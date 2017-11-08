Kessel and Malkin are too much for the Coyotes, same goes for Schenn and Tarasenko in New Jesey, Kane, Draisaitl and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Phil Kessel and Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s talented twosome both contributed a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win over Arizona. Kessel has 15 points (4 G, 11 A) in the past 11 games while Malkin has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games. They are 1-2 in Penguins scoring right now, with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Sidney Crosby sits third, with 13 points.

Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko – St. Louis’ top line led the way at New Jersey with Schenn and Tarasenko both putting up a goal and two assists in a 3-1 win. Schenn has 12 points (2 G, 10 A) in the past eight games, and Tarasenko has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games. Tarasenko also had 11 shot attempts (7 SOG) at New Jersey.

Evander Kane – Buffalo’s big shooting left winger scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Washington. He has eight points (and 39 shots on goal) in the past nine games.

ZEROES

Steven Santini – The Devils blueliner had a tough possession game (6 for, 19 against, 24.0 CF%) against St. Louis.

Brooks Laich – He didn’t play much (5:33 at 5-on-5), but the veteran winger was on the ice for two goals against and had subpar possession stats (2 for, 8 against, 27.3 CF%, 2-6 scoring chances) in a 4-3 overtime win at Anaheim.

Alexei Emelin – The Predators defenceman had a hard night (4 for, 16 against, 20.0 CF%, 2-6 scoring chances) in a 3-1 win at Columbus.

Mike Smith – The Flames netminder allowed five goals on 21 shots in a 5-3 loss to Vancouver. Smith’s heavy workload could be starting to take a toll, as he’s allowed nine goals on 51 shots in his past two starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Jonathan Drouin – The Canadiens centre suffered an upper-body injury, thought to be to his hand, and left the game against Vegas.

Ondrej Kase – Anaheim’s winger suffered an upper-body injury against the Kings and left the game after playing just 1:48.

John Gibson – The Ducks goaltender got clocked in the head by an errant Brooks Laich stick, after losing his mask, and was taken out of the game against the Kings.

Jaromir Jagr – Calgary’s veteran winger returned to the lineup and played 13:04 against Vancouver, but failed to generate a shot attempt, though he had solid possession numbers (14 for, 5 against, 73.7 CF%).

Justin Schultz – Pittsburgh’s puck-moving blueliner made his return to the lineup against Arizona, a couple of weeks after suffering a concussion.

Damon Severson – In a bit of a stunner, the Devils made the 23-year-old blueliner a healthy scratch against St. Louis. Among players with at least 100 minutes played, Severson leads the Devils in Corsi (49.7 CF%), but had a 45.0 CF% and had been on the ice for one goal for and two against during 5-on-5 play over the previous five games.

Mike Matheson – The Panthers blueliner didn’t play in a 3-1 loss at Carolina. If he was a healthy scratch, he had a stellar possession game (69.7 CF%) previously, but that came after five straight games under 40%.

SHORT SHIFTS

Leon Draisaitl had a couple of points in Edmonton's 2-1 overtime win.

Canadiens D Jordie Benn contributed a goal and an assist against Vegas; he had one assist in his previous six games…Oilers RW Leon Draisaitl scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-1 overtime win at the Islanders. He has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Capitals RW Justin Williams had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Florida, giving him six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Hurricanes rookie D Roland McKeown chipped in a couple of assists, his first NHL points in his second NHL game…Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson recorded a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win at Columbus, giving him four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past three games…Canucks LW Thomas Vanek scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win at Calgary, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Canucks LW Daniel Sedin and D Ben Hutton both earned a pair of assists. Sedin had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous six games and Hutton previously hadn’t scored a point since the first game of the season…Kings C Anze Kopitar and RW Dustin Brown both contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime win at Anaheim. Kopitar has eight points (2 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak, and Brown has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Kings rookie LW Alex Iafallo added a couple of helpers; he had one goal in his previous seven games…Ducks C Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist against the Kings, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past three games.

Drew Doughty is starting to play big minutes for the Kings.

Kings D Drew Doughty played 35:31 at Anaheim, nearly four minutes more than the second-highest time on ice in a game this season – also Doughty, against Nashville in the Kings’ previous game…Calgary’s top defence pair of Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton controlled play (25 for, 8 against, 75.8 CF%, 12-3 scoring chances) against Vancouver…Hurricanes D Noah Hanifin recorded 11 shot attempts (5 SOG) and had an assist and solid possession numbers (26 for, 8 against, 76.5 CF%, 11-3 scoring chances) against Florida…Hurricanes C Marcus Kruger and RW Josh Jooris dominated play (16 for, 2 against, 88.9 CF%, 9-0 scoring chances) against the Panthers.

Oilers G Cam Talbot turned away 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at the Islanders. He had a .888 save percentage in his previous five starts…Devils G Cory Schneider stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis, and has a .935 save percentage in his past four starts…Hurricanes G Scott Darling stopped 30 of 31 shots in a 3-1 win vs. Florida. It was only the second time in 10 starts that he recorded 30 saves…Panthers G Roberto Luongo had 45 saves on 47 shots in the loss, and has a .922 save percentage in his past five games…Predators G Pekka Rinne turned away 35 of 36 shots in a 3-1 win at Columbus, giving him a .948 save percentage in his past nine starts.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

