HEROES

James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner – With Auston Matthews out of the Toronto lineup, the Maple Leafs got their production from a couple of wingers. Marner and van Riemsdyk both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Boston and this followed up Friday’s 3-2 overtime win against Boston, during which van Riemsdyk scored two goals and Marner contributed a couple of assists.

van Riemsdyk has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past four games and Marner has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past five games.

Mike Hoffman and Erik Karlsson – Hoffman scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Colorado, and has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) during an eight-game point streak. Karlsson earned a couple of assists in both wins over Colorado in Sweden, and has 11 points (1 G, 10 A) during a seven-game point streak.

Miles Wood – As New Jersey stormed back Sunday to win 7-5 at Chicago, Wood led the way with a hat trick and an assist, an impressive four-point night. He had one assist in his previous 10 games.

Alex DeBrincat – Chicago’ rookie winger tallied a pair of goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win at Carolina and added a goal in Sunday’s 7-5 loss to New Jersey. He has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past seven games.

ZEROES

J.T. Compher and Matt Nieto – The Avalanche forwards had a tough go (11 for, 32 against, 25.6 CF%, 0-15 scoring chances) and were on the ice for four goals against in two losses against Ottawa.

Paul Stastny and Alexander Steen – St. Louis’ veteran forwards were on the ice for four goals against in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Connor Hellebuyck – The Jets netminder allowed five goals on 22 shots before getting pulled in Friday’s 5-2 loss at Vegas. It was the second time in his past three starts that he has allowed five goals, after allowing more than two goals once in his previous eight starts.

Jaroslav Halak – The Islanders goaltender allowed five goals on 29 shots in Friday’s 5-0 loss at Dallas. His past two starts (.813 SV%) have been rough.

VITAL SIGNS

Scott Hartnell – Nashville’s veteran winger suffered an injury against Pittsburgh Saturday, and left the game after playing just 1:40.

Jesse Puljujarvi – With the Oilers needing help on the right side, they dipped into the AHL to grab the 19-year-old winger from the AHL, where he had five points (1 G, 4 A) in 10 games.

Justin Abdelkader – Detroit’s veteran winger suffered a fractured cheekbone in a fight with Calgary’s Troy Brouwer.

Zack Smith – The Senators winger dislocated his thumb and is expected to miss three weeks. Nick Paul has been called up from the AHL, where he had five assists in 11 games.

Josh Ho-Sang – Injuries have sidelined Nikolay Kulemin and Anthony Beauvillier, so the Islanders recalled Ho-Sang on an emergency basis. He had six points (2 G, 4 A) in six AHL games, and now has five points (1 G, 4 A) in seven NHL games this season.

Mirco Mueller – The Devils defender injured his arm against Chicago after taking a big hit by Blackhawks winger John Hayden.

SHORT SHIFTS

Top pick Nico Hischier is heating up offensively.

Devils rookie C Nico Hischier scored a goal and added two assists in Sunday’s 7-5 win at Chicago; he has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Devils LW Taylor Hall and D Andy Greene both contributed a goal and an assist at Chicago. Hall has 19 points (6 G, 13 A) in 17 games, but had gone three games without a point…Greene had one goal in his previous 13 games…Maple Leafs D Morgan Rielly had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Boston, giving him 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games…Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty scored the overtime winner and added an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Buffalo. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Rangers LW Rick Nash scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Edmonton, giving him eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello added a couple of assists. He had one assist in the past four games…Blackhawks D Gustav Forsling produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win at Carolina. He had gone eight games without a point…Blackhawks RW Richard Panik added a couple of assists at Carolina, ending a seven-game point drought…Hurricanes LW Brock McGinn scored two goals in Saturday’s loss to Chicago, giving him four goals in the past three games…Hurricanes C Derek Ryan chipped in a couple of assists, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Islanders LW Anders Lee contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win at St. Louis, and has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Islanders D Nick Leddy contributed two assists at St. Louis, giving him 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Avalanche rookie LW Alexander Kerfoot and RW Sven Andrighetto both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to Ottawa. Kerfoot has seven points (4 G, 3 A) during a four-game point streak, and Andrighetto has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Avalanche D Erik Johnson had a pair of assists, and has five assists in the past six games...Penguins RW Phil Kessel produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss at Nashville, and has 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in the past 15 games…Penguins D Kris Letang added a couple of helpers, and has seven assists in the past eight games…Predators C Kyle Turris and RW Craig Smith both produced a goal and an assist against Pittsburgh. That was a strong debut in Nashville for Turris, who had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his last six games with Ottawa…Smith had three goals in his previous nine games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg earned a couple of assists, after posting two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous six games…Jets C Mark Scheifele and RW Patrik Laine both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Arizona. Scheifele has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in the past seven games, and Laine has goals in five straight games…Jets RW Blake Wheeler chipped in a couple of assists, giving him 15 points (4 G, 11 A) in the past seven games…Sharks C Logan Couture and C Chris Tierney both scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-0 win vs. Vancouver. Couture added an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Los Angeles, and has 14 points (9 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games. Tierney has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past seven games. Sharks C Tomas Hertl had four points (1 G, 3 A) in two weekend games. He had two assists in his previous eight games.

Mark Stone scored three goals in two games against Colorado in Sweden.

Senators RW Mark Stone scored a pair of goals in Friday’s 4-3 overtime win against Colorado and added another in Saturday’s 4-3 win. He has 17 points (10 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games…Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau posted three assists in Friday’s 4-1 win at Buffalo. He has 14 points (2 G, 12 A) in the past 11 games…Panthers C Aleksander Barkov and RW Evgeni Dadonov both had a goal and an assist against Buffalo. Barkov has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games, and Dadonov has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Capitals D John Carlson contributed a goal and an assist in Friday’s 4-1 win vs. Pittsburgh; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Hurricanes C Jordan Staal scored a pair of goals in Friday’s 3-1 win at Columbus; he had two goals in his previous seven games…Hurricanes LW Teuvo Teravainen added two assists, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Stars D John Klingberg put up a goal and two assists in Friday’s 5-0 win against the Islanders, and has 13 points (2 G, 11 A) in the past 10 games…Stars D Esa Lindell had a goal and an assist against the Isles. He had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous 10 games…Golden Knights C William Karlsson notched two goals in Friday’s 5-2 victory over Winnipeg, giving him 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games…Golden Knights LW David Perron and D Luca Sbisa both added a goal and an assist. Perron has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past eight games and Sbisa had no points in his previous six games…Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith chipped in a couple of assists, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the previous six games.

He didn’t play much against Colorado, but Senators D Chris Wideman had awesome possession results (24 for, 3 against, 88.9 CF%, 13-1 scoring chances)…Stars C Martin Hanzal had a strong game (17 for, 4 against, 81.0 CF%) against the Islanders.

Charlie Lindgren has been impressive in four starts for the Habs.

Sharks G Aaron Dell recorded a 41-save shutout in Saturday’s 5-0 win against Vancouver. He had a .905 save percentage in his previous five appearances…Wild G Devan Dubnyk posted a 32-save shutout in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Philadelphia, his second straight shutout. He has a .943 save percentage in his past seven games…Canadiens G Charles Lindgren had 34 saves on 35 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win over Buffalo, and has a .964 save percentage in four games since getting called up from the AHL…Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney turned away 38 of 39 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Boston, and has a .910 save percentage through three starts this season…Islanders G Thomas Greiss had 35 saves on 37 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win at St. Louis; he had a .879 save percentage in his previous four starts…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win at Detroit; he had a .895 save percentage in his previous five starts…Red Wings G Jimmy Howard recorded 31 saves on 32 shots in the loss, and has a .941 save percentage in his past seven starts…Devils G Cory Schneider had 32 saves on 33 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Florida. He has a .936 save percentage in his past six starts…Jets G Steve Mason stopped 29 of 30 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Arizona, his second straight quality start after three poor starts earlier in the season…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 28 of 29 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Anaheim, giving him a .943 save percentage in his past 11 starts…Capitals G Braden Holtby stopped 27 of 28 shots in Friday’s 4-1 win against Pittsburgh, then had 29 saves on 30 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 shootout win over Edmonton. He has a .944 save percentage in his past six starts.

FIRSTS

Kevin Roy – The Ducks have called up the 24-year-old winger, who had 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in 10 AHL games, and he’s played his first couple of NHL games.

Dryden Hunt – The Panthers called up Hunt, a 21-year-old who was an undrafted free agent out of the WHL. He had eight points (5 G, 3 A) in 13 AHL games.

