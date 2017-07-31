The Toronto Blue Jays got some nice value for an underachieving pitcher in a trade with the Houston Astros, a team looking to address their need for left-handed bullpen help.

Statistically Speaking breaks down the deal sending Francisco Liriano to Houston.

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP IP W L SV ERA WHIP SO BB fWAR Francisco Liriano TOR SP 18 82.2 6 5 0 5.88 1.62 74 43 0.8

2017 MLB STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS fWAR Nori Aoki HOU LF 71 202 2 19 5 .272 .323 .371 .694 -0.1

2017 AAA STATS PLAYER ORG. LEVEL POS GP AB HR RBI SB AVG OBP SLG OPS Teoscar Hernandez HOU AAA RF 79 301 12 44 12 .279 .369 .485 .854

The Astros Get: LHP Francisco Liriano

Liriano, 33, has had quite a career trajectory, with high highs and low lows. Unfortunately, this year is one of the lows, as he’s become more hittable than ever before, leading to a 5.88 ERA, the highest of his career.

Some of that is bad luck, which includes a .327 batting average on balls in play (his worst since 2010), and leaving a career-low 65.5% of runners on base, but a declining strikeout rate (8.1 K/9) and relatively high home run rate (1.2 HR/9), not surprisingly, leads to poor results. His slider is not nearly as dominant as it was during his best years in Pittsburgh or Minnesota and he also has a career-low 9.6% swinging strike rate.

In Houston, the plan is to use Liriano out of the bullpen, and that does come with risks, not the least of which is that he hasn’t pitched much out of the bullpen in his career, with 274 of his 303 games coming as a starter, and has struggled as a reliever (5.15 ERA in 43 2/3 innings). But, the Astros don’t have much when it comes to lefties in the pen – Tony Sipp has a 6.39 ERA in 32 innings and he’s their main lefty matchup guy – so there will be an opportunity for Liriano to play a significant setup role.

Liriano, who will be a free agent in the offseason, is making $13,666,666 this season; that’s not an unreasonable price for a solid starter, but Liriano hasn’t been a solid starter this year.

Toronto can back-fill for Liriano’s rotation spot with either Joe Biagini or Mike Bolsinger. Neither is great, but neither is the guy that they'll be replacing.

The Blue Jays Get: LF Norichika Aoki and OF Teoscar Hernandez

Teoscar Hernandez is a solid prospect heading to Toronto in the trade.

Aoki is a 35-year-old left fielder who can hit a little and still runs okay, but has very little pop – he topped out with 10 home runs as a rookie in 2012. His walk rate is down to a career-low 6.7% this year, with his strikeout rate up to a career-high 12.9%; obviously neither of those signs are encouraging.

The Blue Jays will be Aoki’s sixth team in his six Major League seasons.

He’s making a modest $5.5-million this season and is arbitration eligible in the offseason. If the Blue Jays are looking for relatively inexpensive slap-hitting outfield insurance for next season, Aoki is a reasonable, if uninspiring, fit.

Aoki is all the more expendable for Houston because they have recently promoted 23-year-old outfield prospect Derek Fisher, who has a .866 OPS in his first 10 games.

Hernandez, 24, is a solid prospect who has seen time at all three outfield positions in his limited action (42 games) with Houston, hitting .230 with four home runs and a .724 OPS.

In 117 games at Triple-A over last season and this, Hernandez is hitting .290 with a .857 OPS to go with 16 home runs and 17 stolen bases. He was the Astros’ eighth-rated prospect at midseason, according to Baseball America.

Having spent most of his time in right and centre field in the minors, Hernandez may be a logical successor to Jose Bautista in right field for the Blue Jays.

Verdict: This is a really good deal for Toronto. They’re getting what appears to be a solid prospect for taking on Aoki’s salary next season. It’s certainly possible that Hernandez won’t amount to much in the major leagues, but his performance at Triple-A suggests he’s worth a shot and it’s hard to imagine he won’t offer the Blue Jays more long-term value than what they would get from Liriano, who is headed for free agency. That Toronto doesn’t have great corner outfield options for next season also means that this could be a great chance for Hernandez to establish himself as a full-fledged major leaguer.