all three were at 45% possession or lower.

Chris Kunitz – Pittsburgh’s veteran winger didn’t generate a shot attempt and had poor possession stats (6 for, 10 against, 37.5 CF%, 3-6 scoring chances) in a 5-2 loss at Washington.

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg’s starting goaltender was pulled after giving up three goals on seven shots in a 7-4 loss to Montreal. He has a .896 save percentage in his past six games.

VITAL SIGNS

Mirco Mueller – The San Jose defenceman couldn’t play at Calgary because of a lineup sheet mistake. He was kicked out after playing 1:09, ostensibly in place of Paul Martin, the veteran blueliner who didn’t play.

SHORT SHIFTS

Matthew Tkachuk has made an impact as a rookie.

Canadiens right wingers Sven Andrighetto and Brian Flynn both produced a goal and an assist in a 7-4 victory at Winnipeg. Andreighetto had two assists in his previous 10 games this season, while Flynn had a goal and an assist in his previous 11 games…Canadiens D Nathan Beaulieu earned a pair of assists at Winnipeg, giving him eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past seven games…Canadiens D Shea Weber also had two helpers, and has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past six games…Jets C Mark Scheifele scored twice in the loss to Montreal, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games…Jets C Bryan Little added a goal and an assist, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Jets RW Drew Stafford contributed two assists and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Penguins RW Phil Kessel assisted on both Pittsburgh goals in a 5-2 loss at Washington; he has eight points (2 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak…Capitals D John Carlson recorded two assists against Pittsburgh, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Sharks D Brent Burns had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss at Calgary. He has 18 points (5 G, 13 A) in the past 13 games…Flames D Dougie Hamilton and rookie LW Matthew Tkachuk both contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over San Jose. Hamilton has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games, and Tkachuk has 15 points (2 G, 13 A) in the past 14 games…Flames C Mikael Backlund chipped in a couple of assists, giving him 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Panthers G Roberto Luongo stopped 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win at the Islanders and has a .943 save percentage in his past five starts.

FIRSTS

Tim Heed – Amidst the confusion on the San Jose defence, 25-year-old Heed made his NHL debut for the Sharks. He’s on the smaller side, but was tearing up the AHL, with 31 points (9 G, 22 A) and plus-7 rating in 28 games before getting called up.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some shooters that are due for better luck in the second half of the season:

Odds are that Patrice Bergeron will be more productive in the second half of the season.

Patrice Bergeron – I keep touting Bergeron, but it’s deserved. Boston’s two-way ace ranks third in the league with 3.8 shots on goal per game, but is finishing just 5.2% and is shooting 10.0% over his career.

Taylor Hall – He’s still generating more than three shots on goal per game for the Devils, but is shooting a career-low 8.6% at the moment (as he’s currently on a four-game point drought).

Zach Parise – Production is down for the veteran Wild winger, whose 3.13 shots on goal per game counts as his lowest rate since 2006-2007, but he’s also scoring on 8.5% of his shots. He hasn’t finished shooting under 10.0% in a full NHL season.

Tyler Toffoli – He’s injured right now, but the Kings winger is putting up a career-best 2.91 shots on goal per game, yet finishing on 8.6%, well below his 11.7% career mark.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

