The Toronto Raptors have been slumping and needed a jolt to the system. Well, they got it with a blockbuster trade for a proven rim-protecting, three-point-shooting power forward.

Even better, the price to make this upgrade was entirely reasonable.

Statistically Speaking examines the Raptors’ acquisition of Serge Ibaka.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% FT% 3PT% Serge Ibaka ORL PF 56 15.1 6.8 1.1 1.6 0.6 .488 .846 .388 Terrence Ross TOR SF 54 10.4 2.6 0.8 0.4 1.0 .441 .820 .375

The Raptors Get: PF Serge Ibaka

Ibaka, 27, hasn’t had the kind of impact that the Magic had hoped this season, but he’s a very good player with a rare skill set.

At one point, the 6-foot-10 native of the Congo was the league’s premier shot blocker, leading in blocks per game in both 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, and while he’s not the same kind of rim protector four years later, Ibaka’s 1.6 blocks per game would rank second on the Raptors this season behind Lucas Nogueira.

At the same time, Ibaka has become a more potent offensive player. His 15.1 points per game ties a career high, and he’s really expanded his repertoire with more effective three-point shooting, shooting a career-best 38.8% from beyond the arc on a career-high 3.8 attempts per game. He’s among the top dozen players in the league for catch-and-shoot points this season

But back to the rarity of Ibaka’s skill set. He’s one of six players averaging at least 1.4 blocks and 1.4 made threes per game. The others: Kevin Durant, Kristaps Porzingis, Brook Lopez, Al Horford, and Marc Gasol.

So, adding Ibaka to the Raptors frontcourt is a definite upgrade. He’ll take minutes away from Patrick Patterson (who’s currently dealing with a knee injury anyway), Nogueira and Pascal Siakam, but that gives the Raptors quality depth among their bigs. That Jared Sullinger was unable to have an impact in 11 games after coming back from a broken foot only exacerbated Toronto’s frontcourt shortcomings.

Where they are left a little lacking is on the perimeter, with the loss of Terrence Ross, but that means there will be big minutes available to Norm Powell, the second-year swingman who has shown flashes of brilliance.

Ibaka is in the final year of a contract that pays him $12.25-million this season. He’ll be a sought-after commodity as a free agent, and the Raptors would likely want to keep him around with a new deal. Whether the team shows any signs of contending with Ibaka may help in that pursuit.

The Magic Get: SF Terrence Ross and a first-round pick.

Ross is a 26-year-old wing who can shoot threes, but doesn’t do a whole lot else. When he catches fire, Ross can make a difference off the bench, and has had 10 games in his career in which he’s scored 20 points off the bench, but he’s also 363 games into his career and the 2012 eighth overall pick is averaging 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game over his career.

He’s an okay rotation player, but is hardly making an impact to justify his salary, which is $10-million this season and $10.5-million for the next two years.

The Magic are light on wing talent, so there could be a few more minutes available to Ross there, with perhaps a chance to flourish, but it would come as a significant surprise if he somehow turned out to be something dramatically different in Orlando.

The first-round pick that the Magic receive will be the lower pick of Toronto’s two first rounders (their own and one from the Los Angeles Clippers). At the moment, that lower pick would be the 25th pick. From 2000 through 2015, there have been a handful of quality NBA players taken at that spot, including Gerald Wallace (2001), Nicolas Batum (2008), Tony Allen (2004), Carlos Delfino (2003) and Clint Capela (2014), but there are at least as many that didn’t stick in the league for even a couple of years.

With Ibaka leaving, the Magic will be able to play Aaron Gordon at his natural power forward spot, so that makes long-term sense, but they are going to need some serious internal improvement to make up for the loss of talent in this trade.

Verdict: This is a big win for the Raptors. Given the cost to acquire Ibaka, it was a no-brainer. With a good team, albeit one that is slumping, it’s worth finding out whether they can be real contenders with a legitimate starter at the four, and if the cost is the inconsistent Ross and a low first-round pick, there is little reason to imagine it coming back to haunt the Raptors in any way. If Ibaka ends up working out well and signs long-term in Toronto, then it really couldn’t go much better than that for the Raptors.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca