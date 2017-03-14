Slavin and Marchand with hat tricks; Crosby, Sheary, along with rookies Guentzel, Werenski, Point, Konecny and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Jaccob Slavin - The Hurricanes blueliner notched a hat trick and added an assist in a 8-4 win at the Islanders. He has nine points (3 G, 6 A), and is averaging 25:24 of ice time per game, in the past eight games.

Brad Marchand - A phenomenal season continues for the Bruins winger, who had three goals and an assist in a 6-3 win at Vancouver. He has 43 points (25 G, 18 A) in the past 29 games. Since the start of last season, only Alex Ovechkin and Patrick Kane have scored more goals than Marchand.

Conor Sheary, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel - The Penguins’ top line each had a couple of points in a 4-3 shootout loss at Calgary. Crosby and Sheary both had a goal and an assist, while Guentzel added two assists.

Sheary has 18 points (9 G, 9 A) in his past 13 games, Crosby has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games, and the rookie Guentzel has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past nine games. Pittsburgh’s line got the better of the matchup against Calgary’s ace two-way line of Michael Frolik, Mikael Backlund and Matthew Tkachuk, controlling more than three-quarters of the shot head-to-head attempts and scoring two 5-on-5 goals.

Zach Werenski - Columbus' star rookie blueliner had a goal and an assist, and a dominant possession game (20 for, 4 against, 83.3 CF%, 9-4 scoring chances) in a 5-3 win at Philadelphia, giving him 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past 13 games.

Brayden Point - The Lightning rookie scored a pair of goals, including the winner, in a 3-2 win at the Rangers. He had gone six games without a point, but injuries down the middle of the ice in Tampa Bay have pushed Point into a bigger role.

Travis Konecny - The Flyers rookie winger scored two goals in a 5-3 loss to Columbus, and has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games.

Point, Werenski and Konecny all joined Guentzel among the rookies who have scored at least 10 goals this season. There are another six that have scored at least eight or nine.

ROOKIES SCORING AT LEAST 10 GOALS SEASON ROOKIES WITH 10+ GOALS 2016-2017 19 2015-2016 14 2014-2015 21 2013-2014 20 2012-2013 19* 2011-2012 12 2010-2011 19 2009-2010 14 2008-2009 20 2007-2008 17

* - pro-rated lockout totals (at least six goals in 48 games)



ZEROES

Valtteri Filppula – The new Flyers pivot was on the wrong side of the puck (3 for, 13 against, 18.8 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) and was on for a goal against in a 5-3 loss to Columbus.

Brock Nelson – The Islanders centre had a tough night in Carolina, on for three 5-on-5 goals against in an 8-4 loss.

Thomas Greiss - The Islanders goaltender gave up four goals on 20 shots before getting pulled in an 8-4 loss to the Hurricanes. It didn't get any better when Jean-Francois Berube entered the game, as he allowed four goals on 13 shots in relief.

VITAL SIGNS

Jacob Trouba - The Winnipeg defenceman is out with an upper-body injury. In a related story, this happened in the previous Winnipeg game.

Vladislav Namestnikov – The Lightning centre appeared to suffer a lower-body injury and left the 3-2 win against the Rangers.

SHORT SHIFTS

Ryan Johansen is playing the setup role on Nashville's top line.

Hurricanes D Justin Faulk and LW Jeff Skinner both scored two goals in an 8-4 win at the Islanders. Faulk has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past four games and Skinner has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games...Hurricanes D Noah Hanifin, RW Elias Lindholm and C Jordan Staal each added a couple of assists. Hanifin had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 22 games, Lindholm has seven assists in the past eight games, and Staal has five assists in the past three games...Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals in a 5-3 win at Philadelphia, and has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past nine games...Blue Jackets D Seth Jones and LW Brandon Saad both added two assists. Jones has five assists in the past six games and Saad has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games...Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov continued to climb in the NHL scoring race, contributing two assists in a 3-2 win at the Rangers; he has 20 points (10 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games...Islanders rookie RW Josh Ho-Sang had a goal and an assist in an 8-4 loss to Carolina, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games...Islanders D Thomas Hickey added a couple of assists and has five assists in the past four games...Predators LW Filip Forsberg and C Ryan Johansen both produced a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime victory against Winnipeg. Forsberg has 18 points (12 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games, while Johansen has 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in the past 11 games...Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson and D Roman Josi both added a couple of assists. Arvidsson has 20 points (12 G, 8 A) in the past 19 games, and Josi has 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in his past 17 games...Jets LW Nikolaj Ehlers and C Bryan Little both had two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss at Nashville. Ehlers has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past eight games, and Little had four points (2 G, 2 A) in the previous 12 games...Flames LW Kris Versteeg had a couple of assists, and scored the shootout winner, in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh. He has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games...Bruins RW David Backes had a goal and an assist in 6-3 win at Vancouver and has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in his past 14 games...Bruins C Patrice Bergeron and RW David Pastrnak both added a pair of assists at Vancouver. Bergeron has 28 points (8 G, 20 A) in the past 22 games, and Pastrnak has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) during a nine-game point streak...Canucks RW Markus Granlund scored two goals in a 6-3 loss to Boston, giving him 11 points (7 G, 4 A) in the past 15 games...Canucks C Henrik Sedin and LW Daniel Sedin both earned a couple of assists. Henrik had two points (1 G, 1 A) and Daniel had zero points in the previous six games...Blues LW Alexander Steen produced a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win at Los Angeles and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games...Blues D Alex Pietrangelo added two assists, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Bruins D Colin Miller had an exceptional game (19 for, 2 against, 90.5 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances) in a 6-3 win at Vancouver…Kings D Alec Martinez had a good night (35 for, 6 against, 85.4 CF%, 16-1 scoring chances) in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis.

Jake Allen's strong play is keeping the Blues in a playoff spot.

Blues G Jake Allen had 38 saves on 39 shots in a 3-1 win at Los Angeles and has a .941 save percentage in his past 14 games…Lightning G Peter Budaj stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win at the Rangers, and has a .928 save percentage in his past five starts…Coyotes G Mike Smith posted a 22-save shutout in a 1-0 win over Colorado. He had a .871 save percentage in his previous six games…Avalanche G Calvin Pickard turned away 34 of 35 shots in a 1-0 loss at Arizona, giving him a .927 save percentage in his past 10 games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being dropped the most, yet still owned in more than half of TSN leagues:

It's been a miserable stretch for Colorado centre Matt Duchene.

Matt Duchene – No points in 11 games for the Avalanche centre and while there was mention of his being moved to the third line, he ended up with Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, playing 20:00 against Arizona Monday, Duchene’s highest time on ice since the first game of his scoreless drought. Owned: 74.6%

Rick Nash – He only has three points (1 G, 2 A) in the past 10 games, but 36 shots on goal in that span suggests that Nash remains dangerous. Owned: 75.0%

Charlie Coyle – With just two points (1 G, 1 A) in the past 12 games, the Wild winger has lost his early-season appeal. Owned: 58.9%

Nino Niederreiter – What happened to all the good times in Minnesota? Niederreiter had gone five games without a point before picking up assists in the past two games. Owned: 67.4%

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca