HEROES

Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin – The Blackhawks wingers both produced a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-2 win over Minnesota. Kane has 24 points (15 G, 9 A) in the past 16 games and Panarin has 17 points (5 G, 12 A) in the past 16 games. Kane, who led the league in scoring last season, sits second this season with 73 points, two behind Edmonton’s Connor McDavid.

Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis’ sniper had a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over Anaheim then added two more goals in Saturday’s 4-3 win against the Islanders; he has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past three games.

Paul Byron – The Canadiens speedster scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win at Edmonton, giving him five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past five games. Claimed on waivers from Calgary prior to last season, Byron has had a career year, tallying 18 goals and 34 points. His 17 even-strength goals is tied with the likes of John Tavares, Nikita Kucherov and Nazem Kadri, among others.

Brian Elliott – The Flames goaltender posted a 31-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Winnipeg, giving him a .936 save percentage in his past 15 games.

ZEROES

Jonathan Marchessault – Florida’s winger was on the ice four four 5-on-5 goals against and finished minus-6 in Friday's 7-4 loss to Minnesota.

Troy Brouwer – Calgary’s veteran winger was buried in his own end (1 for, 15 against, 6.3 CF%) in Saturday’s 3-0 victory at Winnipeg.

Roman Polak – Toronto’s hard-hitting blueliner spent most of Saturday night on the wrong side of the puck (7 for, 28 against, 20.0 CF%) in a 3-2 overtime win at Carolina.

Devan Dubnyk – Minnesota’s netminder allowed two goals on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss at Chicago and has a .871 save percentage in his past four starts.

Cory Schneider – The Devils goaltender surrendered four goals on 10 shots in Saturday's 5-4 loss at Arizona, giving him a .881 save percentage in his past six games.

Thomas Greiss – The Islanders goalie gave up four goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss at St. Louis. He has a .888 save percentage in his past seven starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Mark Stone – Ottawa’s star winger is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Uh-oh.

Carl Hagelin – Pittsburgh’s speedy winger will be out at least four weeks with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Ekblad - Florida's blueliner was knocked out of Saturday's game by a hit from behind delivered by Tampa Bay's Gabriel Dumont.

Ryan Murray – The Columbus blueliner is out for four-to-six weeks with a broken hand.

Michael Stone – An upper-body injury has sidelined the Flames defenceman.

Brayden McNabb – The Kings defenceman was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s 4-2 win over Washington.

Kevin Shattenkirk – The Capitals defenceman was suspended two games for charging Kings D Kevin Gravel in Saturday's 4-2 loss at Los Angeles.

Denis Malgin – The Panthers rookie was knocked out of Saturday's 3-2 loss at Tampa Bay by a hit from Lightning defenceman Anton Stralman.

SHORT SHIFTS

Wild C Eric Staal scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 7-4 win at Florida then added a goal in Sunday’s 4-2 loss at Chicago. He has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past five games…Wild RW Charlie Coyle, LW Zach Parise, RW Jason Pominville and LW Jason Zucker each contributed a goal and an assist at Florida. Those were Coyle’s only points in the past dozen games and that was Parise’s only assist (to go with eight goals) in his past 16 games. Pomvinille has 23 points (5 G, 18 A) in the past 21 games, and those were Zucker’s only points in the past six games…Panthers C Aleksander Barkov and D Mark Pysyk both had a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-4 loss to Minnesota. Barkov had two assists in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Tampa Bay and has 16 points (8 G, 8 A) in 16 games since returning from injury; Pysyk scored a goal and played a career-high 26:05 at Tampa Bay…Panthers C Vincent Trocheck added a pair of assists against Minnesota, and has 25 points (11 G, 14 A) in the past 26 games…Red Wings LW Tomas Tatar scored two goals and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over Chicago; he had four points (3 G, 1 A) in his previous 14 games…Red Wings RW Gustav Nyquist earned three assists against Chicago and added another in Sunday’s 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers. He has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Red Wings C Henrik Zetterberg added a pair of assists against Chicago, and has 24 points (5 G, 19 A) in the past 20 games…

Blues LW Jaden Schwartz had two assists against Anaheim, and has five assists in the past four games…Ducks LW Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 loss at St. Louis and added a goal in Sunday’s 5-2 win vs. Washington, giving him eight points (7 G, 1 A) in the past eight games.

Maple Leafs LW James Van Riemsdyk had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win at Carolina; he had six points (1 G, 5 A) in his previous 16 games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman and LW Alex Burrows both contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win at Colorado. Hoffman has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past eight games, and Burrows has six points (4 G, 2 A) in six games since arriving from Vancouver…Senators D Erik Karlsson added a pair of assists at Colorado, giving him 31 points (6 G, 25 A) in the past 28 games…Flames RW Michael Frolik scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Winnipeg; he has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Flames D Dougie Hamilton produced three assists at Winnipeg, giving him 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Sabres C Jack Eichel and LW Evander Kane both had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win against Columbus. Eichel has 26 points (7 G, 19 A) in the past 19 games and Kane has 22 points (13 G, 9 A) in the past 23 games…Sabres D Rasmus Ristolainen added a couple of assists against Columbus and has 12 points (1 G, 11 A) in the past 14 games…Blue Jackets C Sam Gagner had two assists in Saturday's 5-3 loss at Buffalo, and has seven points (3 G, 4 A) during a five-game point streak…Blues LW Alexander Steen contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Islanders; he had one assist in his previous eight games…Coyotes rookie D

Jakob Chychrun put up a goal and two assists in Saturday's 5-4 win against New Jersey; he had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous 15 games…Coyotes LW Tobias Rieder and D Anthony DeAngelo both added a goal and an assist against the Devils. Rieder has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games, and DeAngelo had zero points in his previous 11 games…Coyotes LW Jordan Martinook contributed a couple of assists against New Jersey, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri scored a couple of goals in Saturday's 5-4 loss at Arizona, giving him 11 points (7 G, 4 A) in the past 10 games…Devils D Damon Severson added two assists; he had one assist in his previous seven games…Penguins LW Conor Sheary and rookie RW Jake Guentzel both had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win at Vancouver. Sheary has 16 points (8 G, 8 A) in his past 12 games and Guentzel, who played a career-high 21:34 at Vancouver, has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past eight games…Penguins C Sidney Crosby added a couple of assists and has five assists in the past five games...Senators D Fredrik Claesson scored a goal and had outstanding possession stats (20 for, 2 against, 90.9 CF%) in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Colorado…Islanders C John Tavares had a strong possession game (25 for, 5 against, 83.3 CF%) in Sunday’s loss at St. Louis.

Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty scored a pair of goals Sunday at Edmonton and has 21 points (12 G, 9 A) in the past 19 games…Rangers D Ryan McDonagh scored two goals in Sunday's 4-1 win at Detroit; he had no goals and two assists in the previous nine games…Rangers C Kevin Hayes added a goal and an assist at Detroit; he had a goal and an assist in his previous 12 games…Rangers RW Michael Grabner chipped in a couple of helpers, playing his first game in nearly two weeks. He had zero points in his previous eight games…Ducks RW Corey Perry scored two goals and added an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over Washington; he had a goal and two assists in his previous 10 games…Ducks centres Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler both put up a goal and two assists against the Capitals. Getzlaf has 17 points (5 G, 12 A) in the past 13 games, and Kesler had no goals and three assists in his previous 11 games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski scored two goals in Sunday's 5-1 win against Dallas, giving him 14 points (8 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games…Sharks C Logan Couture and D Paul Martin both contributed a pair of assists. Couture has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past eight games and Martin has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past three games.

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 of 42 shots in Friday's 3-2 shootout win at Edmonton, and has a .921 save percentage in his past 13 appearances…Penguins G Matt Murray had a 27-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 loss at Vancouver; he has a .934 save percentage in his past dozen games…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday's 3-2 OT win at Carolina and has a .941 save percentage in his past seven starts…Bruins G Tuukka Rask had 26 saves on 27 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over Philadelphia, giving him a .934 save percentage in his past nine starts…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy had 32 saves on 34 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over Florida, and has a .937 save percentage in his past 15 games…Blackhawks G Corey Crawford stopped 42 of 44 in Sunday's 4-2 win against Minnesota, and has a .926 save percentage in his past 10 starts.

FIRSTS

Yanni Gourde - The 25-year-old Lightning winger, undrafted out of Victoriaville in the QMJHL, scored his first career goal, in his seventh career game, Saturday's 3-2 win over Florida.

Adrian Kempe - The Kings rookie, and 2014 first-round pick, tallied his first career goal, in his 11th career game, Saturday's 4-2 win against Washington.

Remi Elie – Dallas’ 21-year-old winger scored his first career goal, in his fourth game, Sunday's 5-1 loss at San Jose.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most added players that are still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Mark Streit – The veteran Penguins blueliner has four points (1 G, 3 A), three on the power play, in five games since he was acquired at the trade deadline. Owned: 46.1%

Nick Bonino – Pittsburgh’s third-line centre has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past five games. Owned: 12.8%

Jaccob Slavin – The unheralded Hurricanes defenceman has five assists in the past seven games and played a season-high 29:47 Saturday against Toronto. Owned: 15.2%

Tyler Bozak – Toronto’s veteran pivot has seven points (2 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak. Owned: 31.5%

