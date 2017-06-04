Nashville’s defence leads the way to a Game Three victory; Josi, Ekholm, Rinne, Jarnkrok and more.

HEROES

Roman Josi – The Nashville blueliner put up a goal and two assists, with six shots on goal, in a 5-1 Game Three win over Pittsburgh. He has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in 19 playoff games, ranking second among defencemen in the playoffs.

DEFENCE SCORING LEADERS, 2017 PLAYOFFS PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS Erik Karlsson Ottawa 19 2 16 18 Roman Josi Nashville 19 6 8 14 Ryan Ellis Nashville 19 5 7 12 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 18 3 8 11 P.K. Subban Nashville 19 2 9 11 Mattias Ekholm Nashville 19 1 9 10

Mattias Ekholm – Another Nashville defenceman contributed to the Game Three win with a goal and an assist. Ekholm and partner P.K. Subban were matched up, primarily, against Evgeni Malkin and they controlled the playoffs’ leading scorer.

Pekkka Rinne – After struggling in the first two games of the Final, Nashville’s goaltender bounced back, stopping 27 of 28 shots in a 5-1 Game Three win over Pittsburgh. He has a .931 save percentage in 19 playoff starts.

Calle Jarnkrok – The Predators centre chipped in a couple of assists in Game Three, giving him four assists in the past four games.

ZEROES

Evgeni Malkin – The leading scorer in the playoffs failed to register a single shot attempt and had game-worst possession stats (4 for, 15 against, 21.1 CF%, 2-6 scoring chances) in a 5-1 Game Three loss at Nashville. It was the first playoff game in which Malkin and Sidney Crosby both failed to register a shot on goal.

Phil Kessel and Chris Kunitz – Malkin’s wingers had a tough game too (4 for, 11 against, 26.7 CF%, 2-7 scoring chances) and were on the ice for two goals against in Game Three.

Matt Murray – Pittsburgh’s netminder allowed five goals on 33 shots in Game Three, dropping his save percentage to .930 in the playoffs.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Jake Guentzel - Pittsburgh’s only goal in Game Three was off the stick of Guentzel, of course. He leads the playoffs with 13 goals, one off Dino Ciccarelli’s rookie record. Of course, scoring the first goal of the game in what turns out to be a 5-1 loss doesn’t allow for a whole lot of celebration.

VITAL SIGNS

Nick Bonino – Pittsburgh’s third-line centre was out of the lineup in Game Three, suffering a lower-body injury when he blocked a shot in Game Two.

P.A. Parenteau and Harry Zolnierczyk – The Predators shuffled the fourth line, putting in these two wingers, in place of Cody McLeod and Vernon Fiddler, then sliding Frederick Gaudreau to centre.

SHORT SHIFTS

Predators rookie C Frederick Gaudreau scored a goal in Game Three, his second goal of the Final…Predators RW Craig Smith scored a goal, and had eight shot attempts (5 SOG) in Game Three, his first goal in seven playoff games this year.