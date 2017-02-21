The Islanders’ big line is driving improvement; Getzlaf, goaltenders and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

When I was preparing this week’s Heroes and Zeroes, I noticed that Jets rookie RW Patrik Laine has seen his Corsi percentage increase (an improvement of more than 5% over the past 15 games) and so I started wondering in which direction some players might be trending.

So, I’ve selected the Christmas break as the arbitrary point to use and compared pre and post numbers.

Here are the players (minimum 10 games both before and after) with the biggest percentage increases in Corsi (score and venue-adjusted) since Christmas:

BIGGEST INCREASES IN CF% (SCORE-VENUE ADJUSTED) SINCE CHRISTMAS PLAYER TEAM POS PRE-XMAS CF% POST-XMAS CF% DIFF Andrew Desjardins Chicago LW 41.1 54.6 +13.5 Brendan Smith Detroit D 44.8 55.8 +11.0 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 46.4 56.9 +10.5 Nic Deslauriers Buffalo LW 31.3 41.8 +10.5 Cedric Paquette Tampa Bay C 45.5 55.8 +10.3 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 49.2 59.0 +9.8 Cal Clutterbuck N.Y. Islanders RW 46.8 56.1 +9.3 Niklas Kronwall Detroit D 45.0 54.0 +9.0 Dennis Seidenberg N.Y. Islanders D 43.2 52.1 +8.9 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 49.0 57.3 +8.3 Kris Versteeg Calgary LW 44.3 52.5 +8.2 Brendan Gaunce Vancouver LW 47.8 55.8 +8.0 John Tavares N.Y. Islanders C 49.8 57.7 +7.9 Shane Prince N.Y. Islanders RW 42.1 49.9 +7.8 Patrik Nemeth Dallas D 46.9 54.6 +7.7 Zack Smith Ottawa LW 47.4 54.8 +7.4 Cody Eakin Dallas C 44.8 52.1 +7.3 Brock McGinn Carolina LW 45.1 52.3 +7.2 Chris Thorburn Winnipeg RW 42.8 50.0 +7.2 Lance Bouma Calgary LW 42.8 50.0 +7.2 Alex Chiasson Calgary RW 49.9 56.8 +6.9 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 43.6 50.5 +6.9 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 46.9 53.8 +6.9 Calvin de Haan N.Y. Islanders D 45.1 51.9 +6.8 J.T. Brown Tampa Bay RW 47.1 53.9 +6.8 Thomas Vanek Detroit LW 45.2 52.0 +6.8 Nick Shore Los Angeles C 50.6 57.2 +6.6 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 47.5 54.1 +6.6 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 44.5 51.0 +6.5 Trevor van Riemsdyk Chicago D 46.4 52.8 +6.4

A few takeaways:

The Islanders are obviously surging. The top line of John Tavares, Anders Lee and Josh Bailey are dominating, but there has been big improvement for Andrew Ladd, Nick Leddy, Calvin de Haan and others. Before Christmas, the Islanders as a team were hovering around 46.0 score/venue-adjusted CF%; since then, the team as a whole is up to 50.9 CF%, so their improved record has strong underpinnings with improved shot metrics.

Victor Hedman is having a terrific season in Tampa Bay, though it’s getting lost because the Lightning are struggling.

Calgary has some interesting players on the improving list, including Johnny Gaudreau and T.J. Brodie, but also complementary guys like Alex Chiasson, Kris Versteeg and Lance Bouma.

The improved numbers of Red Wings defenceman Niklas Kronwall (and to a lesser extent injured defenceman Brendan Smith) is interesting to me.

I wonder if 23-year-old Hurricanes winger Brock McGinn might be a worthwhile candidate for Las Vegas in the expansion draft.

At the other end of the spectrum, here are the players (again, minimum 10 games both before and after) with the biggest decreases in Corsi (score and venue-adjusted) since Christmas:

BIGGEST DECREASES IN CF% (SCORE-VENUE ADJUSTED) SINCE CHRISTMAS PLAYER TEAM POS PRE-XMAS CF% POST-XMAS CF% DIFF Marco Scandella Minnesota D 51.6 44.7 -6.9 Curtis Lazar Ottawa RW 43.3 36.4 -6.9 Keith Yandle Florida D 53.6 46.7 -6.9 Matt Irwin Nashville D 55.4 48.5 -6.9 Sebastian Aho Carolina RW 55.3 48.4 -6.9 Paul Stastny St. Louis C 52.4 45.4 -7.0 Conor Sheary Pittsburgh LW 54.2 47.1 -7.1 Chris Neil Ottawa RW 46.8 39.6 -7.2 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 50.4 43.2 -7.2 Andy Greene New Jersey D 48.1 40.8 -7.3 Tyler Graovac Minnesota C 43.2 35.9 -7.3 Joonas Donskoi San Jose RW 55.2 47.8 -7.4 Zack Kassian Edmonton RW 50.6 43.1 -7.5 Joe Colborne Colorado RW 47.6 39.9 -7.7 Joel Armia Winnipeg RW 53.4 45.7 -7.7 Greg McKegg Florida LW 48.3 40.5 -7.8 Reilly Smith Florida RW 56.5 48.7 -7.8 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 54.3 46.1 -8.2 William Carrier Buffalo LW 53.0 44.7 -8.3 Daniel Winnik Washington LW 54.5 46.1 -8.4 Micheal Ferland Calgary LW 51.7 43.3 -8.4 Christian Folin Minnesota D 50.3 41.8 -8.5 Ryan Reaves St. Louis RW 53.9 45.4 -8.5 Anton Slepyshev Edmonton LW 51.6 43.0 -8.6 Kevin Fiala Nashville LW 56.5 47.3 -9.2 Tyler Ennis Buffalo LW 51.0 41.6 -9.4 Nic Petan Winnipeg C 55.1 45.6 -9.5 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 56.2 45.9 -10.3 Nate Prosser Minnesota D 51.7 41.2 -10.5 Dmitry Kulikov Buffalo D 48.9 38.2 -10.7 Jay Beagle Washington C 51.6 40.7 -10.9 Devante Smith-Pelly New Jersey RW 44.0 31.3 -12.7 Ryan O'Reilly Buffalo C 54.9 41.2 -13.7 Sergey Kalinin Toronto C 50.1 32.4 -17.7

A few more takeaways:

What is happening with Ryan O’Reilly in Buffalo? He and Kyle Okposo have been playing with rookie Justin Bailey lately, so that might contribute to the problem, but O’Reilly is getting stomped into the ground.

Devante Smith-Pelly found a remarkable amount of room to drop from his pre-Christmas 44.0 CF%, to a shockingly low 31.3 CF% since.

There are a lot of bottom-half of the depth chart players on this list (small samples and all that), so I find it more interesting to see where the prominent players fit. Andy Greene, Reilly Smith, Mika Zibanejad, Paul Stastny, Reilly Smith and Keith Yandle are among those that stand out on the wrong side lately.

None of this is intended to be definitive in terms of player evaluation; more like something to keep an eye on heading into the final quarter of the season.

From Monday’s games…

HEROES

Ryan Getzlaf – Anaheim’s playmaking pivot scored both goals, with 10 shot attempts (5 SOG), in a 3-2 loss at Arizona. He has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

James Reimer – Florida’s netminder stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 win at St. Louis, giving him a .948 save percentage in his past six games.

Jake Allen – Even in a loss to Florida, the St. Louis goalie turned away 31 of 33 shots, and has a .935 save percentage in his past eight starts.

Mike Smith – Arizona’s veteran netminder didn’t play the whole game, forced to leave due to concussion protocol, yet stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 3-2 win against Anaheim. He has a .929 save percentage in his past seven starts.

ZEROES

Kevin Bieksa and Cam Fowler – The Anaheim defence pairing was on the wrong side of the puck (12 for, 15 against, 44.4 CF%, 4-8 scoring chances) and on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 loss at Arizona.

Alex Pietrangelo – St. Louis’ star defender had team-worst possession stats (14 for, 32 against, 30.4 CF%, 11-21 scoring chances) in a 2-1 loss to Florida.

Jonathan Bernier – Was pulled from the Anaheim net after giving up three goals on six shots in the first period of a 3-2 loss at Arizona.

VITAL SIGNS

Jacob Trouba – Winnipeg lost their defenceman for a couple of games due to suspension for his head hit on Senators right winger Mark Stone.

FIRSTS

Marek Langhamer – The 22-year-old Czech goaltender, who played junior in Medicine Hat, made his NHL debut for Arizona, entering in the third period of a 3-2 win against Anaheim due to Smith being placed in concussion protocol. He had a .914 save percentage in a dozen AHL games.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca