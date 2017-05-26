Kunitz leads the Penguins to victory in Game Seven; Karlsson, Schultz, Anderson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.



SENS SO CLOSE



One of the most remarkable parts of Ottawa’s run to Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Final is that, with a few exceptions, a lot of the Senators’ to players didn’t have productive postseasons.



First, the exceptions. Erik Karlsson was a standout, so much so that he garnered widespread recognition for being an elite player, a status he’s held for about five years. But, he put up 18 points (2 G, 16 A) and strong possession stats (53.4 CF%), and was on the ice for 23 goals for and 12 against in the postseason.



Senators right winger Bobby Ryan had a miserable regular season, scoring 25 points in 62 games, but then he was Ottawa’s highest-scoring forward in the playoffs, finishing with 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 19 games.



Goaltender Craig Anderson had a .936 save percentage in the Eastern Conference Final, and finished the playoffs with a .922 save percentage, continuing his impressive regular season (.926 SV%) and strong playoff track record (.929 SV%).



Centre Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored eight goals to lead the Senators in the playoffs, though they were bunched together rather tightly, scoring seven in a six-game span.



Yet, Ottawa’s other top forwards couldn’t bust out offensively. Derick Brassard and Mike Hoffman had 11 points, Pageau and Kyle Turris recorded 10 points, Clarke MacArthur had nine points and Mark Stone contributed eight points, all in 19 games.



Defenceman Cody Ceci had the second-most ice time among Senators skaters, behind Karlsson, but struggled, posting a team-worst 45.8 CF%, and on the ice for seven goals for and 15 against in the postseason.



And, with all that, the Senators were still just a goal away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final.



From Game Seven…



HEROES



Chris Kunitz - Pittsburgh’s 37-year-old winger scored a pair of goals, including the winner in double overtime, and added an assist in a 3-2 Game Seven win over Ottawa. Kunitz had no goals and five assists in his previous 34 games, before erupting in Game Seven.

Chris Kunitz last scored a goal on February 16, a 34-game drought, then scores two in Game 7. — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) May 26, 2017



Erik Karlsson - Ottawa’s superstar defenceman had a pair of assists and played a game-high 39:33 in the Game Seven loss.



Justin Schultz - Returning to the lineup for the first time in 10 days after suffering an upper-body injury, the Penguins defenceman contributed a goal and an assist in Game Seven against Ottawa. He has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in 15 playoff games.



Craig Anderson - Ottawa’s netminder turned away 39 of 42 shots in Game Seven, giving the Sens a fighting chance to pull off the upset. He had a .922 save percentage in 19 playoff games.



Matt Murray - Although not as busy as Anderson, Pittsburgh’s 23-year-old goaltender stopped 27 of 29 shots in the deciding game against Ottawa, and has a .946 save percentage in four playoff games.



ZEROES



Mike Hoffman - A skilled winger that the Senators needed to score, Hoffman didn’t get a single shot on goal in Game Seven, registering just two missed shots in 25:10 of ice time. He also had game-worst possession stats (11 for, 25 against, 30.6 CF%, 7-14 scoring chances).



Dion Phaneuf - Ottawa’s blueliner had a tough game (19 for, 34 against, 35.9 CF%, 11-16 scoring chances) and was in the penalty box for Pittsburgh’s second goal.



STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY



The Ottawa Senators - By all rights, the Ottawa Senators didn’t have the profile of a team that should reach the Stanley Cup Final -- they were the only team in this year’s playoffs with a negative goal differential in the regular season -- and yet they locked down the Penguins to the point that Game Seven, for a chance to play in the Stanley Cup Final, went to double overtime. It feels bad to come up short, under any circumstances, but in the total evaluation, this was a playoff run of which the Senators could be proud.



VITAL SIGNS



Conor Sheary - A healthy scratch in the past two games, the Penguins winger made a difference in Game Seven, picking up an assist and recording game-best possession stats (20 for, 9 against, 69.0 CF%, 10-3 scoring chances) in Pittsburgh’s 3-2 double-overtime win.



Chris Kelly - Ostensibly looking for veteran experience in Game Seven, the Senators turned to the 36-year-old centre, and dressed him for his second game of this year’s playoffs, returning rookie Colin White to the press box. Then Kelly played just 3:41 in a game that went to double overtime.