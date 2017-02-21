The NBA All-Star Weekend ended with a bang on the trade front, as one of the league’s marquee talents was traded in a sudden move.

The Sacramento Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans for a smattering of mediocre assets.

Statistically Speaking looks at the trade and how it appears that the Kings have been fleeced.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% FT% 3PT% DeMarcus Cousins SAC C 55 27.8 10.7 4.9 1.3 1.4 .451 .770 .354 Omri Casspi SAC SF 22 5.9 4.1 1.2 0.0 0.5 .453 .571 .379 Buddy Hield NO SG 57 8.6 2.9 1.4 0.1 0.3 .392 .879 .369 Langston Galloway NO PG 55 8.6 2.2 1.2 0.1 0.7 .374 .769 .377 Tyreke Evans NO SF 26 9.5 3.3 3.5 0.2 0.9 .401 .776 .300

The Pelicans Get: C DeMarcus Cousins and SF Omri Casspi

Cousins, 26, is a force of nature in the paint, capable of dominating games with his power down low. He’s averaging a career-high 29.1 points per game this season, and it’s the fourth straight season in which he’s put up at least 20 points per game, and it’s the fourth straight season in which he’s averaged over 10 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. He’s added a three-point shot in recent seasons, averaging 4.9 attempts per game from beyond the arc this season, and he’s making 35.4% on his threes. All that and he’s a handful at 6-foot-11 and 270 pounds.

Of course, that is not the only way in which Cousins is a handful. Boogie has had consistent disciplinary issues. He leads the league in technical fouls this season and this is the third straight season in which he’s received an automatic suspension for an accumulation of technical fouls. In seven NBA seasons, he has been suspended for disciplinary reasons for at least eight games and fined four times, with a couple of more team suspensions and fines as well.

So, Cousins’ behaviour is an issue – it’s likely the only reason that a player of his calibre would be made so readily available – but there were still plenty of suitors for his services. Talent gets a lot of leeway in this league and Cousins is extremely talented.

He is under contract for another season beyond this one, at a cap hit of nearly $16.8-million, which is entirely reasonable for his skills, and he’ll be angling for a max contract on his new deal. It will be up to the Pelicans to convince Cousins to stick around long term.

Casspi is a 28-year-old forward who has been injured since mid-January. He’s a capable perimeter shooter who can fit into a rotation – and certainly in the New Orleans rotation if he’s healthy enough. He is on the final year of a deal that pays him a little more than $2.9-million.

The Kings Get: SG Buddy Hield, PG Langston Galloway, SG Tyreke Evans, a first and second-round pick

Hield is a 23-year-old rookie shooting guard who was drafted sixth overall last summer and has had relatively modest production, but does have some skill – notably shooting 36.9% on threes – that should keep him in a rotation for a long time. It doesn’t make any sense to compare him to Steph Curry.

Source familiar w/ Kings’ thinking: "Vivek thinks Buddy [Hield] has Steph Curry potential.” Am told that fixation was a key driver in deal. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 20, 2017

On an entry-level deal, Hield is inexpensive (making a little over $3.5-million this season), but he’s going to have to take a quantum leap forward if he’s going to make a difference for the Kings.

Galloway, 25, is in his third NBA season, undrafted out of Saint Joseph’s, and he’s a serviceable backup point guard. He has a player option, for more than $5.4-million for next season. With veterans Darren Collison and Ty Lawson both having expiring contracts, there could be a good role for Galloway next season.

27-year-old Tyreke Evans played in Sacramento for his first four NBA seasons. He’s been a productive scoring guard throughout his career – at his peak, he was one of the best at getting to the rim – but he’s been limited by injuries this season and has never been a strong shooter. He’s in the final year of his deal, making more than $10.5-million, but he’s probably not much more than a warm body to fill out the deal.

The draft picks going to Sacramento currently sit ninth and 39th in the 2017 Draft (they should get at least a few spots worse over the rest of the season). From 2000 through 2015, the ninth pick yielded seven starters, including stars like Amar’e Stoudemire, Andre Iguodala and DeMar DeRozan. The 39th pick had brought a few quality NBA players, like Earl Watson and Khris Middleton, but that’s a low percentage rate of success.

Verdict: This is going to go down as one of the most lopsided trades in NBA history. Even Kings GM Vlade Divac admitted that he had a better offer two days before, which suggests that ownership was involved in this trade getting done.

The Pelicans at least become an intriguing team, as the frontline of Cousins and Anthony Davis should dominate the paint; the question is whether they can get enough on the perimeter to be competitive in the current NBA landscape. But, with two of the best bigs in the league, the Pelicans have a chance to be relevant, as long as they can somehow keep Cousins on the right track.

As for the Kings, they have just given up their franchise player. He’s mercurial and a headache on many levels, but they would have a chance to be competitive with him there; without Cousins, this team is practically starting over.

