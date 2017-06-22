The Montreal Canadiens have had their blueline depth thinned out recently, so they needed to make a move to shore up their defence corps.

The Vegas Golden Knights have defencemen to deal, and apparently weren’t driving a hard bargain.

Statistically Speaking checks in on Montreal’s acquisition of David Schlemko.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CFRel% PDO OZS% ATOI David Schlemko San Jose D 62 2 16 18 53.6 2.2 99.6 56.8 16:45

The Canadiens Get: D David Schlemko

Schlemko, 30, has been bouncing around the league lately, but has also been reasonably effective as a third-pair defenceman.

Montreal will be Schlemko’s sixth team since the start of the 2014-2015 season, but he has played 129 games over the past two seasons. He’s not big and doesn’t play a physical game, but he can skate and move the puck.

Schlemko is a left-shot defenceman who can play the right side and will most likely replace Alexei Emelin, who was lost to Vegas in the expansion draft, on Montreal’s third pairing at even strength. He’s a completely different style of player than Emelin, but Schlemko may be able to generate better results.

Signed for three more years, at a cap hit of $2.1-milliion, Schlemko is reasonably priced for his role, but Montreal probably wouldn’t mind him playing more than he has in the past. He’s never played more than 67 games in a season.

The Golden Knights Get: A 2019 fifth-round pick

Vegas has a surplus of defencemen, and it makes all kinds of sense for them to flip some for other assets, but a fifth-round pick is a rather meagre return. A pick in the second half of the fifth round offers about a 13.6% chance of turning into an NHL player, which isn’t much, and it begs the question: if the only return that Vegas can get for Schlemko is a fifth-round pick, is he really the best player that they could have selected from San Jose in the expansion draft? Seems like a wasted opportunity.

Verdict: While Montreal has moved out Nathan Beaulieu, has said they won’t qualify restricted free agent Nikita Nesterov, and lost Emelin to Vegas in the expansion draft, it was obvious that they needed to bolster the defence and getting Schlemko for a song won’t cure all that ails Montreal’s blueline, but it certainly helps. From Vegas’ perspective, it seems like they surrendered this asset for a very low price. If that’s all that Schlemko could fetch in trade, he probably would have been worth more on the ice for the Golden Knights.