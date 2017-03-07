Erik Karlsson is producing like Erik Karlsson again; Pavelski, Thornton, Lehtonen, a good night for goaltenders and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Erik Karlsson – Ottawa’s brilliant blueliner earned a couple of assists in a 4-2 win against Boston. He’s upped his game, putting up 26 points (4 G, 22 A) in the past 25 games, and has been more characteristically dominant after an uninspiring start to the season.

He’s the top scoring defenceman since January 12:

TOP SCORING D SINCE JAN. 12 PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS Erik Karlsson Ottawa 25 4 22 26 Brent Burns San Jose 23 10 13 23 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay 19 5 13 18 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh 21 4 14 18 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders 25 4 14 18 Roman Josi Nashville 15 6 11 17 Torey Krug Boston 21 4 13 17 Matt Niskanen Washington 21 2 15 17 John Klingberg Dallas 23 6 11 17 Seth Jones Columbus 24 3 14 17

Joe Pavelski – San Jose’s captain scored a pair of goals in a 3-2 triumph in Winnipeg. He has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 15 games.

Joe Thornton – Jumbo recorded his 1000th career assist in San Jose’s 3-2 victory at Winnipeg. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games, but his point production is down this season, his lowest per-game rate (0.63) since 1998-1999.

Kari Lehtonen – The Stars goaltender stopped 42 of 44 shots in a 4-2 win at Washington. He has 83 saves on 86 shots in his past two starts, the first time since March, 2008 that he posted at least 40 saves in back-to-back games.

ZEROES

Cody Ceci – The Ottawa blueliner had a rough night (13 for, 23 against, 36.1 CF%; 3-11 scoring chances) in a 4-2 win over Boston.

Braden Holtby – In an unexpected twist, the Capitals goaltender was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots in a 4-2 loss to Dallas. He had a .972 save percentage in his previous five starts.

SHORT SHIFTS

Stars LW Patrick Sharp scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-2 win at Washington, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and an assist in the loss to Dallas; he has 37 points (12 G, 25 A) in the past 28 games…Bruins D Torey Krug assisted on both Boston goals in a 4-2 loss at Ottawa, and has 13 points (2 G, 11 A) in the past 12 games…Senators LW Alex Burrows produced a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win over Boston, giving him four points (3 G, 1 A) in three games since he was acquired from Vancouver…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin launched 14 shot attempts (9 SOG) in a 4-2 loss to Dallas; he has zero goals and one assist in the past six games.

Craig Anderson has been a difference-maker between the pipes for the Senators.

Senators G Craig Anderson had 25 saves on 27 shots in a 4-2 win over Boston. He has a .947 save percentage in his past six starts…Rangers G Antti Raanta posted a 38-save shutout in a 1-0 overtime win against Tampa Bay; he has a .925 save percentage in 21 games for the Blueshirts…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 33 of 34 shots the loss, and has a .933 save percentage in his past 10 starts…Sharks G Aaron Dell turned away 31 of 33 shots in a 3-2 win over the Jets. He has a .935 save percentage in 14 appearances this season.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being dropped the most, yet still owned in more than half of TSN leagues:

Points have been hard to come by lately for Charlie Coyle.

Charlie Coyle – Zero points and 12 shots on goal in the past eight games for the Wild power forward. Owned: 61.2%

Kevin Hayes – Regression is coming hard for Hayes, who has one assist and 16 shots on goal in the past 10 games. Owned: 56.6%

Matt Duchene – Stuck in Colorado for at least the rest of the season, Duchene has no points in the past seven games. Owned: 78.8%

Tyler Toffoli – Relatively mediocre (4 G, 1 A) in 14 games since returning from injury, the Kings winger still plays a prominent role. Owned: 72.2%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca