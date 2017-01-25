It was a night for two-goal scorers including Radulov, Marchand, Eichel, Little, Johnson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alexander Radulov – Montreal’s skilled right winger scored a pair of goals in a 5-1 win over Calgary. While Radulov does have 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 15 games, he’s had some trouble generating shots recently – a total of five shots on goal in the past nine games. Nevertheless, he's been a major contributor, with 37 points in 47 games this season, his first back in the NHL since 2011-2012.

Brad Marchand – Boston’s shift disturbing winger scored two goals in a 4-3 overtime win against Detroit. He has 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games, and his 47 points in 51 games is a career-high 0.92 points per game. He also slew-footed Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall, so you take the good with the bad when it comes to Marchand.

Jack Eichel – The second-year Sabres centre scored two goals, including an end-to-end effort in overtime, in Buffalo’s 4-3 win at Nashville. He has six points (4 G, 2 A) and 29 shots on goal in the past five games.

Coast to coast.



Eichel buries the game winner! 😎 pic.twitter.com/t0zMZJRek0 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 25, 2017

Bryan Little – On a roll lately, the Jets centre scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to San Jose, giving him 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past eight games.

Tyler Johnson – The Tampa Bay centre scored two goals in a much-needed 5-2 win at Chicago. He has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past 11 games.

ZEROES

Riley Sheahan – The Red Wings centre had a tough night (8 for, 21 against, 27.6 CF%, 6-16 scoring chances, on for two goals against) in a 4-3 overtime loss at Boston. It’s been an incredible year for the 25-year-old who had 27 goals over the past two seasons, but has yet to score a goal in 46 games this season.

Ryan Hartman and Richard Panik – The Blachawks wingers were on the ice for one goal for, but four goals against in a 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Chad Johnson – He’s been the saving grace in net for Calgary this year, but Johnson surrendered five goals on 20 shots in a 5-1 loss at Montreal, and has a .791 save percentage in his past four appearances.

Cory Schneider – The Devils’ star goaltender had been coming on after a slow start, but was pulled after allowing three goals on 12 first-period shots in a 3-1 defeat against Los Angeles.

Sergei Bobrovsky – Columbus’ netminder, who has been having an outstanding season, was yanked after giving up four goals on 24 shots in a 4-2 loss at the Islanders. It was the second time in his past 26 starts that he allowed more than three goals in a game and has a .930 save percentage in those 26 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Radek Faksa – A solid contributor for the Stars, Faksa is out with a lower-body injury, opening up opportunities for Cody Eakin and Devin Shore at centre.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jeff Carter is leading the way for the Kings.

Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec and RW Andrew Shaw both contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Calgary. Plekanec had zero points in his previous five games while Shaw had gone six games without a point…Red Wings D Mike Green scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss at Boston, giving him eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Bruins RW David Pastrnak scored the overtime winner and added an assist against Detroit, snapping a 17-game goal drought…Kings C Jeff Carter chipped in a couple of assists in a 3-1 win at New Jersey, and has 19 points (10 G, 9 A) in the past 17 games…Islanders C John Tavares recorded two assists in a 4-2 win against Columbus. He has 11 points (8 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Blues LW David Perron had a pair of assists in a 3-0 win at Pittsburgh, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Senators D Fredrik Claesson earned a couple of assists in a 3-0 win over Washington, his first points of the year, in his 12th game…Sabres D Cody Franson contributed two assists in a 5-4 overtime win at Nashville, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Sabres C Zemgus Girgensons added a goal and an assist; he has two assists in his previous seven games…Predators RW James Neal had a goal and an assist in the loss to Buffalo, and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games…Predators RW Calle Jarnkrok earned a couple of assists after managing one goal and no assists in his previous nine games…Sharks C Logan Couture scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 victory at Winnipeg, giving him 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 11 games…Jets defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Josh Morrissey both had a pair of assists against San Jose. Byfuglien has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games and Morrissey has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Lightning C Valtteri Filppula and LW Alex Killorn each had two assists in a 5-2 win at Chicago. Filppula has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past eight games, and Killorn snapped a seven-game point drought…Lightning C Brian Boyle had a goal and an assist at Chicago, and has 12 points (8 G, 4 A) in his past 16 games…Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews scored a goal and added an assist in the loss to Tampa Bay, giving him 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games.

Kings LW Dwight King had a strong possession game (12 for, 2 against, 85.7 CF%, 6-1 scoring chances) in a 3-1 win at New Jersey…Sabres LW Evander Kane had an assist and 12 shot attempts (8 SOG) in a 5-4 OT win at Nashville…Sabres D Taylor Fedun was solid (13 for, 3 against, 81.3 CF%) at Nashville…Jets RW Blake Wheeler had a dominant game (20 for, 5 against, 80.0 CF%, 12-2 scoring chances) in a 4-3 loss to San Jose…Lightning RW J.T. Brown fared well (13 for, 3 against, 81.3 CF%, 6-0 scoring chances) in a 5-2 win at Chicago.

Mike Condon was back with another strong game for the Senators.

Blues G Carter Hutton posted a 34-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Pittsburgh; he had a .891 save percentage in his previous nine games…Senators G Mike Condon stopped all 31 shots that he faced in a 3-0 win vs. Washington, a great bounce-back performance after allowing seven goals against Columbus on Sunday…Canadiens G Carey Price stopped 30 of 31 shots, and had his shutout bid snapped with two seconds left, in a 5-1 win over Calgary. He has been struggling, though, with a .887 save percentage in the past 11 games…Kings G Peter Budaj had 24 saves on 25 shots in a 3-1 win at New Jersey, giving him a .931 save percentage in his past 16 starts…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 win at Chicago, and has a .938 save percentage in his past four games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Recently productive players that are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Ryan Ellis has been a foce on the Nashville blueline.

Ryan Ellis – The Predators blueliner has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games and has played more than 23 minutes in 10 straight games. Owned: 49.0%

Michael Frolik – One of Calgary’s most valuable players, Frolik has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 16 games. Owned: 25.2%

Radim Vrbata – Will the 35-year-old winger draw trade interest? He has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 24.6%

Jason Zucker – The Wild winger has been a superb complementary scorer, putting up 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in the past 16 games. Owned: 33.2%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca