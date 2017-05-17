Defence makes the difference for Nashville; Josi, Ellis, Gibson, Rinne and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis - The Nashville defence tandem combined for 23 shot attempts (14 SOG) and had a goal and an assist, respectively, in a 2-1 Game Three win over Anaheim. When they were on the ice together, Nashville held a 21-10 advantage in shot attempts (67.7 CF%) and 11-4 advantage in scoring chances (73.3%). Ellis and Josi are tied for second among defencemen in playoff points with 10, three behind Ottawa’s Erik Karlsson.

John Gibson - That the Ducks were in Game Three at all was largely thanks to Gibson, who stopped 38 of 40 shots, giving him a .915 save percentage in 14 playoff games.

Pekka Rinne - The workload was easier for the Nashville netminder, who had 19 saves on 20 shots in a 2-1 Game Three win. He has a .942 save percentage in this year’s playoffs.

ZEROES

Hampus Lindholm - On the day that I praised him as a Hero, the Ducks blueliner uncharacteristically, was buried in the defensive zone (7 for, 26 against, 21.2 CF%, 2-13 scoring chances).

Ryan Kesler - He might be aggravating to Ryan Johansen, but Kesler has been getting thumped in terms of possession, and that held in Game Three (9 for, 27 against, 25.0 CF%, 1-14 scoring chances).

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Ryan Johansen - Although the Predators centre failed to generate a single individual shot attempt in Game Three, he had game-best possession stats (27 for, 8 against, 77.1 CF, 14-2 scoring chances).

VITAL SIGNS

Andrew Cogliano - The Ducks winger played just 9:40 in Game Three - only enforcer Jared Boll played less for Anaheim. Cogliano has just three points (1 G, 2 A) in 14 playoff games.