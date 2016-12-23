Hartnell up for Columbus; Ehlers, Hedman, Andersen and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Veteran Blue Jackets winger Scott Hartnell had a hat trick to lead Columbus to their 11th consecutive win, a 7-1 romp against Pittsburgh. He also had strong possession stats (8 for, 1 against, 88.9 CF%, 7-0 scoring chances) in a fourth-line role.

That Hartnell would be the one to lead the way comes as something of a surprise. His ice time has been dwindling – his 12:39 average time on ice is his lowest since his rookie season (10:54 per game in 2000-2001), and he had five goals in the first 30 games of the season.

But, Hartnell is a nine-time 20-goal scorer, so he has the track record to produce offensively, and it speaks to the Blue Jackets’ depth that they have enjoyed so much success this season while leaving Hartnell in a depth role.

HEROES

Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg’s second-year winger paced the Jets’ attack with two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win at Vancouver. He has 25 points (7 G, 18 A) in the past 25 games, scoring five of those seven goals in the past six games.

Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay’s star blueliner recorded three assists in a 5-2 win over St. Louis. He has 10 points (1 G, 9 A) during a five-game point streak.

Frederik Andersen – Following a brutal start to his time in Toronto, the Leafs’ goaltender delivered a 38-save shutout in a 6-0 win at Colorado. In the past 14 games, he has a .942 save percentage.

ZEROES

Shawn Thornton, Derek MacKenzie and Colton Sceviour – Florida’s fourth line was stuck in their own end (0 for, 12 against, 0-6 scoring chances) in a 3-1 loss to Boston.

Brian Dumoulin – Pittsburgh’s big blueliner was one of the main victims in the 7-1 loss at Columbus, on the ice for three goals against, with poor possession stats (13 for, 20 against, 39.3 CF%, 3-14 scoring chances).

Patrick Wiercioch – The Avalanche blueliner was on for three goals against and had a bad possession game (14 for, 22 against, 38.9 CF%, 4-11 scoring chances) in a 6-0 loss to Toronto.

Jaden Schwartz – The St. Louis left winger failed to generate a shot attempt and had bad possession numbers (10 for, 18 against, 35.7 CF%, 4-10 scoring chances) in a 5-2 loss at Tampa Bay.

Matt Murray – Pittsburgh’s rookie netminder was lit up for six goals on 23 shots in a 7-1 loss at Columbus. It was his second time in 18 appearances this season that he allowed more than three goals in a game.

Semyon Varlamov – A horrible season continues for Colorado’s netminder. He gave up five goals on 18 shots in a 6-0 loss to Toronto, which leaves him with a .892 save percentage in his past eight games.

Pekka Rinne – Following a strong November, the wheels are falling off for Nashville’s veteran goaltender. He allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Kings, and has a .866 save percentage in eight games this month.

VITAL SIGNS

Zach Parise – An illness sidelined the Wild winger for a 4-2 win at Montreal, and will keep him out of Friday’s game at the Rangers.

Tyler Toffoli – His production is off a b it, and the Kings winger is currently sidelined by a lower-body injury.

Frank Vatrano – Boston’s second-year winger played his first game of the season, after recovering from a foot injury, and scored a goal in a 3-1 win over Florida. The Bruins need an offensive boost and Vatrano could be a very important player for them in the second half of the season.

Roberto Luongo – Florida’s star goaltender is out with an undislosed injury, leaving the net to James Reimer in the meantime.

Jake Allen – St. Louis’ goaltender appeared to suffer a lower-body injury in a 5-2 loss at Tampa Bay. Carter Hutton should be in line for more action while Allen is out.

Seth Helgeson – The Devils wanted some muscle on their blueline, so they called up the 26-year-old defenceman, who had five points (2 G, 3 A) and was plus-7 in 27 AHL games.

Joel Hanley – Injuries on the blueline prompted the Canadiens to recall the 25-year-old defenceman. He has now played six NHL games this season and had eight points (2 G, 6 A) and was plus-1 in 21 AHL games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jonathan Drouin and Victor Hedman led the Lightning past the Blues.

Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin tallied a couple of empty-net goals and added an assist in a 5-2 win over St. Louis. He has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in his past nine games…Lightning C Valtteri Filppula earned a pair of assists, giving him eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past seven games…Wild LW Mikael Granlund had a couple of assists in Minnesota’s 4-2 win at Montreal, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Wild LW Jason Zucker produced a goal and an assist, and has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games…Devils C Adam Henrique recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win against Philadelphia; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Devils RW P.A. Parenteau also had a goal and an assist, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky had a pair of assists in a 7-1 win over Pittsburgh; he has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Blue Jackets RW Sam Gagner also had two helpers, and has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg added two assists, and has six assists in the past five games…Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad chipped in a goal and an assist; he has 13 points (8 G, 5 A) in the past 13 games…Bruins D Torey Krug had a pair of assists in a 3-1 win over Florida, and has 10 assists in the past 14 games…Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri scored twice in a 6-0 win at Colorado; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous nine games…Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner added a couple of assists, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner had a pair of assists, and has six points 1 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Maple Leafs D Nikita Zaitsev added two helpers, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games…In the midst of trade rumours, Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist at Colorado, after a goal and an assist in his previous seven games.

Canadiens D Jeff Petry fired 13 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota, so did Avalanche D Tyson Barrie (8 SOG) vs. Toronto…Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec had a strong game (22 for, 5 against, 81.5 CF%, 11-2 scoring chances) against Minnesota…The Bruins’ line of Anton Blidh, Dominic Moore and Jimmy Hayes dominated play (14 for, 3 against, 82.4 CF%, 7-0 scoring chances) at Florida. Kings defencemen Alec Martinez and Jake Muzzin were on the ice for all four Los Angeles goals in a 4-0 win at Nashville.

Sabres G Robin Lehner had 31 saves on 33 shots in a 3-1 loss to Carolina. He has a .925 save percentage in his past 10 games…Kings G Peter Budaj recorded a 28-save shutout in a 4-0 win at Nashville. He’s been a season-saver for the Kings, posting a .926 save percentage in his past 20 games.

FIRSTS

Wade Megan – A former Florida Panthers farmhand, the 26-year-old centre was signed by the St. Louis Blues in the offseason and, with Paul Stastny injured, was called up to make his NHL debut at Tampa Bay after scoring 24 points (13 G, 11 A) in 28 AHL games. Megan made his first game count, scoring his first career goal in St. Louis’ 5-2 loss.

Frederik Gauthier – Playing his second game this season for the injury-depleted Maple Leafs, Freddy the Goat scored his first career goal in his ninth career game, a 6-0 win at Colorado.

FANTASY FOCUS

Cam Fowler is having a big year in Anaheim.

A few holiday surprises, players that wouldn’t have been drafted in most leagues but have been impact players this season:

Cam Atkinson – The Columbus winger has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in the past eight games and has 34 points in 31 games. Not bad for a guy who could have been had around the 20th round.

Cam Fowler – It’s a Cam Thing. Fowler has scored nine goals in 35 games, which is one off of his career high, set in his rookie season.

Zach Werenski – No one quite knew what to expect from the Blue Jackets rookie defenceman, but 21 points, including 11 on the power play, in 31 games is a difference-maker, both in reality and fantasy.

Charlie Coyle – The Wild power forward has 23 points, and is plus-13, in 32 games.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca