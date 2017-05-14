Unheralded rookie Ondrej Kase contributes; Getzlaf piles on more points, Johansen, Vatanen and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Ondrej Kase - The rookie Ducks winger scored his first career playoff goal and had strong possession stats (19 for, 12 against, 61.3 CF%) in Anaheim’s Game Two victory. It was Kase’s first playoff point in his fifth career playoff game.

A seventh-round pick in 2014, 21-year-old Kase has 26 points (14 G, 12 A) in 39 AHL games over the past couple of seasons, and he had 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in 53 regular-season games for the Ducks.

Ryan Getzlaf - Anaheim’s playmaking pivot put up three assists in a 5-3 Game Two win against Nashville. He had gone three games without a point, but now has 18 points (8 G, 10 A) in 13 playoff games.

ZEROES

Pekka Rinne - He was due for one of these, having stopped 95% of the shots sent his way so far in the playoffs, but the Predators goaltender did not look especially sharp in allowing four goals on 26 shots in a 5-3 Game Two loss at Anaheim. Hold off on the pitchforks, though, because Rinne still has a .942 save percentage in the playoffs.

Corey Perry - The Ducks right winger failed to generate a shot attempt in 14:25 of ice time in Game Two. He had six points (1 G, 5 A) in his previous five games.

Colin Wilson and Mike Fisher - Despite having team-best possession stats (21 for, 9 against, 70.0 CF%) the Predators forwards, along with Pontus Aberg, who was their most common linemate, were on for a pair of goals against in a 5-3 Game Two loss at Anaheim.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Ryan Johansen - Nashville’s first-line centre opened the scoring and added an assist, putting up solid possession stats (13 for, 9 against, 59.1 CF%), but he was also victimized on Anaheim’s second goal - with his stick out of the passing lane for just a moment, Johansen failed to prevent a pass from Rickard Rakell to Jakob Silfverberg, who was open at the back post.

Sami Vatanen - The Anaheim blueliner scored a crucial goal late in the first period, to get the Ducks back in the game, but he struggled possession-wise (6 for, 19 against, 24.0 CF%, 2-7 scoring chances).

SHORT SHIFTS

Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson contributed two assists in Game Two; he had one assist in his previous seven games...Predators RW James Neal scored a goal in Game Two, his fourth goal in the past five games...Ducks D Cam Fowler had a pair of assists in a 5-3 Game Two win over Nashville. He has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in nine playoff games...Ducks veteran C Antoine Vermette scored into the empty net to end Game Two, and he joined Vatanen and Kase as Ducks scoring their first goals in this year’s playoffs.