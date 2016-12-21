Jagr and Thornton hit milestones; Petry, Lee, Malkin, Barkov, Atkinson, Greiss and more in Scott Cullen's Statistically Speaking.

The two active leading scorers in the league hit milestones Tuesday.

Florida Panthers RW Jaromir Jagr assisted on three goals in a 4-3 shootout win against Buffalo, and moved into a tie, with Mark Messier, for second place in NHL history with 1,887 points. He's reached this level despite spending three seasons in the KHL and losing nearly two seasons to various NHL labour disruptions. He's only 970 points behind all-time leader Wayne Gretzky.

Jagr started slowly this year, but does have 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 16 games, so he's starting to produce at a high level again and the Panthers need him to be a major contributor if they are going to climb back into the playoff picture.

San Jose Sharks C Joe Thornton played in his 1,400th career game, recording two assists in a 4-1 win against Calgary.

Thornton also got off to a slow start this year, and hasn't scored a goal in 20 games, but he does have nine assists in the past nine games.

The NHL is more and more a young man's game, but super-elite players like Jagr and Thornton can still get it done at 44 and 37-years-old, respectively.

HEROES

Jeff Petry has stepped up his game for the Habs.

Jeff Petry - The Habs defenceman put up a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win against Anaheim, taking advantage of additional playing time - a season-high 25:07 - in the absence of Andrei Markov. Petry has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

Anders Lee - The Islanders' power forward scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-2 win at Boston. After a slow start, he's come on strong, tallying 14 points (11 G, 3 A) in the past 14 games.

Evgeni Malkin - On a good streak lately, the Penguins centre contributed a goal and two assists in a 7-2 win over the Rangers, giving him 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in the past 13 games, and moving him into third in league scoring with 37 points in 33 games.

Aleksander Barkov - Florida's first-line centre continued his strong play with a goal and two assists in a 4-3 shootout win against Buffalo. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past eight games.

Cam Atkinson - The Blue Jackets keep winning and their smallish winger keeps scoring. He found the net twice, and added one in the shootout, in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles. He has 12 points (6 G, 6 A) during a seven-game point streak.

Thomas Greiss - Bouncing back from a rough start, the Islanders netminder stopped 48 of 50 shots in a 4-2 win against Boston. He has a .924 save percentage in his past seven games.

ZEROES

Lance Bouma - Calgary's gritty winger was burned (0 for, 13 against, 0-6 scoring chances) in a 4-1 loss at San Jose.

Nick Ritchie - It was a rough night in Montreal (2 for, 21 against, 8.7 CF%, 1-15 scoring chances, two goals against) for the Ducks winger.

J.T. Miller - The Rangers winger failed to generate a shot and had team-worst possession (5 for, 17 against, 22.7 CF%, 3-10 scoring chances) in a 7-2 loss at Pittsburgh.

Jonathan Bernier - The struggles continue for Anaheim's goalie, as he allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 5-1 loss at Montreal. He has a .843 save percentage in his past six games.

Tuukka Rask - Boston's reliable starter was pulled after allowing three goals on 13 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders. He's slumped lately, with a .893 save percentage in his past seven starts.

Cory Schneider - One of New Jersey's strengths in recent seasons has been Schneider's goaltending, but he's hit a bad stretch. After allowing five goals on 32 shots in a 5-1 loss to Nashville, he has a .878 save percentage in his past dozen starts.

Antti Raanta - Coming off a hot streak, the Rangers' backup netminder gave up a career-high seven goals on a career-high 47 shots in a 7-2 loss at Pittsburgh. Regression can come at you fast.

VITAL SIGNS

Marian Hossa - Chicago's veteran winger suffered an upper-body injury and played just 2:53 against Ottawa.

Ben Bishop - The Tampa Bay goaltender suffered a lower-body injury at Detroit, and was replaced by Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Jimmy Howard - In the same game, Detroit's veteran goaltender also suffered a lower-body injury and was replaced by Petr Mrazek.

Andrei Markov - Montreal's veteran blueliner was out of the lineup against Anaheim due to a lower-body injury and is expected to miss the next couple of games.

Mike Green - The Detroit defender, who leads the team with 24:26 average time on ice per game, is out with a lower-body injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jannik Hansen led the Canucks past the Jets.

Canucks RW Jannik Hansen scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Canucks C Henrik Sedin added a couple of helpers, and has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Canadiens speedster Paul Byron picked up a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Anaheim; he has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Predators LW Viktor Arvidsson recorded three assists in a 5-1 win at New Jersey, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Predators RW James Neal scored two goals and has 16 points (13 G, 3 A) in his past 18 games…Predators C Ryan Johansen had a goal and an assist at New Jersey, and has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games…Predators D Mattias Ekholm also had a goal and an assist, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games…It was point night in Pittsburgh, as Penguins C Nick Bonino, C Sidney Crosby, RW Phil Kessel, RW Bryan Rust and D Justin Schultz each had a goal and an assist. Bonino has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games, Crosby has 20 points (10 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games, Kessel has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 15 games, Rust has nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past nine games, and Schultz has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games. Penguins LW Chris Kunitz and D Ian Cole both added a pair of assists. Both snapped six-game scoreless streaks…Kings C Jeff Carter scored a couple of goals in a 3-2 shootout loss at Columbus; he has 15 points (11 G, 4 A) in the past 15 games…Blue Jackets C Brandon Dubinsky earned a couple of assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin and RW Brayden Point both had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Detroit. Drouin has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past eight games while the rookie Point had one assist in his previous eight games…Lightning C Tyler Johnson and LW Alex Killorn both added a pair of assists. Johnson has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games, and Killorn has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Sabres RW Sam Reinhart and D Rasmus Ristolainen both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 shootout loss at Florida. Reinhart had one assist in his previous six games while Ristolainen is on a tear, putting up 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in the past 10 games…Wild D Matt Dumba assisted on both goals in a 2-0 win against Colorado, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Senators RW Bobby Ryan had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Chicago; he has six points (4 G, 2 A) during a five-game point streak…Senators C Kyle Turris added a couple of assists, and has 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane recorded two assists, giving him 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games…Blues LW Jaden Schwartz scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win at Dallas, and has 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 18 games…Stars C Jason Spezza contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games…Sharks RW Joonas Donskoi scored twice in a 4-1 win against Calgary; he had two goals in his first 31 games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski had a couple of assists, and has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games.

Boston's line of Anton Blidh, Dominic Moore and Jimmy Hayes carried play (17 for, 2 against, 89.5 CF%, 10-2 scoring chances) in a 4-2 loss to the Islanders…Pittsburgh D Brian Dumoulin had a stellar game (27 for, 6 against, 81.8 CF%, 16-2 scoring chances) in a 7-2 win over the Rangers…Montreal's line of Paul Byron, Torrey Mitchell and Brendan Gallagher dominated (14 for, 2 against 87.5 CF%, 5-1 scoring chances) in a 5-1 win over Anaheim…Sabres D Cody Franson turned in a solid game (12 for, 2 against, 85.7 CF%, 6-1 scoring chances) in the shootout loss at Florida…Jets D Paul Postma had a nice possession game (14 for, 3 against, 82.4 CF%, 8-2 scoring chances) in a 4-1 loss at Vancouver.

Devan Dubnyk didn't face much of a challenge from the Colorado Avalanche.

Blue Jackets backup G Curtis McElhinney turned away 44 of 46 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over Los Angeles. He hasn't played much, but has a .938 save percentage in five games…Predators G Juuse Saros stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 5-1 win at New Jersey, and has a .950 save percentage in five games. Head's up, Pekka Rinne…Wild G Devan Dubnyk recorded an 18-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Colorado and continues to lead the league with a .948 save percentage…Canucks G Jacob Markstrom turned aside 31 of 32 shots in a 4-1 victory against Winnipeg, and has a .923 save percentage in his past nine appearances.

FIRSTS

Pat Cannone - Making his NHL debut as a 30-year-old, the undrafted forward out of Miami-Ohio played 9:11 against Colorado. He had 16 points (4 G, 12 A) and was minus-2 in 29 AHL games when he was called up.

Anton Blidh - The 21-year-old Bruins winger tallied his first NHL goal, in his seventh game, a 4-2 loss to the Islanders.

Nick Jensen - A 26-year-old, who was a fifth-round pick of Detroit in 2009, made his NHL debut and assisted on the Red Wings' only goal in a 4-1 loss at Tampa Bay.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being cut loose that are still owned in more than half of TSN leagues:

Mike Cammalleri has slumped, like many of his teammates.

Michael Cammalleri - The veteran Devils winger was on a tear last month, but has one assist in his past eight games as his team slumps. Owned: 59.9%

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - As assist against Calgary ended a 13-game scoring drought for the Sharks defenceman. Owned: 62.7%

Damon Severson - Although he has assists in each of the past two games, the Devils defender had one assist, and was minus-10, in his previous seven games. Owned: 55.6%

Michael Grabner - He scored in the Rangers' 7-2 loss at Pittsburgh, but the speedy winger had just two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 13 games. Owned 52.3%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca

