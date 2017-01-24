Kadri making a difference as a scorer; Marleau, Orlov, Marner and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri scored a pair of goals in a 4-0 win against Calgary. He has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past nine games and has already tied his career-high with 20 goals.

Kadri was signed to a new six-year, $27-million contract in April, following a season in which he finished with 17 goals and 45 points while shooting a miserable 6.5%.

In his previous four seasons, Kadri’s average shooting percentage was 13.3%, so it was easy enough to see that last season was an aberration, and it’s turned out that Kadri’s shooting percentage has bounced back to 14.2% this season.

It’s a wonder how percentages affect perception though. Kadri is still generating more than three shots on goal per game, but overall is down (from 3.42 to 3.13) compared to last season.

However, he is getting closer to the net (about five feet on average for his shots on goal), which would figure to help his shooting percentage, as would his role on the power play, where he is getting the bulk of his shots from the middle of the slot (see Hockeyviz.com images below), leading to 10 power play goals, which is tied for second in the league.

In any case, Kadri has proven to be extremely valuable to the Maple Leafs, taking on tough checking assignments in addition to re-discovering his scoring touch.

HEROES

Patrick Marleau – San Jose’s 37-year-old left winger had a third period to remember, putting up four goals in a 5-2 win at Colorado. He had one assist and eight shots on goal in the previous seven games, so this wasn’t exactly bubbling under the surface.

Dmitry Orlov – Playing a bigger role on the Washington blueline, especially with John Carlson injured, Orlov scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Carolina. He has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games, and has played more than 20 minutes in eight of the past 10 games.

Mitch Marner – The Maple Leafs rookie right winger scored a goal and added an assist, in a 4-0 win over Calgary. He has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games and has taken over the rookie scoring lead, pulling ahead of teammate Auston Matthews.

ROOKIE SCORING LEADERS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS Mitch Marner Toronto RW 45 11 28 39 Auston Matthews Toronto C 45 22 16 38 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 42 21 16 37 William Nylander Toronto RW 44 9 21 30 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 46 9 21 30 Zach Werenski Columbus D 46 7 20 27 Sebastian Aho Carolina RW 47 12 14 26 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 32 11 11 22 Travis Konecny Philadelphia RW 47 8 14 22 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 48 4 18 22

ZEROES

Rick Nash – The veteran Rangers winger was throttled (1 for, 16 against, 5.9 CF%, 0-10 scoring chances) in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles.

Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado’s leading scorer was on the ice for four even-strength goals against in a 5-2 loss to San Jose.

Cam Ward – A heavy workload appears to have caught up to the veteran Carolina goaltender. He gave up six goals on 25 shots in a 6-1 loss at Washington, giving him a .821 save percentage in his past four games. His .906 save percentage is now his second lowest since 2007-2008.

VITAL SIGNS

Kevin Hayes – A lower-body injury will keep the Rangers centre out for 2-3 weeks.

Sami Vatanen – Anaheim’s undersized puck mover has struggled this season, and was a healthy scratch at Winnipeg.

Mathieu Perreault – The Jets forward suffered an upper-body injury when he was slashed by Ducks winger Corey Perry.

Matt Duchene – The Avalanche’s leading goal-scorer missed Colorado’s 5-2 loss to San Jose due to illness. With defencemen Erik Johnson and Tyson Barrie out too, the Avs were fighting uphill.

Joonas Donskoi – San Jose’s second-year winger appeared to suffer an upper-body injury at Colorado, leaving the game after playing just 2:31.

SHORT SHIFTS

After a slow start, Andre Burakovsky is back on track for the Capitals.

Sharks D Brent Burns continued his dominant run, with a goal and two assists in a 5-2 win at Colorado. He has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games…Sharks C Logan Couture and D Marc-Edouard Vlasic both contributed a pair of assists at Colorado. Couture has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past seven games and Vlasic has seven assists in his past nine games…Capitals RW Andre Burakovsky is on a roll. He had three assists in a 6-1 win against Carolina, giving him 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in his past six games…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov and RW Justin Williams both contributed a goal and an assist against Carolina. Kuznetsov has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 11 games and Williams has 17 points (10 G, 7 A) in the past 15 games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 victory at Winnipeg, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…New Coyotes C Alexander Burmistrov and rookie D Jakob Chychrun both had two assists in a 3-2 win over Florida. Burmistrov has five assists in five games since he was scooped off waivers from Winnipeg and Chychrun has four points (2 G, 2 A) in his past four games…Kings RW Jordan Nolan had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss at the Rangers. He had one assist in his previous 21 games.

Kings RW Devin Setoguchi had a solid possession game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 14-1 scoring chances) in a 3-2 loss at the Rangers…Jets RW Blake Wheeler recorded 13 shot attempts (8 SOG) in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim…Sharks C Logan Couture was on the ice for all five San Jose goals in a 5-2 win at Colorado.

Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen stopped all 26 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over Calgary; he had a .892 save percentage in his previous eight starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles. He’s emerging from a recent slump, posting a .952 save percentage in his past three starts.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being dropped the most, yet still owned in more than half of TSN leagues:

Jason Spezza has hit a small slump, and fantasy owners have noticed.

Jason Spezza – The Stars centre has gone four games without a point, the first time all season that he’s gone more than two without getting on the scoresheet. Owned: 74.6%

Adam Henrique – With only one point in the past eight games, the Devils centre has hit a dry spell. Owned: 52.5%

Sami Vatanen – As noted above, Vatanen was a healthy scratch in Winnipeg, and has one point in his past 10 games. Owned: 82.0%

Johnny Boychuk – There have been some nagging injuries, and Boychuk has no points in his past four games, which is apparently enough for a fantasy fringe defenceman to get dropped. Owned: 51.0%

